The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing an investment strategy enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence, as described below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of U.S.-listed large capitalization companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as companies having a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase (the “Universe”). The Fund invests in equity securities of such companies, including common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund’s adviser, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), uses an investment process based on a proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process that extracts patterns from analyzing data, as discussed below, developed by QRAFT Technologies, Inc. (“Qraft”). Qraft is a South Korea-based provider of artificial intelligence investment systems and currently offers services to various financial institutions in Korea. Qraft has licensed its proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process to the Adviser for purposes of managing the Fund.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser consults a database generated by Qraft’s AI Quantitative Investment System (“QRAFT AI”), which automatically evaluates and filters data according to parameters supporting a particular investment thesis. For the Fund’s database, QRAFT AI filters the securities in the Universe into an investment pool of 100 to 200 stocks using a proprietary momentum factor scoring formula based on momentum factors including but not limited to 12-month momentum and risk-adjusted 12-month momentum. “Momentum” is defined as the rate of acceleration of a security’s price. QRAFT AI then estimates each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation (i.e., increase in stock price) over the rest of the pool for the next one month investment period using deep learning technologies (i.e., exposure to and processing of large amounts of data) and the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for the same period using deep learning architectures such as Bayesian neural networks that estimate the uncertainty of its forecast, and selects the top 50 stocks based on the average of the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for inclusion in the database. The stocks included in the database are weighted pursuant to a methodology designed to maximize risk-adjusted return.

The Fund expects to hold 50 companies in its portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Adviser will purchase and sell securities based on recommendations of QRAFT AI, the Adviser has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund. Therefore, the Adviser has full decision-making power not only if it identifies a potential technical issue or error with the QRAFT AI, but also if it believes that the recommended portfolio does not further the Fund’s investment objective or fails to take into account company events such as corporate actions, mergers and spin-offs. Additionally, the Adviser has discretion over the amount of cash maintained in the Fund’s portfolio and the reinvestment of dividends in the Fund’s portfolio, subject to the Fund’s distribution requirements as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. See “Federal Income Taxes” in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (the “SAI”) for a more complete discussion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund limits the weighting of a single company to 10% and no more than 40% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities with a more than 5% weighting in the Fund’s portfolio. Because the database is adjusted on a monthly basis, the Adviser expects that the Fund will frequently purchase and sell shares of securities.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy. As of August 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets consisted of securities of companies in the Information Technology Sector, Consumer Discretionary Sector, and Industrials Sector, although this may change from time to time. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.