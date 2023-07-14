Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

6.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$60.5
$47.02
$60.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AVDV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Avantis Investors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    27480000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Firestein

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in a diverse group of non-U.S. small cap value companies across market sectors, industry groups, and countries.
The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations and securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics. Conversely, the fund seeks to underweight or exclude securities it expects to have lower returns, such as securities of larger companies with lower levels of profitability and less attractive value characteristics. To identify small capitalization companies with higher profitability and value characteristics, the portfolio managers use reported and/or estimated company financials and market data including, but not limited to, shares outstanding, book value and its components, cash flows from operations, and accruals. The portfolio managers define “value characteristics” mainly as adjusted book/price ratio (though other price to fundamental ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers define “profitability” mainly as adjusted cash from operations to book value ratio (though other ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting a security, including industry classification, the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others. When portfolio managers identify securities with the desired capitalization, profitability, value, and past performance characteristics, they seek to include these securities in the broadly diversified portfolio. To determine the weight of a security within the portfolio, the portfolio managers use the market capitalization of the security relative to that of other eligible securities as a baseline, then overweight or underweight the security based on the characteristics described above. The portfolio managers may dispose of a security if it no longer has the desired market capitalization, profitability, or value characteristics. When determining whether to dispose of a security, the portfolio managers will also consider, among other things, relative past performance, costs, and taxes. The portfolio managers review the criteria for inclusion in the portfolio on a regular basis to maintain a focus on the desired broad set of non-U.S. companies.
When selecting investments for the fund, the portfolio managers consider the distribution of market capitalization of all companies in each country in which the fund invests, meaning that a company of a given size may be considered small in one country, but not in another. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of small capitalization companies. For purposes of the fund’s 80% test, small cap companies include companies with market capitalizations not greater than that of the largest company on the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index at the time of investment. Though capitalizations will change from time to time, as of September 30, 2022, the total market capitalization of the largest company in the index was $8.75 billion.
The fund may invest in securities that are denominated in foreign currencies and may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the U.S. and other securities markets by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), and other similar depositary arrangements.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts, currency forwards, and swap agreements. For example, the fund may use futures on securities and U.S. indices to gain exposure to equities to manage cash flows. The fund may also engage in securities lending and invest its collateral in eligible securities.
The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The portfolio managers continually analyze market and financial data to make buy, sell, and hold decisions. When buying or selling a security, the portfolio managers may consider the trade-off between expected returns of the security and implementation or tax costs of the trade in an attempt to gain trading efficiencies, avoid unnecessary risk, and enhance fund performance.
Read More

AVDV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% 2.0% 23.2% 81.13%
1 Yr 18.2% 2.9% 39.3% 39.62%
3 Yr 11.8%* 0.3% 19.6% 22.45%
5 Yr 0.0%* -4.3% 4.1% 70.21%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 4.7% 90.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -22.7% 5.8% 23.53%
2021 7.6% -2.9% 9.4% 17.65%
2020 1.6% -3.7% 9.4% 32.65%
2019 N/A 0.5% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% -2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.9% -11.6% 23.2% 86.79%
1 Yr -7.7% -13.7% 39.3% 88.68%
3 Yr N/A* 0.3% 19.6% 11.11%
5 Yr N/A* -4.3% 7.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -22.7% 5.8% 23.53%
2021 7.6% -2.9% 9.4% 17.65%
2020 1.6% -3.7% 9.4% 32.65%
2019 N/A 0.5% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% -2.3% N/A

AVDV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVDV Category Low Category High AVDV % Rank
Net Assets 3.02 B 6.29 M 11.8 B 5.77%
Number of Holdings 1331 10 5533 13.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 108 M 495 K 2.65 B 26.92%
Weighting of Top 10 6.60% 1.9% 99.9% 88.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.49%
  2. Iveco Group NV 0.77%
  3. Cembra Money Bank AG 0.77%
  4. Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd 0.73%
  5. Johnson Matthey PLC 0.67%
  6. Banca Popolare di Sondrio SPA 0.63%
  7. Howden Joinery Group PLC 0.60%
  8. Loomis AB 0.60%
  9. ASR Nederland NV 0.59%
  10. Swissquote Group Holding SA 0.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVDV % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 84.41% 100.00% 17.31%
Cash 		0.51% -0.17% 9.05% 71.15%
Bonds 		0.20% 0.00% 6.55% 7.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 50.00%
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% 69.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 44.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVDV % Rank
Industrials 		22.72% 5.36% 31.52% 38.46%
Financial Services 		17.43% 3.05% 32.74% 42.31%
Basic Materials 		17.13% 1.74% 28.84% 13.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.72% 4.00% 24.14% 21.15%
Energy 		10.87% 0.00% 19.25% 19.23%
Consumer Defense 		4.99% 3.45% 18.05% 71.15%
Technology 		4.30% 0.00% 18.01% 76.92%
Real Estate 		3.21% 0.00% 16.01% 65.38%
Healthcare 		2.19% 0.00% 9.89% 69.23%
Utilities 		1.73% 0.00% 15.19% 65.38%
Communication Services 		1.71% 0.00% 8.94% 84.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVDV % Rank
Non US 		98.42% 72.39% 99.90% 15.38%
US 		0.87% 0.00% 20.11% 67.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVDV % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		72.29% 8.78% 100.00% 84.62%
Derivative 		27.71% -0.28% 29.49% 3.85%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.78% 57.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.90%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 41.99% 44.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVDV % Rank
US 		0.20% 0.00% 6.55% 7.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 42.31%

AVDV - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.36% 4.27% 98.08%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.30% 1.92% 3.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

AVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 2.00% 119.00% 14.58%

AVDV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVDV Category Low Category High AVDV % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.89% 0.00% 6.81% 20.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVDV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVDV Category Low Category High AVDV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.37% -0.10% 4.33% 23.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVDV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVDV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Firestein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Mitchell is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors, he served as vice president and senior portfolio manager at Dimensional Fund Advisors. In his role, he led a team of investment professionals managing emerging market portfolios and was responsible for strategy and portfolio oversight, implementation, and performance analysis. In addition, he regularly met with clients, including institutional investors, consultants, and financial advisors. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Daniel Ong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School

Eduardo Repetto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2019

2.68

2.7%

As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,

Ted Randall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Ted is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Ted served as vice president and portfolio manager for domestic and international equity strategies at Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). In this role, Ted served as portfolio manager and portfolio advocate for 11 U.S. and non-U.S. developed, emerging market and blended asset allocation mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Ted earned a MBA from the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management and a BS in business administration from USC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

