The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by using a proprietary methodology that seeks to provide exposure to the price of aluminum through aluminum-based derivatives investments (“Aluminum Derivatives”). The Fund will primarily invest in aluminum futures, however, in order to gain the desired economic exposure, the Fund may also invest in cash settled options, forward contracts, options on futures contracts, and other options. The Fund may invest in Aluminum Derivatives that are traded on U.S. and non-U.S. exchanges. The Fund does not seek to track any specific benchmark or index.

Aluminum may be physically traded at its current market price (or spot price), but is more commonly traded through the purchase and sale of futures contracts (i.e., agreements to buy or sell a specific quantity of aluminum in the future at a specific price). The Fund will invest in aluminum only through its investments in derivative instruments such as futures contracts, and not directly. Futures contracts expire by default on a monthly basis. The Fund will sell the futures contracts it holds as they near expiration and will replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract.

Although the Fund is permitted to invest in Aluminum Derivatives directly, the Fund intends to invest in Aluminum Derivatives primarily through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands, USCF Cayman Commodity 8 (the “Subsidiary”). By investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund is able to obtain greater exposure to aluminum while maintaining compliance with U.S. federal income tax requirements applicable to investment companies. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, as determined at the end of each fiscal quarter.

The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser and has the same investment objective as the Fund. The assets of the Subsidiary are subject to the same investment restrictions and limitations, and follow the same compliance policies and procedures, as the Fund, except that the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in Aluminum Derivatives. The Subsidiary’s investments are considered to be part of the Fund’s portfolio. Neither the Fund nor the Subsidiary invests directly in aluminum or other commodities.

The portion of the Fund’s assets that are not invested in Aluminum Derivatives will be primarily invested, directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary, in cash, cash equivalents, investment grade fixed-income investments, money market funds, repurchase agreements or a combination thereof. The primary purpose of such investments will be to meet coverage and collateral requirements associated with the Fund’s Aluminum Derivatives.

The Fund is not “diversified,” as that term is defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

The CFTC has adopted certain requirements that subject a registered investment company and its investment adviser to regulation by the CFTC if the registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net asset value (“NAV”) in CFTC-regulated futures, options, or swaps, or if the registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s expected use of such CFTC-regulated instruments above the prescribed levels, the Fund is considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”).