Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector.

To this end, the Fund will focus on investing in MLPs selected by Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively, “energy products”) and that trade on a national securities exchange. The Fund may invest in securities of MLPs of all capitalization sizes.

The Fund’s investment strategy will be guided by the following policies:

•The Fund will typically focus on “midstream” MLPs (discussed below).

•In addition to investments in MLPs, the Fund may also write call and put options on securities, ETFs or security indexes in an effort to generate additional current income and reduce volatility in the Fund’s portfolio. Although not required to do so, the Fund will typically write a call option only if the option is “covered” by the Fund holding a position in the underlying securities or by other means which would permit immediate satisfaction of the Fund’s obligation as writer of the option.

•The Fund may also borrow from banks for investment purposes in an amount up to 331⁄3% of its total assets, in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

•The Fund expects to typically invest in a portfolio of between 25 to 50 MLPs; however, there is no limit on the number of MLPs in which the Fund may invest.

•Under normal circumstances, the Fund will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in any one issuer.

•The Fund may invest in MLP units, securities of companies holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, and securities that themselves own interests in MLPs (e.g., exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and other registered investment companies that invest in MLPs). The Fund may also invest for speculative purposes in options and futures contracts in connection with any of the foregoing types of securities.

•The Fund may also invest in ETFs, other registered investment companies, options and futures contracts, or establish short positions in any of the foregoing, in an effort to hedge against market, interest rate or commodity risks in the Fund’s portfolio.

“Midstream” MLPs are MLPs that collect, gather, process, transport and store energy products, generally without taking ownership of the energy products. Midstream MLPs may also operate ancillary businesses, including the marketing of energy products and logistical services related thereto, but are typically not engaged in the mining, production or distribution of energy products.

The Sub-Adviser expects that monthly cash distributions will constitute a substantial portion of the Fund’s total investment returns, and that all or a portion of any such Fund distribution may be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in energy-related industries. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

WHAT IS AN MLP?

An MLP generally is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, which means no U.S. federal income tax is paid by the MLP, subject to the application of certain partnership audit rules. To qualify as a partnership, an MLP must receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). These qualifying sources include natural resource-based activities such as the processing, transportation and storage of mineral or natural resources. MLPs generally have two classes of owners, the general partner (that typically controls the operations and management of the MLP) and limited partners (that typically own common units in the MLP that have only limited voting rights).