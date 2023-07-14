Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
72.6%
1 yr return
26.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$1.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
63.2%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of next generation internet.
Next generation internet companies are companies that the Adviser believes are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud, enabling mobile and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services. These companies may include mail order houses which generate the entirety of their business through websites and which offer internet-based products and services, such as streaming media or cloud storage in addition to traditional physical goods. These companies may also include ones that develop, use or rely on innovative payment methodologies, big data, the “internet of things*,” social distribution and media, and technologies that make financial services more efficient (“Fintech Innovation Companies”).
In selecting companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the Adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The types of companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to this theme are those that are focused on shifting the bases of technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud, enabling mobile and local services, among others. The Adviser believes Fintech Innovation Companies are companies that are focused on and expected to benefit from the shifting of the financial sector and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, and technological intermediaries. Fintech Innovation Companies may also develop, use or rely on innovative payment platforms and methodologies, point of sale providers, transactional innovations, business analytics, fraud reduction, frictionless funding platforms, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technologies,** intermediary exchanges, asset allocation technology, cryptocurrency,*** mobile payments, and risk pricing and pooling aggregators. The Fund may have exposure to cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, indirectly through an investment in a grantor trust or in other pooled investment vehicles, such as exchange-traded funds domiciled in Canada.
The Fund’s exposure to cryptocurrency may change over time and, accordingly, such exposure may not always be represented in the Fund’s portfolio.
_______________
*The Adviser defines the “internet of things” as a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or physical objects that are provided unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
**The term “blockchain” refers to a peer-to-peer distributed ledger that is secured using cryptography. A distributed ledger is a shared electronic database where information is recorded and stored across multiple computers; a blockchain is one type of distributed ledger. A blockchain may be open and permissionless or private and permissioned. The Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains are examples of open, public, permissionless blockchains. Blockchain derives its name from the way it stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a chain. As the number of transactions grows, so does the blockchain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain network, which is, with respect to public blockchains, governed by rules agreed on by the network participants.
*** Cryptocurrencies (also referred to as “virtual currencies” and “digital currencies”) are digital assets designed to act as a medium of exchange. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies, the most well-known of which is bitcoin.
The Adviser’s process for identifying Next Generation Internet Companies uses both “top down” (thematic research sizing the potential total available market, and surfacing the prime beneficiaries) and “bottom up” (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches. In both the Adviser’s “top down” and “bottom up” approaches, the Adviser evaluates environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) considerations. In its “top down” approach, the Adviser uses the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to integrate ESG considerations into its research and investment process. The Adviser, however, does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. In its “bottom up” approach, the Adviser makes its investment decisions primarily based on its analysis of the potential of individual companies, while integrating ESG considerations into that process. The Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities.
Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets.
The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of the value of the Fund’s assets) in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in the Internet information provider and catalog and mail order house industry. This concentration limit does not apply to securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|ARKW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|72.6%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|1.29%
|1 Yr
|26.0%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|36.91%
|3 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|85.71%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|44.70%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|91.26%
* Annualized
|ARKW
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKW % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.41 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|37.18%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|10
|397
|83.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|991 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|25.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.17%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|11.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKW % Rank
|Stocks
|91.29%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|97.03%
|Other
|8.01%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|1.27%
|Cash
|0.70%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|57.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|92.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|91.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|92.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKW % Rank
|Technology
|51.45%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|86.86%
|Communication Services
|25.34%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|6.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.43%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|9.75%
|Healthcare
|5.58%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|17.80%
|Consumer Defense
|0.77%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|7.20%
|Financial Services
|0.43%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|72.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|91.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|94.49%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|99.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|91.95%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|94.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKW % Rank
|US
|78.79%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|80.93%
|Non US
|12.50%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|35.59%
|ARKW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|57.14%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|60.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ARKW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARKW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARKW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|72.57%
|ARKW
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKW % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|92.80%
|ARKW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARKW
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKW % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.69%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|68.26%
|ARKW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$3.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
