Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$114 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|AWAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-23.4%
|44.7%
|97.73%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-16.1%
|55.6%
|90.91%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-14.6%
|24.3%
|90.91%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.6%
|18.6%
|81.40%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|15.0%
|80.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|AWAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWAY % Rank
|Net Assets
|114 M
|8.16 M
|17 B
|59.09%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|25
|327
|90.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|3.1 M
|11.1 B
|45.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.06%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|52.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAY % Rank
|Stocks
|98.81%
|97.58%
|100.38%
|97.73%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-0.37%
|2.59%
|25.00%
|Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|2.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|2.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|27.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAY % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|79.07%
|0.00%
|96.69%
|45.45%
|Technology
|13.25%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|9.09%
|Communication Services
|5.37%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|36.36%
|Industrials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|20.45%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|34.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.67%
|45.45%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|61.36%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|43.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.09%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|79.55%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|40.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAY % Rank
|Non US
|70.34%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|4.55%
|US
|28.47%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|97.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAY % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|61.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.02%
|Corporate
|36.32%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|2.50%
|Government
|1.34%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|2.50%
|Municipal
|0.76%
|0.00%
|0.76%
|2.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.51%
|34.88%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAY % Rank
|US
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.39%
|2.27%
|Non US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|2.27%
|AWAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.08%
|2.36%
|34.09%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|77.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|N/A
|AWAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AWAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|4.00%
|214.00%
|57.89%
|AWAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWAY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|79.55%
|AWAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AWAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWAY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.43%
|-1.54%
|1.17%
|74.42%
|AWAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2020
2.3
2.3%
Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2020
2.3
2.3%
Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2020
2.3
2.3%
Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
