ETFMG Travel Tech ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$114 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
$15.27
$19.97

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AWAY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFMG Travel Tech ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETFMG
  • Inception Date
    Feb 12, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    12650000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Devin Ryder

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve its investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued other than those indicated in the Index.
The Fund will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that principally invest in the types of instruments allowed by the investment strategies of the Fund.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
Prime Travel Technology Index NTR
The Index tracks the performance of globally exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that are engaged in “Travel Technology Business” which is defined as providing technology, via the internet and internet-connected devices such as mobile phones, to facilitate the
following activities: travel bookings and reservations, ride sharing and hailing, travel price comparison, and travel advice. Companies with products and services that are primarily engaged in any of the categories of Travel Technology Business are collectively called “Travel Technology Companies.”
The companies included in the Index are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider determines whether a company is a Travel Technology Company based on its assessment of: i) descriptions of a company’s primary business activities in its regulatory filings (e.g., annual reports, financial statements and other public filings), investor presentations, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses; and ii) if a company derives more than 50% of its revenue from Travel Technology Business. The Index Provider screens candidate companies for the Travel Technology Index for investability based on i) must be an equity security of an operating company or an ADR of an operating company; ii) must have a minimum market capitalization of $150 million; iii) must have an average daily trading volume of $250,000 or greater; and iv) must be on an exchange in a country that does not employ restrictions on foreign capital investment.
The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year upon which the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (also known as the “Selection Day”). Component changes are implemented as of the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.
At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology (the “Methodology”) that weights the securities based on market capitalization and average daily value traded. The larger and more frequently traded companies, based on the Methodology, will receive a higher score compared to smaller and less frequently traded companies. As of January 10, 2022, the Index had 32 constituents.
The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Calculation Agent”). The Index Provider is independent of the Calculation Agent, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.
The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.
Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.
The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.
Read More

AWAY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWAY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -23.4% 44.7% 97.73%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.1% 55.6% 90.91%
3 Yr -2.4%* -14.6% 24.3% 90.91%
5 Yr 0.0%* -2.6% 18.6% 81.40%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 15.0% 80.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWAY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -55.7% 18.1% 58.14%
2021 -3.0% -13.5% 24.4% 85.71%
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWAY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.5% -45.3% 34.8% 50.00%
1 Yr -33.5% -59.7% 32.9% 88.37%
3 Yr N/A* -2.1% 21.2% 95.45%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWAY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -55.7% 18.1% 58.14%
2021 -3.0% -13.5% 24.4% 85.71%
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

AWAY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWAY Category Low Category High AWAY % Rank
Net Assets 114 M 8.16 M 17 B 59.09%
Number of Holdings 34 25 327 90.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 45.45%
Weighting of Top 10 47.06% 13.6% 74.1% 52.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 15.87%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc 4.77%
  3. Airbnb Inc 4.71%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc 4.36%
  5. Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd 4.34%
  6. Amadeus IT Group SA 4.29%
  7. Expedia Group Inc 4.27%
  8. Corporate Travel Management Ltd 4.22%
  9. Webjet Ltd 4.19%
  10. Trip.com Group Ltd 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAY % Rank
Stocks 		98.81% 97.58% 100.38% 97.73%
Cash 		0.73% -0.37% 2.59% 25.00%
Bonds 		0.42% 0.00% 0.42% 2.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 0.04% 2.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 31.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 27.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAY % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		79.07% 0.00% 96.69% 45.45%
Technology 		13.25% 0.00% 56.29% 9.09%
Communication Services 		5.37% 0.00% 93.76% 36.36%
Industrials 		2.31% 0.00% 42.91% 20.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 34.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 45.45%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 61.36%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 43.18%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 34.09%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 79.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 40.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAY % Rank
Non US 		70.34% 0.00% 73.67% 4.55%
US 		28.47% 26.30% 99.97% 97.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAY % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		61.57% 0.00% 100.00% 93.02%
Corporate 		36.32% 0.00% 36.32% 2.50%
Government 		1.34% 0.00% 1.34% 2.50%
Municipal 		0.76% 0.00% 0.76% 2.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.51% 34.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 32.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAY % Rank
US 		0.39% 0.00% 0.39% 2.27%
Non US 		0.03% 0.00% 0.03% 2.27%

AWAY - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWAY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.08% 2.36% 34.09%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 0.85% 77.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

AWAY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWAY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWAY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 4.00% 214.00% 57.89%

AWAY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWAY Category Low Category High AWAY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 79.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWAY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWAY Category Low Category High AWAY % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -1.54% 1.17% 74.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWAY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWAY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2020

2.3

2.3%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2020

2.3

2.3%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2020

2.3

2.3%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

