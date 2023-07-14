Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

28.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$6.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

85.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.5
$34.79
$42.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AMLP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALERIAN MLP ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    170882420
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” - or indexing - investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) asset class. The Underlying Index was developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and MLP benchmarks, data and analytics. The Underlying Index is comprised of energy infrastructure MLPs that earn a majority of their cash flow from the transportation, storage and processing of energy commodities. As of December 31, 2022, the U.S. dollar-denominated market capitalizations of the Index Components ranged from approximately $1.5 billion to approximately $52.5 billion.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Energy infrastructure MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources. By confining their operations to these specific activities, their interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.

To qualify as a MLP and not to be taxed as a corporation, a partnership must receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). These qualifying sources include natural resource-based activities such as the processing, transportation and storage of mineral or natural resources. MLPs generally have two

classes of owners, the general partner and limited partners. The general partner of an MLP is typically owned by a major energy company, an investment fund, the direct management of the MLP, or is an entity owned by one or more of such parties. The general partner may be structured as a private or publicly traded corporation or other entity. The general partner typically controls the operations and management of the MLP through an up to 2% equity interest in the MLP plus, in many cases, ownership of common units and subordinated units. Limited partners typically own the remainder of the partnership, through ownership of common units, and have a limited role in the partnership’s operations and management.

MLPs are typically structured such that common units and general partner interests have first priority to receive quarterly cash distributions up to an established minimum amount (“minimum quarterly distributions” or “MQD”). Common and general partner interests also accrue arrearages in distributions to the extent the MQD is not paid. Once common and general partner interests have been paid, subordinated units receive distributions of up to the MQD; however, subordinated units do not accrue arrearages. Cash that is distributed in excess of the MQD is paid to both common and subordinated units and is distributed to both common and subordinated units generally on a pro rata basis.

Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Fund’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Fund will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Fund shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by the underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations. Individuals and certain other non-corporate investors will be entitled to a 20% deduction against taxable income allocated from direct investments in MLPs. Neither the Fund directly nor the Fund’s shareholders indirectly will be entitled to this deduction with respect to the Fund’s MLP investments.

AMLP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -11.9% 29.4% 11.72%
1 Yr 20.9% -8.1% 32.0% 20.31%
3 Yr 28.9%* -3.8% 129.8% 7.09%
5 Yr 3.5%* -11.1% 33.2% 24.11%
10 Yr -0.3%* -12.8% 11.3% 30.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 25.5% -11.1% 56.2% 18.75%
2021 17.9% -6.1% 24.6% 20.47%
2020 -12.2% -24.8% 46.7% 57.14%
2019 1.5% -4.4% 5.2% 42.74%
2018 -2.7% -7.3% -1.8% 5.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -10.1% 30.4% 4.69%
1 Yr 27.4% -8.1% 48.8% 9.30%
3 Yr 3.7%* -8.0% 129.8% 92.19%
5 Yr 0.8%* -11.1% 34.1% 41.07%
10 Yr 1.3%* -12.8% 14.8% 20.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 25.5% -11.1% 56.2% 19.53%
2021 17.9% -6.1% 24.6% 21.26%
2020 -12.2% -24.8% 46.7% 57.94%
2019 1.5% -12.8% 5.2% 42.74%
2018 -2.7% -7.3% -1.8% 12.04%

AMLP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMLP Category Low Category High AMLP % Rank
Net Assets 6.32 B 22 M 6.32 B 0.78%
Number of Holdings 17 1 175 97.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.88 B 0 5.88 B 0.81%
Weighting of Top 10 85.40% 39.8% 110.0% 7.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Plains All American Pipeline LP 11.31%
  2. MPLX LP 10.90%
  3. Energy Transfer LP 10.81%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP 10.69%
  5. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 10.67%
  6. Western Midstream Partners LP 10.15%
  7. DCP Midstream LP 8.68%
  8. EnLink Midstream LLC 8.20%
  9. Cheniere Energy Partners LP 5.49%
  10. Crestwood Equity Partners LP 4.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMLP % Rank
Stocks 		100.04% 53.33% 133.88% 13.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 53.28%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 45.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 46.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 49.18%
Cash 		-0.04% -58.21% 13.09% 88.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMLP % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 29.76% 100.00% 3.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.96% 84.43%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 60.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 47.54%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 59.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.72%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 48.36%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 47.54%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 47.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 51.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 71.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMLP % Rank
US 		100.04% 48.92% 130.59% 8.20%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 37.36% 92.62%

AMLP - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.35% 8.56% 94.26%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.35% 1.38% 21.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

AMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

AMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 248.00% 23.39%

AMLP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMLP Category Low Category High AMLP % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.60% 0.00% 11.83% 9.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMLP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMLP Category Low Category High AMLP % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.85% -6.38% 9.57% 76.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMLP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AMLP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

