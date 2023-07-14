The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking advantage of broad asset trends throughout the economic cycle. The Adviser actively monitors asset class pricing trends to determine characteristics used for portfolio construction, including measurements of risk, returns, and asset correlations. The Adviser then uses this information to inform the security selection process for the Fund, with an emphasis on securities that have had better recent performance compared to other securities under similar market conditions. The Fund will obtain investment exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equities (primarily U.S. equities, non-U.S. developed market equities, and emerging market equities), fixed income securities including U.S. Treasuries, broad commodities (specifically, a diverse group of heavily traded commodities across the energy, precious metals, industrial metals and agriculture sectors), physical gold, currencies, and cash. The Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds” and obtains investment exposure to the asset classes described above primarily by investing in one or more exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), including ETFs and exchange-traded commodity pools, designed to track the performance of such asset classes. The Fund also may invest directly in securities and other instruments, rather than investing indirectly in securities and other instruments through ETPs, when the Adviser determines that doing so is the more appropriate means to access the desired exposure to an asset class. The Adviser does not have a target allocation between the various asset classes. Instead, the Adviser makes investment allocations based on prevailing market conditions or differences in asset class performance that may create opportunities that further the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund’s asset allocations may vary over time at the Adviser’s discretion.

The Adviser has developed a TrueDiversification process (“TrueDiversification”) designed to balance and diversify a portfolio through a market cycle. TrueDiversification builds upon tenets of a risk parity portfolio, which seeks to maximize diversification benefits by combining assets with low correlation to one another and similar expected risk profiles. Risk parity is also known as an “all weather” style of asset allocation. Generally, an “all weather” style seeks to balance the risk of a portfolio through various market environments by diversifying across geographic regions and asset classes.

The TrueDiversification process has three primary steps. First, an investable universe of asset classes is identified in order to gain exposure to the primary factors that drive asset class returns: economic growth and inflation. Second, the risk, return, and correlations of the asset classes are measured over various lookback windows, with the goal of identifying broad momentum trends. Momentum trends in various asset classes are measured with the assumption that assets that have performed relatively well in the recent past are expected to continue to perform well in the near future, and assets that have performed relatively poorly in the recent past are expected to continue to perform poorly in the near future. Third, a portfolio of assets is constructed using these characteristics, with a goal of targeting the portfolio that the Adviser believes will achieve the highest risk-adjusted return given current market conditions. Generally, assets that are exhibiting positive momentum trends may receive a higher weighting during the portfolio construction process. It is still possible, however, that assets showing a loss, or negative momentum, are included in the portfolio, especially if the Adviser believes that their inclusion provides diversification benefits to the Fund.

The TrueDiversification process is intended to moderate the volatility of returns compared to an all-equity portfolio. The Fund’s portfolio is updated and rebalanced periodically, typically monthly. The Adviser maintains full decision-making power and may override the TrueDiversification process in extreme market events or if it determines a systemic change has occurred. Additionally, the TrueDiversification process may be incrementally adjusted over time.

The Adviser has engaged Vident Investment Advisory, LLC to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the supervision of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees of The Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund II (the “Board”).