Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AVUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|63.81%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|10.47%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|0.94%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|70.66%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|76.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|7.83%
|2021
|13.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|4.19%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|20.86%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|AVUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.6%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|91.57%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|87.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|3.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AVUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|7.90%
|2021
|13.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|4.43%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|21.26%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|AVUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.35 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|27.41%
|Number of Holdings
|1987
|2
|4154
|3.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|361 M
|288 K
|270 B
|48.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.71%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|97.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVUS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|13.09%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|85.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|52.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|52.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|50.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|50.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVUS % Rank
|Technology
|18.77%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|78.02%
|Financial Services
|16.86%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|19.16%
|Healthcare
|12.57%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|81.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.02%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|40.31%
|Industrials
|10.78%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|26.41%
|Energy
|9.69%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|3.05%
|Communication Services
|6.09%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|80.15%
|Consumer Defense
|5.78%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|77.25%
|Basic Materials
|4.69%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|14.27%
|Utilities
|3.46%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|18.63%
|Real Estate
|0.29%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|85.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVUS % Rank
|US
|98.72%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|16.78%
|Non US
|1.19%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|59.59%
|AVUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|91.69%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|14.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AVUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AVUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|7.94%
|AVUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.45%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|4.50%
|AVUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AVUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|10.30%
|AVUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Mitchell is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors, he served as vice president and senior portfolio manager at Dimensional Fund Advisors. In his role, he led a team of investment professionals managing emerging market portfolios and was responsible for strategy and portfolio oversight, implementation, and performance analysis. In addition, he regularly met with clients, including institutional investors, consultants, and financial advisors. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Ted is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Ted served as vice president and portfolio manager for domestic and international equity strategies at Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). In this role, Ted served as portfolio manager and portfolio advocate for 11 U.S. and non-U.S. developed, emerging market and blended asset allocation mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Ted earned a MBA from the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management and a BS in business administration from USC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
