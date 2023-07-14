Home
Trending ETFs
Argent Mid Cap ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Argent Mid Cap ETF

AMID | ETF

$27.28

$31.4 M

0.00%

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
$21.04
$27.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AMID - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Argent Mid Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the equity securities of mid-capitalization companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations in the range of the Russell MidCap® Index that the Sub-Adviser (Argent Capital Management LLC) believes are undergoing positive internal and/or external change. Under normal circumstances, the Sub-Adviser expects the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mid-capitalization companies. The Fund will generally hold 35 to 50 stocks of mid-capitalization companies that have daily trading volume of at least $20 million. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors may be overweighted compared to others because the Sub-Adviser seeks best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted will vary at different points in the economic cycle. 

The Sub-Adviser utilizes a multi-step process that is based in part on a bottom-up fundamental investment research process and a quantitative screening process which is described as the “Argent Alpha Model”. The qualitative research and analysis performed by the Sub-Adviser emphasizes identifying good businesses and seeks to identify overlooked and under-appreciated companies in the Fund’s investment universe while the quantitative process is designed to identify incremental changes in a company’s fundamentals and outperforming factors within the sectors in which a company operates. The Argent Alpha Model will analyze quantitative measures such as return on invested capital, cash flow return on investment, revenue and earnings results, as it seeks to identify incremental improvements at the company level. The Sub-Adviser believes that good businesses are those that exhibit above average profitability, generate above-average cash flow and have management teams that are good stewards of capital, amongst other factors.

The investment process initially consists of approximately 1,500 companies with market capitalizations in the range of the Russell MidCap® Index ($84 million to $67 billion). These companies are screened for market liquidity with only those companies with a daily trading volume of $20 million or more making it to the next step of the investment process (approximately 1,200 companies). Next, the Sub-Adviser segregates the remaining companies into traditional sectors for further analysis. Stocks are then screened by the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary quantitative tool, the Argent Alpha Model. The Argent Alpha model is a dynamic, 25 factor tool that ranks stocks from 1-10 via factors that are grouped into four main categories. The factors are categorized in groups for research reasons as those within each group tend to correlate with each other more than they correlate with the other groups. The four factor categories in the Argent Alpha Model are the following:

Value

Value factors measure whether a stock is rich or cheap compared to other stocks in its sector. An example of a value factor in the Argent Alpha Model is price to free cash flow. Value factors tend to work best during those periods characterized as “value” markets.

Growth

Growth factors measure how fast a stock’s sales, earnings and cash flows are growing relative to other stocks in their sector. An example of a growth factor in the Argent Alpha Model is the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary measure of unexpected cash flow from operations which identifies companies generating a higher cash flow from operations than in the past. Growth factors tend to work best during those periods characterized as “growth” markets.

Quality

Quality factors measure the quality of a company’s earnings, balance sheet and stewardship of capital. An example of a quality factor in the Argent Alpha Model is cash flow return on assets. Quality factors tend to work best during those periods characterized as “quality” markets.

Stability

The stability factors exhibit low correlation to each other and low correlation to the factors in the other three groups. An example of a stability factor in the Argent Alpha Model is a ratio of a company’s balance sheet cash to its market cap.

Proprietary analysis is performed to identify outperforming factors from the Argent Alpha Model in each sector. The investment process is bottoms-up and focuses on individual stocks from the investment universe that meet our investment criteria. Sector allocation is an artifact of the bottoms-up process. Companies within each sector with positive exposure to the outperforming factors are eligible to move on to the next step in the investment process. Additional proprietary analysis is performed to identify those stocks that historically outperform when the Argent Alpha Model ranks them as a buy candidate. Approximately 120 companies make it through this portion of our selection process.

The remaining companies are then segregated into “current market” and “future market” segments, based upon internal analysis that determines whether or not a company is best positioned to outperform in the current market cycle or a future market cycle (the “Market Cycle Model”). The Sub-Adviser’s Market Cycle Model seeks to balance the Fund’s portfolio between securities that are believed to provide both current growth opportunities as well as future market conditions (i.e., value investment opportunities).

The final step in the investment process involves fundamental analysis to identify “Positive Change” that may not be captured by the quantitative screening process. Positive Change is defined by the Sub-Adviser as marked improvement of future prospects at the company or industry level in terms of operations, product mix, or other business dimensions, such as the hiring of a new management team or changes in business strategy. The Sub-Adviser’s change-based investing approach employs four aspects to screen investments for Positive Change. First, the Sub-Adviser will look for companies believed to be undergoing a positive fundamental change or a catalyst is identified at the industry or company level. The Sub-Adviser will then further evaluate whether such change is expected to accelerate growth in the company’s sales, margins or returns and it will consider the upside potential of the stock compared to the downside risk. Finally, the Sub-Adviser will reach out to other industry participants and/or industry experts to see if they are seeing the same opportunity for the company. The Sub-Adviser believes this last part of the process helps eliminate any disconnect it may have with others that closely track the company and/or sector in which it operates. When all four aspects of change are demonstrated, the Sub-Adviser believes the company has strong potential to generate superior returns over the long term and thus, will be buy candidates for the Fund.

Companies are generally purchased at approximately a 2% weight in the Fund and can grow to a cap of approximately 8%. All stocks in the portfolio are continually monitored, but overall model changes generally occur monthly. Model changes may occur more frequently when major events such as public health crises, geopolitical events such as war or terrorism, trade disputes, economic shocks, amongst others are believed by the Sub-Adviser to likely have an impact on the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Adviser’s sell discipline is guided by the same process used to originally screen the investment universe. The Sub-Adviser will generally sell an investment if fundamentals supporting the stock’s value deteriorate, the quantitative screening process indicates prospects for the investment have deteriorated or when a better investment opportunity becomes available. Sales can be process, event or valuation driven. The Sub-Adviser does not anticipate high portfolio turnover as it seeks to invest in these companies for the long term.

Read More

AMID - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 -100.0% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -24.1% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 -100.0% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -24.1% N/A N/A N/A

AMID - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMID Category Low Category High AMID % Rank
Net Assets 31.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 43 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.16% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CDW CORP 4.64%
  2. FAIR ISAAC CORP 3.69%
  3. UNITED RENTALS INC 3.57%
  4. NVR INC 3.25%
  5. BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC 3.22%
  6. FORTINET INC 3.03%
  7. TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC 2.86%
  8. CINTAS CORP 2.71%
  9. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.66%
  10. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMID % Rank
Stocks 		98.80% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.21% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMID % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMID % Rank
US 		98.80% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

AMID - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMID - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMID Category Low Category High AMID % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMID Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMID Category Low Category High AMID % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMID Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AMID - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

