Under normal market conditions, the Clinical Trials Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Clinical Trials Index. The Clinical Trials Index seeks to track the performance of the common stock of U.S. exchange-listed biotechnology companies with a primary product offering (“lead drug”) that is typically in a Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trial stage of development, but prior to receiving marketing approval. The Clinical Trials Index is sponsored by LifeSci Index Partners, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider utilizes a selection committee comprised of its employees (the “Index Committee”) that is responsible, pursuant to the rules included in the methodology for the Clinical Trials Index, for making certain determinations for the Clinical Trials Index, as more

fully described below. The Index Committee utilizes various public data sources to make determinations, including, but not limited to, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), company press releases and official corporate websites.

What is a Biotechnology Company? The Index Provider defines a biotechnology company as one whose primary business (i.e., the source of all or a majority of the company’s revenue) is the research and development and/or marketing and sale of novel drugs or other therapeutics used in the treatment of human diseases.

Excluded Companies. Pursuant to the methodology for the Clinical Trials Index, the Index Committee must exclude from the Clinical Trials Index companies that are not pure biotechnology companies because they are classified, based on publicly available information, within one of the following 12 distinct sub-industries of the Biotechnology subsector: Animal Health, Diversified Healthcare, Investment Management, Healthcare Services, Non-Healthcare, Large Pharmaceuticals, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Vaccines, Nutraceuticals, OTC Healthcare, or Tools (“Excluded Companies”). Companies with a lead drug candidate still in preclinical testing or research stage, prior to entering into human clinical trials, are also excluded from the Clinical Trials Index. The methodology for the Clinical Trials Index requires the Index Committee to determine a company’s lead drug based on publicly available information. While other existing biotechnology index products may include many of the Excluded Companies, the Index Provider believes that by excluding them, the Clinical Trials Index will more accurately capture the performance of traditional biotechnology companies.

Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3: Clinical trials are conducted in a series of steps, called “phases,” and each phase is designed to answer a separate research question, as described below:

•Phase 1: In a Phase 1 trial, researchers test a new drug or treatment in a small group of people (20-80) for the first time to evaluate its safety, determine a safe dosage range and identify side effects.

•Phase 2: In a Phase 2 trial, the drug or treatment is given to a larger group of people (100-300) to see if it is effective and to further evaluate its safety.

•Phase 3: In a Phase 3 trial, the drug or treatment is given to large groups of people (500-3,000) to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it to commonly used treatments and collect information that will allow the drug or treatment to be used safely.

The Clinical Trials Index. To initially be considered for the Clinical Trials Index, a security must have the following characteristics (“Initial Index Criteria”):

•Security: Common Stock

•Primary Exchange: United States

•Sector: Classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) as Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

•Market Capitalization: $250 million or more

•6-Month Average Daily Trading Volume: $2 million or more

•1-Month Average Daily Trading Volume: $1 million or more

•Seasoning Period of IPOs and New Issues: 3 months

•Corporate Activity: issuer may not currently be in bankruptcy proceedings or have entered into a definitive agreement or other arrangement which would likely result in the security no longer being eligible.

The Clinical Trials Index then excludes each issuer meeting the Initial Index Criteria that is an Excluded Company. The methodology for the Clinical Trials Index then requires the Index Provider to determine, based on publicly available information, the appropriate categorization of each of the remaining issuers based on the issuer’s lead drug:

•Product Stage: The lead drug of these companies has received FDA approval.

•Clinical Trial Stage: The lead drug of these companies is in a Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trial stage of development.

•Pre-Clinical Trial Stage: The lead drug of these companies is in its pre-clinical trial stage of development.

The methodology for the Clinical Trials Index then requires the Index Provider to select for inclusion in the Clinical Trials Index only the common stock of those remaining issuers with a lead drug determined to be in the Clinical Trials Stage.

As of December 31, 2022, the Clinical Trials Index contained the common stock of 123 constituents. The Index Provider reconstitutes the Clinical Trials Index semi-annually, upon the open of the first trading days after June 15 and December 15 of each year, with equal weightings among all constituent securities. An issuer’s security will typically be removed from the Clinical Trials Index, at the time of the Clinical Trials Index’s next reconstitution, if the issuer’s lead drug is granted FDA approval. In addition, an issuer’s security will typically be removed from the Clinical Trials Index, at the time of the next reconstitution, if the issuer’s lead drug fails in development and is no longer being pursued by the issuer, such that the issuer no longer has a lead drug in the Clinical Trials Stage. A security may also be removed from the Clinical Trials Index prior to a scheduled reconstitution if, for any consecutive 60-day period, the security’s market capitalization falls below $50 million and the security’s minimum 6-month average daily trading volume falls below $500,000, or if the security’s issuer has entered into a definitive merger or acquisition agreement or has filed for bankruptcy. The Clinical Trials Fund is generally reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Clinical Trials Index. The Clinical Trials Index is calculated and published daily by Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Clinical Trials Fund, the Index Provider or Virtus ETF Advisers LLC, the Clinical Trials Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Clinical Trials Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Clinical Trials Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Clinical Trials Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Clinical Trials Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Clinical Trials Index; however, there may be times when the Clinical Trials Fund does not hold every security in the Clinical Trials Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Clinical Trials Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Clinical Trials Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

Under normal market conditions, the Clinical Trials Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of biotechnology companies with a lead drug that is typically in a clinical trials stage of development. The Clinical Trials Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in the biotechnology industry.