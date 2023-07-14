Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

ARKG | Active ETF

$36.26

$2.13 B

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.3%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

Net Assets

$2.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.9
$27.09
$42.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ARKG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -47.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ARK Genomic Revolution ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ARK ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    77395158
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Catherine Wood

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies across multiple sectors, including healthcare, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary, that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of the genomics* revolution (“Genomics Revolution Companies”), which is described below:

Genomic Revolution Companies.  Companies that the Adviser believes are substantially focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments, improvements and advancements in genomics into their business, such as by offering new products or services that rely on genomic sequencing,** analysis, synthesis or instrumentation. These companies may include ones across multiple sectors, such as healthcare, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary. These companies may also develop, produce, manufacture or significantly rely on or enable bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics,*** molecular medicine and agricultural biotechnology.

In selecting companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the Adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The Adviser’s process for identifying Genomic Revolution Companies uses both “top down” (thematic research sizing the potential total available market, and surfacing the prime beneficiaries) and “bottom up” (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches. In both the Adviser’s “top down” and “bottom up” approaches, the Adviser evaluates environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) considerations. In its “top down” approach, the Adviser uses the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to integrate ESG considerations into its research and investment process. The Adviser, however, does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. In its “bottom up” approach, the Adviser makes its investment decisions primarily based on its analysis of the potential of individual companies, while integrating ESG considerations into that process. The Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities. The Fund may invest in certain companies that the Adviser believes are well-positioned to capitalize on and expected to devote substantial efforts to business lines enabled by disruptive genomic innovation, even if such companies do not currently derive a substantial portion of their revenues from genomics related activities.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets.

_______________

*The Adviser defines “genomics” as the study of genes and their functions, and related techniques (e.g., genomic sequencing).

**The Adviser uses the term “genomic sequencing” to refer to techniques that allow researchers to read and decipher the genetic information found in the DNA (i.e., the exact sequence of bases A, C, G and T in a DNA molecule), including the DNA of bacteria, plants, animals and human beings.

***  The Adviser defines “bioinformatics” as the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data such as genetic codes.

The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of the value of the Fund’s assets) in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in any industry or group of industries in the health care sector, including issuers having their principal business activities in the biotechnology industry. Other industries in the health care sector include medical laboratories and research and drug manufacturers. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

ARKG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.3% -11.3% 31.3% 0.61%
1 Yr -0.3% -25.2% 34.7% 70.12%
3 Yr -13.5%* -21.9% 15.7% 91.67%
5 Yr 5.6%* -15.4% 12.1% 12.32%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 69.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -53.9% -53.9% 5.0% 100.00%
2021 -18.5% -22.3% 12.3% 99.35%
2020 41.4% -4.7% 41.4% 0.68%
2019 10.4% -10.2% 13.1% 5.30%
2018 0.0% -5.7% 16.7% 23.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -47.2% -50.0% 22.6% 99.39%
1 Yr -60.2% -60.2% 34.7% 100.00%
3 Yr 5.1%* -21.9% 17.8% 21.05%
5 Yr 11.6%* -15.4% 16.9% 7.52%
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -53.9% -53.9% 5.0% 100.00%
2021 -18.5% -22.3% 12.3% 99.35%
2020 41.4% -4.7% 41.4% 0.68%
2019 10.4% -10.2% 13.1% 5.30%
2018 0.0% -5.7% 16.7% 28.57%

ARKG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARKG Category Low Category High ARKG % Rank
Net Assets 2.13 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 21.34%
Number of Holdings 49 25 473 83.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.22 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 21.25%
Weighting of Top 10 48.96% 12.3% 80.8% 32.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exact Sciences Corp 9.86%
  2. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc 6.19%
  3. Schrodinger Inc/United States 6.00%
  4. Teladoc Health Inc 5.46%
  5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.85%
  6. Accolade Inc 4.16%
  7. CRISPR Therapeutics AG 4.04%
  8. Intellia Therapeutics Inc 3.76%
  9. Beam Therapeutics Inc 3.49%
  10. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp 3.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARKG % Rank
Stocks 		99.57% 85.37% 106.13% 29.38%
Cash 		0.42% -0.04% 9.01% 65.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 43.13%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 46.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 40.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 38.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARKG % Rank
Healthcare 		96.76% 59.26% 100.00% 88.13%
Technology 		2.17% 0.00% 22.69% 1.88%
Financial Services 		0.89% 0.00% 1.60% 4.38%
Basic Materials 		0.19% 0.00% 7.16% 30.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 35.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 40.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 41.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 35.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 38.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 45.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 41.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARKG % Rank
US 		93.43% 53.67% 104.41% 18.13%
Non US 		6.14% 0.00% 45.40% 82.50%

ARKG - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 33.47% 68.13%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.25% 63.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ARKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ARKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% 74.55%

ARKG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARKG Category Low Category High ARKG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 47.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARKG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARKG Category Low Category High ARKG % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -2.54% 1.85% 54.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARKG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARKG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Catherine Wood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

