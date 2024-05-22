Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 05/22/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.2%
1 yr return
30.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
22.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$372 M
Holdings in Top 10
113.2%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 05/22/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector.
To this end, the Fund will focus on investing in MLPs selected by Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively, “energy products”) and that trade on a national securities exchange. The Fund may invest in securities of MLPs of all capitalization sizes.
The Fund’s investment strategy will be guided by the following policies:
•The Fund will typically focus on “midstream” MLPs (discussed below).
•In addition to investments in MLPs, the Fund may also write call and put options on securities, ETFs or security indexes in an effort to generate additional current income and reduce volatility in the Fund’s portfolio. Although not required to do so, the Fund will typically write a call option only if the option is “covered” by the Fund holding a position in the underlying securities or by other means which would permit immediate satisfaction of the Fund’s obligation as writer of the option.
•The Fund may also borrow from banks for investment purposes in an amount up to 331⁄3% of its total assets, in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
•The Fund expects to typically invest in a portfolio of between 25 to 50 MLPs; however, there is no limit on the number of MLPs in which the Fund may invest.
•Under normal circumstances, the Fund will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in any one issuer.
•The Fund may invest in MLP units, securities of companies holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, and securities that themselves own interests in MLPs (e.g., exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and other registered investment companies that invest in MLPs). The Fund may also invest for speculative purposes in options and futures contracts in connection with any of the foregoing types of securities.
•The Fund may also invest in ETFs, other registered investment companies, options and futures contracts, or establish short positions in any of the foregoing, in an effort to hedge against market, interest rate or commodity risks in the Fund’s portfolio.
“Midstream” MLPs are MLPs that collect, gather, process, transport and store energy products, generally without taking ownership of the energy products. Midstream MLPs may also operate ancillary businesses, including the marketing of energy products and logistical services related thereto, but are typically not engaged in the mining, production or distribution of energy products.
The Sub-Adviser expects that monthly cash distributions will constitute a substantial portion of the Fund’s total investment returns, and that all or a portion of any such Fund distribution may be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in energy-related industries. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
WHAT IS AN MLP?
An MLP generally is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, which means no U.S. federal income tax is paid by the MLP, subject to the application of certain partnership audit rules. To qualify as a partnership, an MLP must receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). These qualifying sources include natural resource-based activities such as the processing, transportation and storage of mineral or natural resources. MLPs generally have two classes of owners, the general partner (that typically controls the operations and management of the MLP) and limited partners (that typically own common units in the MLP that have only limited voting rights).
|Period
|AMZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|30.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|22.3%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|11.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|22.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|35.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|-58.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|-10.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|AMZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|30.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|22.3%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|23.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|33.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|51.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|-49.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|6.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMZA % Rank
|Net Assets
|372 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|65
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|394 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|113.24%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMZA % Rank
|Stocks
|130.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMZA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMZA % Rank
|US
|130.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMZA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|AMZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMZA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AMZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 22, 2024
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2024
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2024
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2024
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2023
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Oct 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jul 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|May 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Apr 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jan 20, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.220
|ReturnOfCapital
|Oct 20, 2020
|$0.240
|ReturnOfCapital
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.240
|ReturnOfCapital
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.240
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jul 20, 2020
|$0.240
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.240
|ReturnOfCapital
|May 20, 2020
|$0.230
|ReturnOfCapital
|Apr 20, 2020
|$0.250
|ReturnOfCapital
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.300
|ReturnOfCapital
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.600
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jan 21, 2020
|$0.600
|ReturnOfCapital
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.800
|ReturnOfCapital
|Nov 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2018
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2018
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2017
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2016
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$5.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$5.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2015
|$5.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2015
|$5.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2015
|$5.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...