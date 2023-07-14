Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF

AMOM | Active ETF

$31.91

$11.7 M

0.29%

$0.09

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.5%

1 yr return

29.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$11.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.9
$23.38
$31.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AMOM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -23.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Exchange Traded Concepts
  • Inception Date
    May 20, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    549947
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing an investment strategy enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence, as described below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of U.S.-listed large capitalization companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as companies having a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase (the “Universe”). The Fund invests in equity securities of such companies, including common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund’s adviser, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), uses an investment process based on a proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process that extracts patterns from analyzing data, as discussed below, developed by QRAFT Technologies, Inc. (“Qraft”). Qraft is a South Korea-based provider of artificial intelligence investment systems and currently offers services to various financial institutions in Korea. Qraft has licensed its proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process to the Adviser for purposes of managing the Fund.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser consults a database generated by Qraft’s AI Quantitative Investment System (“QRAFT AI”), which automatically evaluates and filters data according to parameters supporting a particular investment thesis. For the Fund’s database, QRAFT AI filters the securities in the Universe into an investment pool of 100 to 200 stocks using a proprietary momentum factor scoring formula based on momentum factors including but not limited to 12-month momentum and risk-adjusted 12-month momentum. “Momentum” is defined as the rate of acceleration of a security’s price. QRAFT AI then estimates each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation (i.e., increase in stock price) over the rest of the pool for the next one month investment period using deep learning technologies (i.e., exposure to and processing of large amounts of data) and the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for the same period using deep learning architectures such as Bayesian neural networks that estimate the uncertainty of its forecast, and selects the top 50 stocks based on the average of the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for inclusion in the database. The stocks included in the database are weighted pursuant to a methodology designed to maximize risk-adjusted return.

The Fund expects to hold 50 companies in its portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Adviser will purchase and sell securities based on recommendations of QRAFT AI, the Adviser has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund. Therefore, the Adviser has full decision-making power not only if it identifies a potential technical issue or error with the QRAFT AI, but also if it believes that the recommended portfolio does not further the Fund’s investment objective or fails to take into account company events such as corporate actions, mergers and spin-offs. Additionally, the Adviser has discretion over the amount of cash maintained in the Fund’s portfolio and the reinvestment of dividends in the Fund’s portfolio, subject to the Fund’s distribution requirements as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. See “Federal Income Taxes” in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (the “SAI”) for a more complete discussion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund limits the weighting of a single company to 10% and no more than 40% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities with a more than 5% weighting in the Fund’s portfolio. Because the database is adjusted on a monthly basis, the Adviser expects that the Fund will frequently purchase and sell shares of securities.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy. As of August 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets consisted of securities of companies in the Information Technology Sector, Consumer Discretionary Sector, and Industrials Sector, although this may change from time to time. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

AMOM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.5% -41.7% 65.2% 69.68%
1 Yr 29.4% -45.6% 77.3% 4.77%
3 Yr 8.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 11.90%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 61.26%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 77.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 15.80%
2021 6.3% -31.0% 26.7% 33.73%
2020 15.4% -13.0% 34.8% 7.13%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -23.0% -41.7% 65.2% 98.27%
1 Yr -21.0% -45.6% 77.3% 98.36%
3 Yr 14.5%* -41.6% 28.4% 2.69%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 15.80%
2021 6.3% -31.0% 26.7% 33.73%
2020 15.4% -13.0% 34.8% 7.13%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

AMOM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMOM Category Low Category High AMOM % Rank
Net Assets 11.7 M 189 K 222 B 97.21%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3509 64.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.06 M -1.37 M 104 B 97.44%
Weighting of Top 10 39.86% 11.4% 116.5% 79.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.01%
  2. Eli Lilly Co 6.40%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc 5.08%
  4. Home Depot Inc/The 4.39%
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Co 3.39%
  6. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.20%
  7. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 3.12%
  8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.00%
  9. Chemed Corp 2.72%
  10. Monster Beverage Corp 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMOM % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 50.26% 104.50% 13.11%
Cash 		0.20% -10.83% 49.73% 85.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 43.78%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 48.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 40.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 39.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMOM % Rank
Energy 		28.69% 0.00% 41.09% 0.25%
Consumer Defense 		22.74% 0.00% 25.50% 0.66%
Basic Materials 		14.91% 0.00% 18.91% 0.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.22% 0.00% 62.57% 71.97%
Healthcare 		9.90% 0.00% 39.76% 77.66%
Industrials 		8.34% 0.00% 30.65% 22.75%
Technology 		3.21% 0.00% 65.70% 99.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 59.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 99.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 98.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMOM % Rank
US 		84.40% 34.69% 100.00% 90.77%
Non US 		15.40% 0.00% 54.22% 2.89%

AMOM - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 20.29% 70.28%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 81.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

AMOM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMOM Category Low Category High AMOM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.29% 0.00% 40.83% 4.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMOM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMOM Category Low Category High AMOM % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -6.13% 1.75% 35.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMOM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMOM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

