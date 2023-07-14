Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

ETF
ARP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8505 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
N/A
ARP (ETF)

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8505 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
N/A
ARP (ETF)

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8505 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

ARP | ETF

$25.85

$24.2 M

0.05%

$0.01

2.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$24.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
$24.59
$25.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

ARP | ETF

$25.85

$24.2 M

0.05%

$0.01

2.07%

ARP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking advantage of broad asset trends throughout the economic cycle. The Adviser actively monitors asset class pricing trends to determine characteristics used for portfolio construction, including measurements of risk, returns, and asset correlations. The Adviser then uses this information to inform the security selection process for the Fund, with an emphasis on securities that have had better recent performance compared to other securities under similar market conditions. The Fund will obtain investment exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equities (primarily U.S. equities, non-U.S. developed market equities, and emerging market equities), fixed income securities including U.S. Treasuries, broad commodities (specifically, a diverse group of heavily traded commodities across the energy, precious metals, industrial metals and agriculture sectors), physical gold, currencies, and cash. The Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds” and obtains investment exposure to the asset classes described above primarily by investing in one or more exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), including ETFs and exchange-traded commodity pools, designed to track the performance of such asset classes. The Fund also may invest directly in securities and other instruments, rather than investing indirectly in securities and other instruments through ETPs, when the Adviser determines that doing so is the more appropriate means to access the desired exposure to an asset class. The Adviser does not have a target allocation between the various asset classes. Instead, the Adviser makes investment allocations based on prevailing market conditions or differences in asset class performance that may create opportunities that further the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund’s asset allocations may vary over time at the Adviser’s discretion.

The Adviser has developed a TrueDiversification process (“TrueDiversification”) designed to balance and diversify a portfolio through a market cycle. TrueDiversification builds upon tenets of a risk parity portfolio, which seeks to maximize diversification benefits by combining assets with low correlation to one another and similar expected risk profiles. Risk parity is also known as an “all weather” style of asset allocation. Generally, an “all weather” style seeks to balance the risk of a portfolio through various market environments by diversifying across geographic regions and asset classes.

The TrueDiversification process has three primary steps. First, an investable universe of asset classes is identified in order to gain exposure to the primary factors that drive asset class returns: economic growth and inflation. Second, the risk, return, and correlations of the asset classes are measured over various lookback windows, with the goal of identifying broad momentum trends. Momentum trends in various asset classes are measured with the assumption that assets that have performed relatively well in the recent past are expected to continue to perform well in the near future, and assets that have performed relatively poorly in the recent past are expected to continue to perform poorly in the near future. Third, a portfolio of assets is constructed using these characteristics, with a goal of targeting the portfolio that the Adviser believes will achieve the highest risk-adjusted return given current market conditions. Generally, assets that are exhibiting positive momentum trends may receive a higher weighting during the portfolio construction process. It is still possible, however, that assets showing a loss, or negative momentum, are included in the portfolio, especially if the Adviser believes that their inclusion provides diversification benefits to the Fund.

The TrueDiversification process is intended to moderate the volatility of returns compared to an all-equity portfolio. The Fund’s portfolio is updated and rebalanced periodically, typically monthly. The Adviser maintains full decision-making power and may override the TrueDiversification process in extreme market events or if it determines a systemic change has occurred. Additionally, the TrueDiversification process may be incrementally adjusted over time.

The Adviser has engaged Vident Investment Advisory, LLC to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the supervision of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees of The Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund II (the “Board”).

Read More

ARP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 622.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 56.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 2.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 -9.3% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -4.3% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 622.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 56.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 2.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 -9.3% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -4.3% N/A N/A N/A

ARP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARP Category Low Category High ARP % Rank
Net Assets 24.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 6 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 23.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.89% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WISDOMTREE BBG USD BULLISH MUTUAL FUND 26.57%
  2. SPROTT PHYSICAL GOLD TRUST MUTUAL FUND 19.88%
  3. VANGUARD FTSE DEVELOPED ETF MUTUAL FUND 16.91%
  4. ISHARES SHORT TREASURY BOND MUTUAL FUND 13.51%
  5. INVESCO QQQ TRUST SERIES 1 MUTUAL FUND 9.97%
  6. VANGUARD SP 500 ETF MUTUAL FUND 6.57%
  7. ISHARES GOLD STRATEGY ETF MUTUAL FUND 6.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARP % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.11% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARP % Rank
US 		99.89% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ARP - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARP Category Low Category High ARP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.05% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARP Category Low Category High ARP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ARP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×