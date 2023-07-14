The fund invests primarily in a diverse group of non-U.S. companies across countries, market sectors and industry groups.

The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics. Conversely, the fund seeks to underweight or exclude securities it expects to have lower returns, such as securities of companies with lower levels of profitability and less attractive value characteristics. To identify companies with higher profitability and value characteristics, the portfolio managers use reported and/or estimated company financials and market data including, but not limited to, shares outstanding, book value and its components, cash flows from operations, and accruals. The portfolio managers define “value characteristics” mainly as adjusted book/price ratio (though other price to fundamental ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers define “profitability” mainly as adjusted cash from operations to book value ratio (though other ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting a security, including industry classification, the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others. When portfolio managers identify securities with the desired capitalization, profitability, value, and past performance characteristics, they seek to include these securities in the broadly diversified portfolio. To determine the weight of a security within the portfolio , the portfolio managers use the market capitalization of the security relative to that of other eligible securities as a baseline, then overweight or underweight the security based on the characteristics described above . The portfolio managers may dispose of a security if it no longer has the desired market capitalization, profitability, or value characteristics. When determining whether to dispose of a security, the portfolio managers will also consider, among other things, relative past performance, costs, and taxes. The portfolio managers review the criteria for inclusion in the portfolio on a regular basis to maintain a focus on the desired broad set of non-U.S. companies.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. For purposes of this 80% test, the fund defines large capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations at least as large as the smallest company in the MSCI World ex-USA Value Index. Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of September 30, 2022 , the market capitalization of the smallest company in the MSCI World ex-USA Value Index was approximately $1.4 billion. The fund may invest in securities that are denominated in foreign currencies and may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the U.S. and other securities markets by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), and other similar depositary arrangements.

Additionally, under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% (unless the portfolio managers deem market conditions unfavorable, in which case the fund would invest at least 30%) of its assets in securities of issuers located outside the United States. The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries outside the United States.

The fund may also engage in securities lending and invest its collateral in eligible securities, such as a government money market fund.