Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

-

$23.1 M

0.00%

0.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AWTM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Aware
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing at least 80% of its net assets in U.S.-dollar denominated investment-grade fixed- and floating-rate bonds, and debt securities with ultra-short maturities and an overall effective duration of less than one year. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a fund with a higher effective duration will, under normal circumstances, have a greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (or, conversely, decrease) by 2%, the portfolio would decline (or increase, respectively) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.
The Fund’s investments may include instruments issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. government and private sector issuers, including asset-backed securities (“ABS”). Instruments issued by the U.S. government include U.S. Treasury and U.S. agency securities, which may include mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, federal agencies, or U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis, including the use of the “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) market for MBS
investments. The Fund may also invest in private placements and “Rule 144A” securities, which are subject to resale restrictions, as well as ETFs that primarily invest in debt instruments.
The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable NAV of $1.00 per Share.
As part of the Fund’s principal investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in short-term instruments such as commercial paper and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, corporate obligations, municipal debt securities, MBS, cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, National Investment Services of America, LLC, doing business as National Investment Services (“NIS” or the “Sub-Adviser”), has broad discretion to determine the most favorable strategies and investment opportunities for the Fund, as well as the instruments and investment techniques used by the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Sub-Adviser determines which instruments to purchase, hold, or sell based on a variety of factors, including expectations regarding an instrument or group of instruments’ risk and correlation, as well as market conditions and economic metrics, such as interest rates and inflation. The Sub-Adviser seeks to buy instruments that it believes will best help the Fund achieve its objective and seeks to sell instruments whose outlook has changed or to redeploy assets in more attractive investment opportunities. If a credit rating agency changes the rating of a portfolio security held by the Fund, the Fund may retain the security if the Sub-Adviser deems it is in the best interest of shareholders.
The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of its portfolio.
Read More

AWTM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -1.1% -5.0% 6.6% 91.27%
3 Yr 0.6%* -2.9% 10.5% 13.68%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -6.3% 2.3% 86.09%
2021 N/A -1.1% 21.9% 95.45%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -3.2% 2.8% 97.38%
1 Yr -1.1% -5.0% 3.1% 88.21%
3 Yr 0.6%* -2.9% 10.5% 12.20%
5 Yr N/A* -11.0% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -6.3% 2.3% 86.09%
2021 N/A -1.1% 21.9% 95.45%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

AWTM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWTM Category Low Category High AWTM % Rank
Net Assets 23.1 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 93.89%
Number of Holdings 43 1 3396 89.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.9 M -200 M 16.1 B 77.63%
Weighting of Top 10 60.11% 2.6% 103.2% 13.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligations Fund 26.79%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 11.27%
  3. Parliament Clo II Ltd 4.17%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.38%
  5. Invitation Homes 2018-SFR1 Trust 3.02%
  6. Morgan Stanley 2.87%
  7. Citizens Financial Group Inc 2.75%
  8. Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2 Trust 2.48%
  9. TransCanada PipeLines Ltd 2.21%
  10. NatWest Markets PLC 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWTM % Rank
Bonds 		71.71% 0.00% 123.41% 67.54%
Cash 		26.34% -24.02% 100.00% 28.95%
Convertible Bonds 		1.95% 0.00% 15.25% 58.77%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 36.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 33.77%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 40.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWTM % Rank
Corporate 		36.90% 0.00% 99.91% 56.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.34% 0.00% 100.00% 27.63%
Securitized 		22.35% 0.00% 100.00% 55.26%
Government 		14.41% 0.00% 100.00% 20.61%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 45.61%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 60.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWTM % Rank
US 		64.30% 0.00% 100.00% 53.51%
Non US 		7.41% 0.00% 49.76% 64.47%

AWTM - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.24% 0.08% 18.10% 87.16%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.19% 30.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AWTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 369.54% 46.07%

AWTM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWTM Category Low Category High AWTM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.90% 99.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWTM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWTM Category Low Category High AWTM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -1.30% 14.86% 11.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWTM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWTM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Stephen Smitley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Stephen J. Smitley Aware – Head of Structured Products Mr. Smitley is responsible for evaluating opportunities, assessing risk and the overall portfolio management of Structured Credit investments for Aware Asset Management, Inc. Prior to joining the Aware organization in 2017, Mr. Smitley was with Carval Investors as a member of the Structured Products Investment team from 2009 to 2017. Earlier in his career, Mr. Smitley held roles in structured finance and loan servicing at Black River Asset Management, GMAC-RFC and IndyMac. Mr. Smitley earned a bachelor’s degree from the California State University-Northridge.

