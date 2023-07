The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by U.S. states and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the U.S. domestic market.

Securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index must have: (i) at least 18 months to final maturity at the time of issuance, (ii) at least one year remaining term to final maturity, (iii) a fixed coupon schedule, including zero coupon bonds, and (iv) an investment grade rating (based on an average of ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), and Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”)). Component securities also must have a minimum amount outstanding that varies according to the bond’s initial term to final maturity at time of issuance: maturities between 1-5 years must have at least $10 million outstanding; maturities between 5-10 years must have at least $15 million outstanding; and maturities of 10 years or more must have at least $25 million outstanding.

The Underlying Index excludes secondarily issued securities, securities issued under the Municipal Liquidity Facility or a municipal commercial paper program, Rule 144A securities and securities in legal default. However, it may include bonds eligible to participate in the Build America Bond program created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 or other legislation providing for the issuance of taxable municipal securities on which the issuer receives federal support of the interest paid (“Build America Bonds”). Unlike most other municipal obligations, interest received on Build America Bonds is subject to federal and state income tax. The Underlying Index does not include bonds that, under the Build America Bond program, are eligible for tax credits. Build America Bonds must have at least $1 million outstanding to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index uses a market capitalization-weighted methodology, weighting its constituent bonds using a factor that equals their current amount outstanding multiplied by their market price, plus accrued interest.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 5,496 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.