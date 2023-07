The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fallen Angel Index is comprised of below investment grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance. Qualifying securities must be issued in the U.S. domestic market and have a below investment grade rating. Defaulted securities are removed from the Fallen Angel Index at the end of the month in which they default. The Fallen Angel Index is comprised of bonds issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

The country of risk of qualifying issuers must be a member of the FX Group of Ten, a Western European nation, or a territory of the United States or a Western European nation. The FX Group of Ten includes all Euro members, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the Fallen Angel Index included 214 below investment grade bonds of 80 issuers and approximately 11% of the Fallen Angel Index was comprised of

Rule 144A securities. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Fallen Angel Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Fallen Angel Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Fallen Angel Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Fallen Angel Index.

The Fund may become "non-diversified" as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940 Act, as amended (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Fallen Angel Index. This means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Fallen Angel Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Fallen Angel Index.