Kent White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Kent J. White is the co-chief investment officer at National Investment Services. He also serves on the board of directors and is a member of the management, fixed income investment and asset pricing committees. An owner of the firm, Kent has been with the company since 1994. As co-CIO, Kent is responsible for working in conjunction with Jason C. Berrie to develop the firm’s investment strategies and oversee implementation of final portfolio decisions across all strategies. He has substantial experience in all market sectors and provides regular input on MBS sectors including residential and commercial, as well as consumer and esoteric ABS sectors. Kent also is lead portfolio manager for the total absolute return strategy. Before being appointed CIO, he held the role of CFIO. Prior to joining NIS, Kent served as a portfolio manager at Business Men’s Assurance. He began his career at the Peoples Heritage Federal Savings & Loan. Kent holds a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. in finance from Duke University. He is a CFA charterholder. Kent is a volunteer for the Central American Lutheran Missionary Society.

Barbara Schalla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Ms. Schalla, an owner of National Investment Services of America, LLC, has been with NIS since 1993 and has over 30 years of investment experience. Ms. Schalla is responsible for co-managing the corporate bond portfolio and oversees investment policy guidelines at NIS. Ms. Schalla holds a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and is a CFA charterholder.

Vincent Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Vincent S. Russo, CFA, is a senior member responsible for corporate credit risk and serves on the Fixed Income Policy Committee, the Credit Analyst Policy Group and the Risk Management Committee. Vince joined M&I Investment Management Corp. in 2002 as a credit analyst for the Marshall Short-Term Income, Aggregate Bond, Short-Intermediate Bond, Prime Money Market and Government money-market funds. From 1997 until 2002, he was a fixed income analyst for Clarica Life Insurance Co. Prior to this, he worked in the financial services technology industry for Beta Systems for seven years. He holds a BBA in Finance and an MBA, both from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. He is a member of the CFA Institute and is an active member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee.

Mark Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mark R. Anderson is the chief strategy officer at National Investment Services. He also serves as a member of the fixed income investment, management and equity investment committees. An owner of the firm, Mark has been with the company since 2000. Mark is charged with leading dynamic fixed income allocation discussions, monitoring implementation and ensuring that client expectations are being met. He is also the co-portfolio manager of the preferred stock fund, portfolio manager for taxable municipal bonds, and is responsible for the firm’s economic and market outlooks. He is a frequent speaker at both client and industry conferences. Prior to joining NIS, Mark was security analyst and portfolio manager at Associated Trust Company. He holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. Mark is a CFA charterholder.

Jason Berrie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Jason C. Berrie is the co-chief investment officer at National Investment Services. He also serves on the board of directors, and is a member of the fixed income investment and management committees. An owner of the firm, Jason has been with the company since 2003. As co-CIO, Jason is responsible for working in conjunction with Kent J. White to develop investment strategies and oversee final portfolio decisions. He is the lead portfolio manager for the corporate bond team and is also charged with determining high yield allocations within the core plus, intermediate plus, and dynamic fixed income investment strategies. Jason is also lead portfolio manager for the short duration high yield strategy. Prior to joining NIS, Jason served as a portfolio manager at both the Guggenheim Group and Midland Advisors Company. Jason holds a B.B.A. in business administration from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA charterholder.

Lesly Barnes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Lesly is an Asset Backed Securities portfolio manager and is our lead Treasury trader. She is also the pricing coordinator.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 0.13

