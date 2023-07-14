The fund invests primarily in a diverse group of real estate securities globally, in particular real estate investment trusts (REITs) and REIT-like entities, across a variety of property sectors. The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns or better risk characteristics. For example, REITs and REIT-like entities tend to distribute a large fraction of their earnings to qualify as tax passthrough entities, so it is common for REITs to have high levels of leverage to finance their growth or many of their business operations. The fund may exclude or underweight securities with high levels of leverage with the goal of achieving a better risk/return profile, in particular in times when borrowing, refinancing, or raising capital may become more expensive for entities with high leverage, which may dilute current holders of those entities. The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting, or increasing their emphasis in, a security, including the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its profitability, its market capitalization, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others. The fund generally invests in companies located in countries included in the fund’s benchmark, the S&P Global REIT Index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities issued by REITs and other companies engaged in the real estate industry (collectively, real estate securities). A REIT invests primarily in income-producing real estate or makes loans to persons involved in the real estate industry. The portfolio managers consider a company to be engaged in the real estate industry if at least 50% of its revenues or 50% of the market value of its assets at the time the securities are purchased by the fund are attributed to the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate. Because the fund’s investment strategy is concentrated in real estate securities, the fund may be subject to greater risks and market fluctuations compared to other funds that hold securities in a broader range of industries.

The fund may also engage in securities lending and invest its collateral in eligible securities, such as a government money market fund.