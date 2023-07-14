Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Active ETF
ARKQ
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$57.72 -0.83 -1.42%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
ARKQ (ETF)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$57.72 -0.83 -1.42%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
ARKQ (ETF)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$57.72 -0.83 -1.42%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

ARKQ | Active ETF

$57.72

$1.09 B

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.6%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

Net Assets

$1.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.6
$39.48
$60.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

ARKQ | Active ETF

$57.72

$1.09 B

0.00%

0.75%

ARKQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 24.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ARK ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    22299192
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Catherine Wood

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of autonomous technology and robotics companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation.

Autonomous technology and robotics companies are companies that the Adviser believes are expected to focus on and benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, disruptive innovation in automation and manufacturing (“Automation Transformation Companies”), transportation, energy (“Energy Transformation Companies”), artificial intelligence (“Artificial Intelligence Companies”) and materials. These types of companies are described below:

Automation Transformation Companies.  Companies that the Adviser believes are focused on man capitalizing on the productivity of machines, such as through the automation of functions, processes or activities previously performed by human labor, such as transportation through an emphasis on mobility as a service, or the use of robotics to perform other functions, activities or processes.

Energy Transformation Companies.  Companies that the Adviser believes seek to capitalize on innovations or evolutions in: (i) ways that energy is stored or used; (ii) the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new sources of energy, including unconventional sources of oil or natural gas; and/or (iii) the production or development of new materials for use in commercial applications of energy production, use or storage.

Artificial Intelligence Companies.  Companies that the Adviser considers to be Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Companies include a company that: (i) designs, creates, integrates, or delivers robotics, autonomous technology, and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems; (ii) develops the building block components for robotics, autonomous technology, or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; (iii) provides its own value-added services on top of such building block components, but are not core to the company’s product or service offering; and/or (iv) develops computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

In selecting companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the Adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.

The Adviser’s process for identifying Automation Transformation Companies, Energy Transformation Companies and Artificial Intelligence Companies uses both “top down” (thematic research sizing the potential total available market, and surfacing the prime beneficiaries) and “bottom up” (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches. In both the Adviser’s “top down” and “bottom up” approaches, the Adviser evaluates environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) considerations. In its “top down” approach, the Adviser uses the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to integrate ESG considerations into its research and investment process. The Adviser, however, does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. In its “bottom up” approach, the Adviser makes its investment decisions primarily based on its analysis of the potential of individual companies, while integrating ESG considerations into that process. The Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets.

The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of the value of the Fund’s assets) in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in groups of industries in the industrials or information technology sectors, although it will not concentrate in any specific industry. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

ARKQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARKQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.6% -29.2% 74.8% 31.76%
1 Yr 13.6% -39.8% 67.6% 67.81%
3 Yr 4.7%* -40.6% 28.5% 38.84%
5 Yr 11.6%* -30.5% 25.6% 18.43%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 92.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARKQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.7% -73.9% 35.7% 81.78%
2021 1.3% -25.6% 45.1% 53.13%
2020 27.9% 1.8% 60.0% 1.42%
2019 5.9% -15.0% 13.7% 71.92%
2018 -1.6% -12.8% 31.5% 44.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARKQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.2% -54.1% 74.8% 90.99%
1 Yr -31.9% -62.3% 67.6% 92.74%
3 Yr 24.0%* -40.6% 36.7% 8.41%
5 Yr 15.3%* -30.5% 29.2% 15.03%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARKQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.7% -73.9% 35.7% 81.78%
2021 1.3% -25.6% 45.1% 53.13%
2020 27.9% 1.8% 60.0% 1.42%
2019 5.9% -15.0% 13.7% 71.92%
2018 -1.6% -12.8% 31.5% 59.14%

ARKQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARKQ Category Low Category High ARKQ % Rank
Net Assets 1.09 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 42.31%
Number of Holdings 41 10 397 76.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 700 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 33.47%
Weighting of Top 10 57.53% 7.6% 100.0% 19.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 12.59%
  2. Kratos Defense Security Solutions Inc 8.20%
  3. Iridium Communications Inc 7.86%
  4. UiPath Inc 7.37%
  5. Trimble Inc 7.19%
  6. Teradyne Inc 5.35%
  7. AeroVironment Inc 4.49%
  8. Deere Co 4.35%
  9. Komatsu Ltd 4.34%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARKQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 68.59% 100.53% 17.37%
Cash 		0.05% -0.53% 15.91% 82.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 93.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 90.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 92.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 93.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARKQ % Rank
Industrials 		38.68% 0.00% 38.68% 0.42%
Technology 		34.95% 2.80% 100.00% 96.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.85% 0.00% 32.97% 9.32%
Communication Services 		7.16% 0.00% 97.05% 68.64%
Healthcare 		0.86% 0.00% 25.57% 36.02%
Consumer Defense 		0.51% 0.00% 5.64% 7.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 92.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 95.34%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 99.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 92.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 94.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARKQ % Rank
US 		80.58% 19.45% 100.53% 74.58%
Non US 		19.37% 0.00% 80.40% 16.95%

ARKQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARKQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 3.60% 67.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 60.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 31.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ARKQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARKQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARKQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 69.91%

ARKQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARKQ Category Low Category High ARKQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 93.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARKQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARKQ Category Low Category High ARKQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -2.30% 2.08% 46.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARKQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARKQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Catherine Wood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×