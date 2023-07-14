Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Active ETF
AVIG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2546 -0.21 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A
AVIG (ETF)

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2546 -0.21 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A
AVIG (ETF)

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2546 -0.21 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

AVIG | Active ETF

$41.25

$467 M

4.00%

$1.65

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$467 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.5
$39.43
$44.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

AVIG | Active ETF

$41.25

$467 M

4.00%

$1.65

0.15%

AVIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 13, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Ong

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in investment grade quality debt obligations from a diverse group of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.
The fund’s investment process uses an analytical framework, which includes an assessment of securities’ expected income and capital appreciation, to seek securities with high expected returns. The portfolio managers categorize securities within the fund’s investment universe into component groups based on factors such as industry sector, credit rating, duration, country, and currency. The portfolio managers then calculate the expected return implied by the yield curve of each component group, while considering valuation metrics such as yield, duration, and option adjusted spreads. Finally, the portfolio managers adjust the portfolio to arrive at position weightings for each component group with the goal of building a portfolio with enhanced expected return.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities in which the fund may invest include corporate bonds and notes issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, securities issued by governments and their agencies, instrumentalities, or sponsored corporations—including supranational organizations. The fund may also invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts or swap agreements, including credit default swaps, credit default swap indexes, and total return swaps.
The fund will invest primarily in investment grade securities as rated by an independent rating agency or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality if a rating is unavailable. The fund expects to maintain a weighted average duration within 2 years of the weighted average duration of its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index, as calculated by the manager. Duration is used to assess the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates.
The fund may engage in foreign currency transactions on a spot basis and may also use currency forward contracts to hedge exposure to foreign currencies. The fund may purchase or sell when-issued, forward-settling, delayed delivery or forward commitment obligations. The fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury, federal agencies and instrumentalities obligations.
The fund may also engage in securities lending. Collateral received by the fund in connection with loaning its securities may consist of cash and U.S. government securities. Cash collateral may be invested in eligible securities, such as a government money market fund.
The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The portfolio managers continually analyze market and financial data to make buy, sell, and hold decisions. When buying or selling a security, the portfolio managers may consider the trade-off between expected returns of the security and implementation or tax costs of the trade in an attempt to gain trading efficiencies, avoid unnecessary risk, and enhance fund performance.
Read More

AVIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -50.1% 6.9% 96.43%
1 Yr -2.2% -25.4% 139.4% 10.12%
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -75.2% 1360.6% 1.98%
2021 -1.1% -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 96.52%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% 10.12%
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -75.2% 131.9% 1.98%
2021 -1.1% -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

AVIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVIG Category Low Category High AVIG % Rank
Net Assets 467 M 1.19 M 287 B 77.71%
Number of Holdings 448 1 17234 67.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.5 M -106 M 27.6 B 79.26%
Weighting of Top 10 18.66% 3.7% 100.0% 74.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. G2SF 4.5 3/23 MBS 30yr 2.27%
  2. G2SF 4 3/23 MBS 30yr 2.21%
  3. FNCL 3 3/23 MBS 30yr 2.18%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 0.00 03/23/2023 1.88%
  5. United States Treasury Bill 0.00 03/14/2023 1.76%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.13 12/15/2023 1.65%
  7. FNCL 4.5 3/23 MBS 30yr 1.59%
  8. FNCI 2 3/23 MBS 15yr 1.59%
  9. FNCL 4 3/23 MBS 30yr 1.55%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.75 08/15/2042 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVIG % Rank
Bonds 		118.38% 3.97% 268.18% 22.11%
Other 		0.03% -13.23% 23.06% 80.89%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 91.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 92.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 82.88%
Cash 		0.00% -181.13% 95.99% 72.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVIG % Rank
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 25.16% 91.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 95.99% 1.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 92.48%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.56%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 54.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVIG % Rank
US 		118.38% 3.63% 210.09% 35.60%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 44.66%

AVIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 2.93% 95.50%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 8.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AVIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 65.27%

AVIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVIG Category Low Category High AVIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.00% 0.00% 12.67% 69.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVIG Category Low Category High AVIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 81.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Ong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School

Hozef Arif

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Mr. Arif, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Avantis Investors in 2020 Mr. Arif is an executive vice president and credit portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a leveraged finance investment banker at Credit Suisse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He also has a master's degree in petroleum engineering from Stanford University and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Mitchell Handa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Handa is a portfolio manager for the quantitative portfolio group, focusing on PIMCO's ETFs and index replication and smart passive strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a portfolio manager and a trader for Blackrock's model-based U.S. rates products in San Francisco. Mr. Handa started his career as an options trader on the interest-rate derivatives desk at ABN Amro in Chicago and also traded global fixed income and currencies for Barclays Global Investors Japan. He has investment and financial services experience since 1998 and holds a master's degree in physics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a master's degree in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago. He earned his undergraduate degree from the City University of New York.

Eduardo Repetto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2020

1.63

1.6%

As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×