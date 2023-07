The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by Lunt Capital Management, Inc. (“Lunt Capital” or the “Index Provider”).

The Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large-capitalization U.S. companies. The Index uses Lunt Capital’s proprietary relative strength methodology to rotate between the holdings of one of two sub-indices, the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and the S&P 500 High Beta Index (each, a “Sub-Index,” and together, the “Sub-Indices”), that seek to identify the 100 components of the S&P 500 Index that most strongly exhibit a particular trait ( e.g. , low volatility or high beta). Each Sub-Index is composed of the 100 securities comprising the S&P 500 Index that most strongly exhibit the characteristic screened for by the Sub-Index. The S&P 500 is a free-float weighted index that measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The S&P 500 includes approximately 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% of the U.S. market capitalization. Accordingly, each Sub-Index is composed of large-capitalization equity securities. S&P Opco LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC) compiles, maintains, and calculates the S&P 500 Index and the Sub-Indices.

The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index is composed of the 100 securities comprising the S&P 500 Index that have exhibited the lowest realized volatility over the prior 12 months. Each stock comprising the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index is

weighted by the inverse of its volatility with the least volatile stocks receiving the highest weights. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of price fluctuations in a stock’s price over time.

The S&P 500 High Beta Index is composed of the 100 securities comprising the S&P 500 Index that have exhibited the highest sensitivity to market movements, or “beta,” over the prior 12 months. The weight of each stock in the S&P 500 High Beta Index is proportionate to its beta, rather than to its market capitalization. Beta is a measure of relative risk and is the rate of change of a security’s price.

The Index utilizes Lunt Capital’s proprietary relative strength analysis in its attempt to determine which Sub-Index is likely to exhibit better price performance than the other Sub-Index. Pursuant to this methodology, the Index Provider calculates the “Risk Adjusted Score” for each Sub-Index. Each Sub-Index’s “Risk-Adjusted Score” is calculated using the Sub-Index’s standard deviation of returns over the prior 12 months. On the final trading day of each month, the Index Provider computes the relative strength of each Sub-Index by comparing each Sub-Index’s Risk-Adjusted Score. The Index Provider considers the Sub-Index with the higher Risk-Adjusted Score to have the higher relative strength. The Index is composed of the securities comprising the Sub-Index demonstrating the greater relative strength. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, except when the Index methodology would not result in a change in the Sub-Index comprising the Index at such time.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large cap companies. The Fund considers a a company to be a “large cap company” at the time of purchase if it was included in the S&P 500 at any time within the prior 12 months. The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.