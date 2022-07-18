Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
AWTM | Active ETF
-
$23.1 M
0.00%
0.24%
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.1%
Expense Ratio 0.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
AWTM | Active ETF
-
$23.1 M
0.00%
0.24%
|Period
|AWTM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|91.27%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|13.68%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AWTM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|86.09%
|2021
|N/A
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|95.45%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|AWTM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-3.2%
|2.8%
|97.38%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-5.0%
|3.1%
|88.21%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|12.20%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.0%
|2.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AWTM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|86.09%
|2021
|N/A
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|95.45%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|AWTM
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWTM % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.1 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|93.89%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|1
|3396
|89.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.9 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|77.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.11%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|13.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWTM % Rank
|Bonds
|71.71%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|67.54%
|Cash
|26.34%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|28.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.95%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|58.77%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|36.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|40.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWTM % Rank
|Corporate
|36.90%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|56.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.63%
|Securitized
|22.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.26%
|Government
|14.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|45.61%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|60.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWTM % Rank
|US
|64.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.51%
|Non US
|7.41%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|64.47%
|AWTM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.24%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|87.16%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|30.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|AWTM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AWTM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWTM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|46.07%
|AWTM
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWTM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|99.12%
|AWTM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AWTM
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWTM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|11.76%
|AWTM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Stephen J. Smitley Aware – Head of Structured Products Mr. Smitley is responsible for evaluating opportunities, assessing risk and the overall portfolio management of Structured Credit investments for Aware Asset Management, Inc. Prior to joining the Aware organization in 2017, Mr. Smitley was with Carval Investors as a member of the Structured Products Investment team from 2009 to 2017. Earlier in his career, Mr. Smitley held roles in structured finance and loan servicing at Black River Asset Management, GMAC-RFC and IndyMac. Mr. Smitley earned a bachelor’s degree from the California State University-Northridge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Kent J. White is the co-chief investment officer at National Investment Services. He also serves on the board of directors and is a member of the management, fixed income investment and asset pricing committees. An owner of the firm, Kent has been with the company since 1994. As co-CIO, Kent is responsible for working in conjunction with Jason C. Berrie to develop the firm’s investment strategies and oversee implementation of final portfolio decisions across all strategies. He has substantial experience in all market sectors and provides regular input on MBS sectors including residential and commercial, as well as consumer and esoteric ABS sectors. Kent also is lead portfolio manager for the total absolute return strategy. Before being appointed CIO, he held the role of CFIO. Prior to joining NIS, Kent served as a portfolio manager at Business Men’s Assurance. He began his career at the Peoples Heritage Federal Savings & Loan. Kent holds a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. in finance from Duke University. He is a CFA charterholder. Kent is a volunteer for the Central American Lutheran Missionary Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Ms. Schalla, an owner of National Investment Services of America, LLC, has been with NIS since 1993 and has over 30 years of investment experience. Ms. Schalla is responsible for co-managing the corporate bond portfolio and oversees investment policy guidelines at NIS. Ms. Schalla holds a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Vincent S. Russo, CFA, is a senior member responsible for corporate credit risk and serves on the Fixed Income Policy Committee, the Credit Analyst Policy Group and the Risk Management Committee. Vince joined M&I Investment Management Corp. in 2002 as a credit analyst for the Marshall Short-Term Income, Aggregate Bond, Short-Intermediate Bond, Prime Money Market and Government money-market funds. From 1997 until 2002, he was a fixed income analyst for Clarica Life Insurance Co. Prior to this, he worked in the financial services technology industry for Beta Systems for seven years. He holds a BBA in Finance and an MBA, both from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. He is a member of the CFA Institute and is an active member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mark R. Anderson is the chief strategy officer at National Investment Services. He also serves as a member of the fixed income investment, management and equity investment committees. An owner of the firm, Mark has been with the company since 2000. Mark is charged with leading dynamic fixed income allocation discussions, monitoring implementation and ensuring that client expectations are being met. He is also the co-portfolio manager of the preferred stock fund, portfolio manager for taxable municipal bonds, and is responsible for the firm’s economic and market outlooks. He is a frequent speaker at both client and industry conferences. Prior to joining NIS, Mark was security analyst and portfolio manager at Associated Trust Company. He holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. Mark is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Jason C. Berrie is the co-chief investment officer at National Investment Services. He also serves on the board of directors, and is a member of the fixed income investment and management committees. An owner of the firm, Jason has been with the company since 2003. As co-CIO, Jason is responsible for working in conjunction with Kent J. White to develop investment strategies and oversee final portfolio decisions. He is the lead portfolio manager for the corporate bond team and is also charged with determining high yield allocations within the core plus, intermediate plus, and dynamic fixed income investment strategies. Jason is also lead portfolio manager for the short duration high yield strategy. Prior to joining NIS, Jason served as a portfolio manager at both the Guggenheim Group and Midland Advisors Company. Jason holds a B.B.A. in business administration from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Lesly is an Asset Backed Securities portfolio manager and is our lead Treasury trader. She is also the pricing coordinator.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...