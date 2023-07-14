The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar ® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index SM (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Morningstar, Inc. is the index provider for the Underlying Index (the Index Provider). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index which consists of equity securities from developed countries or regions, including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Underlying Index targets 85% of the stocks traded on the primary exchanges in each country by market capitalization, and primarily includes large- and mid- cap companies. Components of the Underlying Index are allocated across various sectors, including the financials and industrials sectors. However, the components of the Underlying Index and the countries and sectors represented are likely to change over time. The Fund’s equity securities include common stock, stapled securities and depositary receipts. As of January 31, 2023, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Underlying Index ranged from $605.28 million to $333.68 billion and the Underlying Index included 870 securities. Beta is a measure of the volatility of a security or a portfolio relative to a market benchmark. The term “BetaBuilders” in the Fund’s name conveys the intended outcome of providing investors with passive exposure and return that generally correspond to a market cap weighted benchmark. The Fund, along with other JPMorgan BetaBuilders Funds, can be used to help an investor build a portfolio of passive exposure to various markets. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike actively-managed funds, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded futures and forward foreign currency contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act). However, the Fund may operate as a “non-diversified” fund, as defined by the 1940 Act, to the approximate extent the Underlying Index is non-diversified. The Fund may, therefore, operate as non-diversified solely as a result of a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. A non-diversified fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer or group of issuers than a diversified fund would. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries.