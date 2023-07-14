The Fund employs a “passive management” - or indexing - investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) asset class. The Underlying Index was developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and MLP benchmarks, data and analytics. The Underlying Index is comprised of energy infrastructure MLPs that earn a majority of their cash flow from the transportation, storage and processing of energy commodities. As of December 31, 2022, the U.S. dollar-denominated market capitalizations of the Index Components ranged from approximately $1.5 billion to approximately $52.5 billion.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Energy infrastructure MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources. By confining their operations to these specific activities, their interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.

To qualify as a MLP and not to be taxed as a corporation, a partnership must receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). These qualifying sources include natural resource-based activities such as the processing, transportation and storage of mineral or natural resources. MLPs generally have two

classes of owners, the general partner and limited partners. The general partner of an MLP is typically owned by a major energy company, an investment fund, the direct management of the MLP, or is an entity owned by one or more of such parties. The general partner may be structured as a private or publicly traded corporation or other entity. The general partner typically controls the operations and management of the MLP through an up to 2% equity interest in the MLP plus, in many cases, ownership of common units and subordinated units. Limited partners typically own the remainder of the partnership, through ownership of common units, and have a limited role in the partnership’s operations and management.

MLPs are typically structured such that common units and general partner interests have first priority to receive quarterly cash distributions up to an established minimum amount (“minimum quarterly distributions” or “MQD”). Common and general partner interests also accrue arrearages in distributions to the extent the MQD is not paid. Once common and general partner interests have been paid, subordinated units receive distributions of up to the MQD; however, subordinated units do not accrue arrearages. Cash that is distributed in excess of the MQD is paid to both common and subordinated units and is distributed to both common and subordinated units generally on a pro rata basis.

Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Fund’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Fund will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Fund shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by the underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations. Individuals and certain other non-corporate investors will be entitled to a 20% deduction against taxable income allocated from direct investments in MLPs. Neither the Fund directly nor the Fund’s shareholders indirectly will be entitled to this deduction with respect to the Fund’s MLP investments.