Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.0%
1 yr return
-7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$25.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.6%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASHS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|22.50%
|1 Yr
|-7.2%
|-29.2%
|41.1%
|22.50%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-28.3%
|22.7%
|13.89%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|10.99%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|12.6%
|74.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASHS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|39.82%
|2021
|8.5%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|4.59%
|2020
|8.6%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|62.11%
|2019
|5.6%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|63.44%
|2018
|-8.5%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|94.94%
|Period
|ASHS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-21.8%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|90.76%
|1 Yr
|-13.9%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|42.02%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-25.1%
|27.8%
|12.38%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|27.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ASHS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|39.82%
|2021
|8.5%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|4.59%
|2020
|8.6%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|62.11%
|2019
|5.6%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|63.44%
|2018
|-8.5%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|94.94%
|ASHS
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASHS % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.1 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|67.50%
|Number of Holdings
|497
|21
|961
|5.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.25 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|88.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.59%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASHS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.46%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|38.98%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|58.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|93.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|93.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|94.07%
|ASHS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|89.74%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|25.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ASHS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ASHS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASHS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|35.16%
|ASHS
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASHS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.91%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|25.83%
|ASHS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ASHS
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASHS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|42.24%
|ASHS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mr. Sung joined HGI in April 2018. He has eight years of financial industry experience. Before joining HGI, he was a portfolio manager in DWS and Creditease. Prior to that, he worked in Value Partners Limited (Hong Kong) to develop quantitative strategy and managed ETF and quantitative portfolios. He earned a MSc degree in Financial Mathematics and Statistics from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, as well as a MPhil degree and a BSc degree in Physics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a CFA Charterholder and FRM holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2021
0.49
0.5%
employee of HGI. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2021. ■Joined HGI in 2021, with four years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining HGI, she was a research analyst at Premia Partners covering qualitative and quantitative research, investment analysis and risk management on various equity and fixed income ETF strategies. Prior to that, she worked at DBS Bank (Taiwan) and was responsible for corporate banking, investment advisory and credit analysis.■BSc in Money and Banking, with Mathematical Finance Program and Business Economics Program, from National Chengchi University (Taiwan).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2022
0.07
0.1%
West Wang, CFA, employee of HGI. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2022. Joined HGI in 2022, with four years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining HGI, he was a data analyst at Bloomberg, where he managed peer group indices for global Bloomberg Intelligence team (BI), and supported equity research and financial modeling focusing on the Asian market. Prior to that, he worked as a technical account manager at Bloomberg. MSc in Applied Economics from City University of Hong Kong; BSc in Electronic Information Science and Technology from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT). He is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...