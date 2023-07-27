The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while maintaining the opportunity for exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the common stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (“AMZN”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The Fund will seek to employ its investment strategy as it relates to AMZN regardless of whether there are periods adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund uses a synthetic covered call strategy to provide income and exposure to the share price returns of AMZN, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● exposure to the share price returns of AMZN,

● current income from the option premiums, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the share price returns of AMZN.

For more information, see sections “The Fund’s Use of AMZN Option Contracts” and “Synthetic Covered Call Strategy” below.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to participate in a portion of the gains experienced by AMZN.

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income, which is not dependent on the price appreciation of AMZN.

That is, although the Fund may not fully participate in gains in AMZN’s stock price, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in AMZN

● The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if AMZN shares increase in value.

● The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if AMZN shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

● The Fund does not invest directly in AMZN.

● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any AMZN dividends.

Additional information regarding AMZN is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of AMZN Option Contracts

As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of AMZN.

● In general, an option contract gives the purchaser of the option contract the right to purchase (for a call option) or sell (for a put option) the underlying asset (like shares of AMZN) at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● The seller of an option contract obligates the holder to deliver shares (for a sold or “short” call) or buy shares (for a sold or “short” put) of the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● Options contracts must be exercised or traded to close within a specified time frame, or they expire. See the chart in section “Fund Portfolio” below for a description of the option contracts utilized by the Fund.

Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms. FLEX options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated). For more information on FLEX options, see “Additional Information about the Funds – Exchange Traded Options Portfolio.”

The Fund’s options contracts are based on the value of AMZN, which gives the Fund the right or obligation to receive or deliver shares of AMZN on the expiration date of the applicable option contract in exchange for the stated strike price, depending on whether the option contract is a call option or a put option, and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option contract.

Synthetic Covered Call Strategy

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will implement a “synthetic covered call” strategy using the standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options described above.

● A traditional covered call strategy is an investment strategy where an investor (the Fund) sells a call option on an underlying security it owns .

● A synthetic covered call strategy is similar to a traditional covered call strategy in that the investor sells a call option that is based on the value of the underlying security. However, in a synthetic covered call strategy, the investor (the Fund) does not own the underlying security , but rather seeks to synthetically replicate 100% of the price movements of the underlying security through the use of various investment instruments.

The Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements, each of which is described in greater detail farther below:

● Synthetic long exposure to AMZN, which allows the Fund to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of AMZN’s stock.

● Covered call writing (where AMZN call options are sold against the synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

● U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

1. Synthetic Long Exposure

To achieve a synthetic long exposure to AMZN, the Fund will buy AMZN call options and, simultaneously, sell AMZN put options to try to replicate the price movements of AMZN. The call options purchased by the Fund and the put options sold by the Fund will generally have six-month to one-year terms and strike prices that are approximately equal to the then-current share price of AMZN at the time the contracts are purchased and sold, respectively. The combination of the long call options and sold put options provides the Fund with investment exposure equal to approximately 100% of AMZN for the duration of the applicable options exposure.

2. Covered Call Writing

As part of its strategy, the Fund will write (sell) call option contracts on AMZN to generate income. Since the Fund does not directly own AMZN, these written call options will be sold short (i.e., selling a position it does not currently own). The call options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have an expiration of one month or less (the “Call Period”) and a strike price that is approximately 5%-15% above the then-current AMZN share price at the time of such sales.

It is important to note that the sale of the AMZN call option contracts will limit the Fund’s participation in the appreciation in AMZN’s stock price. If the stock price of AMZN increases, the above-referenced synthetic long exposure alone would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if AMZN’s stock price appreciates beyond the strike price of one or more of the sold (short) call option contracts, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic long exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic long exposure to AMZN and the sold (short) AMZN call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains in the AMZN stock price beyond a certain point.

3. U.S. Treasuries

The Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund will seek to provide monthly income in the form of distributions. The Fund will seek to generate such income in the following ways:

● Writing (selling) call option contracts on AMZN as described above. The income, in the form of option premiums received from such option sales, will be primarily influenced by the volatility of AMZN stock, although other factors, including interest rates, will also impact the level of income.

● Investing in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The income generated by these securities will be influenced by interest rates at the time of investment.

Fund’s Return Profile vs AMZN

For the reasons stated above, the Fund’s performance will differ from that of AMZN’s stock price. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the price of AMZN, changes in the price of the AMZN options contracts the Fund has purchased and sold, and changes in the value of the U.S. Treasuries.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of AMZN) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Purchased call option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of AMZN at the time of purchase) to provide exposure to positive price returns of AMZN. If the stock of AMZN increases, these options will generate corresponding increases to the Fund. 6-month to one-year expiration dates Sold put option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of AMZN at the time of sale). They are sold to help pay for the purchased call options described above. However, the sold put option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any share price losses experienced by AMZN. 6-month to one-year expiration dates Sold (short) call option contracts “out-of-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is approximately 5%-15% more than the then-current share price of AMZN at the time of sale). They generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced. 1-month or less expiration dates U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. 6-month to 2-year maturities

The market value of the cash and treasuries held by the Fund are expected to be between 50% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the market value of the options package is expected to be between 0% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The combination of these investment instruments provides investment exposure to AMZN equal to at least 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an e-commerce company that operates retail websites and offers programs that enable third parties to sell products on their websites. Amazon.com, Inc. is listed on Nasdaq. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of Amazon.com, Inc. as of June 30, 2021 was approximately $1.5 trillion.

Amazon.com, Inc. is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC by Amazon.com, Inc. pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 000-22513 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Amazon.com, Inc. may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to AMZN or other securities of Amazon.com, Inc. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Amazon.com, Inc. from the publicly available documents. In connection with the offering of the securities, none of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to Amazon.com, Inc. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Amazon.com, Inc. is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of Amazon.com, Inc. (and therefore the price of Amazon.com, Inc. at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning Amazon.com, Inc. could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of AMZN.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH AMAZON.COM, INC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to AMZN. As of the date of the Prospectus, AMZN is assigned to the catalog/specialty distribution industry.