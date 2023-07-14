The Fund seeks to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which is designed to reflect a global merger arbitrage strategy. The most common approach to merger arbitrage, and the approach the Underlying Index (and by extension the Fund) reflects, is to seek to capture the difference (the "spread") between the price at which the stock of a target company in a publicly announced merger, takeover, tender offer, or leveraged buy-out (the "Target") trades after the announcement of the acquisition and the price the acquiring company (the "Acquirer") has agreed to pay for the stock of the Target.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted twice per month. The Fund reconstitutes and rebalances on the same schedule as the Underlying Index. The Fund's investment adviser, Water Island Capital, LLC (the "Adviser"), generally expects the Underlying Index to include between 30-50 Targets at each reconstitution. To gain exposure to the Underlying Index, the Fund will establish long positions in shares of the Target stocks. When the terms of a transaction call for the exchange of an Acquirer's common stock, the Underlying Index, as a result of the index methodology, will include short exposure in the Acquirer's stock at the deal's exchange ratio. This short exposure is designed to lock in the current deal spread, and to hedge against the risk of a decline in the deal value as a result of a decline in the value of the Acquirer's stock. The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as swaps, to obtain exposure to long and short constituents of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is comprised of securities of United States ("U.S.") and foreign companies of any market capitalization, which may from time to time include small and medium capitalization companies. The Underlying Index is calculated in U.S. dollars. The Underlying Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. The Fund uses forward currency or futures contracts to effectuate these hedges in the Underlying Index. The amount of forward and futures contracts held by the Fund is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund to each currency.

The Underlying Index may also include an allocation to cash-like instruments, such as money market and similar cash management funds and ultra short-term bond exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). In addition, when a transaction closes, any allocation in the Underlying Index to the securities of the Target and/or Acquirer will be reallocated to such instruments. The Underlying Index generally only allocates to cash when there are an insufficient number of Targets for inclusion in the Underlying Index and when a transaction represented by a Target in the Underlying Index has been consummated or abandoned. Accordingly, cash allocations in the Underlying Index and Fund are generally removed as part of each Underlying Index reconstitution, though cash allocations may continue to be included if there are an insufficient number of Targets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the constituents of the Underlying Index and in financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such constituents, such as swaps on such constituents. Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund may also invest in financial instruments, including swap agreements, futures contracts, ETFs, and options on securities or equity securities indices. With respect to derivatives, the Fund will invest principally in swaps and forward contracts on foreign currencies. The Fund will invest in other funds, such as money market and similar cash management funds and ultra short-term bond ETFs, only to reflect cash allocations by the Underlying Index.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of August 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 55 long positions and 8 short positions in companies with market capitalizations of between $240 million and $213 billion.

The Underlying Index was developed by Water Island Indices LLC (the "Index Provider"), an affiliate of the Adviser. The Index Calculation Agent is Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Index Provider, the Fund, or the Adviser. The Index Calculation Agent provides information to the Fund about the constituents of the Underlying Index and does not provide investment advice with respect to the desirability of investing in, purchasing or selling securities.