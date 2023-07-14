Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Avantis Real Estate ETF

AVRE | Active ETF

$42.42

$319 M

2.66%

$1.13

0.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$319 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.5
$36.95
$49.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AVRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Avantis Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ted Randall

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in a diverse group of real estate securities globally, in particular real estate investment trusts (REITs) and REIT-like entities, across a variety of property sectors. The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns or better risk characteristics. For example, REITs and REIT-like entities tend to distribute a large fraction of their earnings to qualify as tax passthrough entities, so it is common for REITs to have high levels of leverage to finance their growth or many of their business operations. The fund may exclude or underweight securities with high levels of leverage with the goal of achieving a better risk/return profile, in particular in times when borrowing, refinancing, or raising capital may become more expensive for entities with high leverage, which may dilute current holders of those entities. The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting, or increasing their emphasis in, a security, including the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its profitability, its market capitalization, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others. The fund generally invests in companies located in countries included in the fund’s benchmark, the S&P Global REIT Index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities issued by REITs and other companies engaged in the real estate industry (collectively, real estate securities). A REIT invests primarily in income-producing real estate or makes loans to persons involved in the real estate industry. The portfolio managers consider a company to be engaged in the real estate industry if at least 50% of its revenues or 50% of the market value of its assets at the time the securities are purchased by the fund are attributed to the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate. Because the fund’s investment strategy is concentrated in real estate securities, the fund may be subject to greater risks and market fluctuations compared to other funds that hold securities in a broader range of industries.
The fund may also engage in securities lending and invest its collateral in eligible securities, such as a government money market fund.
The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The portfolio managers continually analyze market and financial data to make buy, sell, and hold decisions. When buying or selling a security, the portfolio managers may consider the trade-off between expected returns of the security and implementation or tax costs of the trade in an attempt to gain trading efficiencies, avoid unnecessary risk, and enhance fund performance.
Read More

AVRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -31.3% 12.4% 97.50%
1 Yr -3.3% -34.4% -0.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.3% 5.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -16.8% 14.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.1% 8.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -43.9% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -16.6% 37.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 16.4% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 6.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% 24.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.3% 12.4% 96.02%
1 Yr N/A -34.4% -0.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.3% 5.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.5% 15.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 8.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -43.9% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 16.5% N/A
2019 N/A -14.7% 6.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% 28.9% N/A

AVRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVRE Category Low Category High AVRE % Rank
Net Assets 319 M 2.39 M 9.6 B 75.88%
Number of Holdings 298 5 739 6.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.8 M 837 K 6.34 B 80.30%
Weighting of Top 10 33.25% 18.1% 63.6% 63.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 6.90%
  2. American Tower Corp 5.80%
  3. Equinix Inc 3.68%
  4. Crown Castle Inc 3.12%
  5. Public Storage 3.08%
  6. Realty Income Corp 2.71%
  7. Simon Property Group Inc 2.51%
  8. VICI Properties Inc 2.21%
  9. Welltower Inc 1.86%
  10. SBA Communications Corp 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVRE % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 3.65% 126.54% 30.88%
Cash 		1.26% -1.38% 10.38% 85.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 91.13%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 35.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 89.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 91.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVRE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 90.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 94.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 72.53% 100.00% 13.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.89% 91.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 89.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 17.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 89.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.28% 92.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 91.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 97.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 90.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVRE % Rank
US 		68.65% 0.00% 80.79% 5.91%
Non US 		31.11% 0.00% 99.40% 90.15%

AVRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.17% 0.01% 2.81% 96.08%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.10% 1.50% 4.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

AVRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 165.00% N/A

AVRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVRE Category Low Category High AVRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.66% 0.00% 10.40% 42.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVRE Category Low Category High AVRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 4.48% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ted Randall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Ted is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Ted served as vice president and portfolio manager for domestic and international equity strategies at Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). In this role, Ted served as portfolio manager and portfolio advocate for 11 U.S. and non-U.S. developed, emerging market and blended asset allocation mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Ted earned a MBA from the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management and a BS in business administration from USC.

Daniel Ong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School

Mitchell Firestein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mitchell is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors, he served as vice president and senior portfolio manager at Dimensional Fund Advisors. In his role, he led a team of investment professionals managing emerging market portfolios and was responsible for strategy and portfolio oversight, implementation, and performance analysis. In addition, he regularly met with clients, including institutional investors, consultants, and financial advisors. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Eduardo Repetto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2021

0.67

0.7%

As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

