Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
42.6%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
Net Assets
$1.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
57.5%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of autonomous technology and robotics companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation.
Autonomous technology and robotics companies are companies that the Adviser believes are expected to focus on and benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, disruptive innovation in automation and manufacturing (“Automation Transformation Companies”), transportation, energy (“Energy Transformation Companies”), artificial intelligence (“Artificial Intelligence Companies”) and materials. These types of companies are described below:
•Automation Transformation Companies. Companies that the Adviser believes are focused on man capitalizing on the productivity of machines, such as through the automation of functions, processes or activities previously performed by human labor, such as transportation through an emphasis on mobility as a service, or the use of robotics to perform other functions, activities or processes.
•Energy Transformation Companies. Companies that the Adviser believes seek to capitalize on innovations or evolutions in: (i) ways that energy is stored or used; (ii) the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new sources of energy, including unconventional sources of oil or natural gas; and/or (iii) the production or development of new materials for use in commercial applications of energy production, use or storage.
•Artificial Intelligence Companies. Companies that the Adviser considers to be Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Companies include a company that: (i) designs, creates, integrates, or delivers robotics, autonomous technology, and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems; (ii) develops the building block components for robotics, autonomous technology, or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; (iii) provides its own value-added services on top of such building block components, but are not core to the company’s product or service offering; and/or (iv) develops computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.
In selecting companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the Adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.
The Adviser’s process for identifying Automation Transformation Companies, Energy Transformation Companies and Artificial Intelligence Companies uses both “top down” (thematic research sizing the potential total available market, and surfacing the prime beneficiaries) and “bottom up” (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches. In both the Adviser’s “top down” and “bottom up” approaches, the Adviser evaluates environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) considerations. In its “top down” approach, the Adviser uses the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to integrate ESG considerations into its research and investment process. The Adviser, however, does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. In its “bottom up” approach, the Adviser makes its investment decisions primarily based on its analysis of the potential of individual companies, while integrating ESG considerations into that process. The Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities.
Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets.
The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of the value of the Fund’s assets) in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in groups of industries in the industrials or information technology sectors, although it will not concentrate in any specific industry. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|ARKQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.6%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|31.76%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|67.81%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|38.84%
|5 Yr
|11.6%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|18.43%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|92.35%
* Annualized
|2022
|-46.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|81.78%
|2021
|1.3%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|53.13%
|2020
|27.9%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|1.42%
|2019
|5.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|71.92%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|44.62%
|YTD
|-29.2%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|90.99%
|1 Yr
|-31.9%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|92.74%
|3 Yr
|24.0%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|8.41%
|5 Yr
|15.3%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|15.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-46.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|81.78%
|2021
|1.3%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|53.13%
|2020
|27.9%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|1.42%
|2019
|5.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|71.92%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|59.14%
|ARKQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.09 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|42.31%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|10
|397
|76.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|700 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|33.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.53%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|19.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.95%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|17.37%
|Cash
|0.05%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|82.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|93.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|90.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|92.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|93.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKQ % Rank
|Industrials
|38.68%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|0.42%
|Technology
|34.95%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|96.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.85%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|9.32%
|Communication Services
|7.16%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|68.64%
|Healthcare
|0.86%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|36.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.51%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|7.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|92.80%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|95.34%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|99.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|92.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|94.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKQ % Rank
|US
|80.58%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|74.58%
|Non US
|19.37%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|16.95%
|ARKQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|67.10%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|60.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ARKQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARKQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARKQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|69.91%
|ARKQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|93.22%
|ARKQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARKQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.41%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|46.96%
|ARKQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.614
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
