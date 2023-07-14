The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve its investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued other than those indicated in the Index.

The Fund will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that principally invest in the types of instruments allowed by the investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

Prime Travel Technology Index NTR

The Index tracks the performance of globally exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that are engaged in “Travel Technology Business” which is defined as providing technology, via the internet and internet-connected devices such as mobile phones, to facilitate the

following activities: travel bookings and reservations, ride sharing and hailing, travel price comparison, and travel advice. Companies with products and services that are primarily engaged in any of the categories of Travel Technology Business are collectively called “Travel Technology Companies.”

The companies included in the Index are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider determines whether a company is a Travel Technology Company based on its assessment of: i) descriptions of a company’s primary business activities in its regulatory filings ( e.g. , annual reports, financial statements and other public filings), investor presentations, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses; and ii) if a company derives more than 50% of its revenue from Travel Technology Business. The Index Provider screens candidate companies for the Travel Technology Index for investability based on i) must be an equity security of an operating company or an ADR of an operating company; ii) must have a minimum market capitalization of $150 million; iii) must have an average daily trading volume of $250,000 or greater; and iv) must be on an exchange in a country that does not employ restrictions on foreign capital investment.

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year upon which the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (also known as the “Selection Day”). Component changes are implemented as of the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.

At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology (the “Methodology”) that weights the securities based on market capitalization and average daily value traded. The larger and more frequently traded companies, based on the Methodology, will receive a higher score compared to smaller and less frequently traded companies. As of January 10, 2022, the Index had 32 constituents.

The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Calculation Agent”). The Index Provider is independent of the Calculation Agent, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.

The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

Industry Concentration:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e

., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.