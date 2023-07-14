Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
18.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$71.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|AIVI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-28.5%
|424400.0%
|0.29%
|1 Yr
|18.3%
|-19.1%
|220.8%
|91.55%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.5%
|58.33%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-12.7%
|6.8%
|5.63%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-5.8%
|9.4%
|4.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIVI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-99.0%
|166.1%
|100.00%
|2021
|4.6%
|-91.9%
|28.2%
|100.00%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-7.3%
|20.1%
|N/A
|2019
|4.1%
|-100.0%
|7.1%
|100.00%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-8.1%
|16.8%
|7.14%
|Period
|AIVI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|15.6%
|96.82%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-19.1%
|220.8%
|91.59%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|20.8%
|58.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|9.8%
|6.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.8%
|12.7%
|4.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIVI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|8.53%
|2021
|4.6%
|-42.2%
|211.0%
|0.30%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-7.3%
|20.1%
|2.17%
|2019
|4.1%
|-16.3%
|7.1%
|98.08%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-8.1%
|433899.9%
|0.34%
|AIVI
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIVI % Rank
|Net Assets
|71.7 M
|2.21 M
|44.7 B
|83.14%
|Number of Holdings
|123
|2
|3900
|43.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.3 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|77.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.28%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|50.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIVI % Rank
|Stocks
|96.47%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|6.82%
|Cash
|6.79%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|89.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.60%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|39.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|54.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|34.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|36.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIVI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|22.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|93.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.64%
|4.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|20.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|65.04%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|26.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|80.52%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|67.05%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|35.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|81.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|27.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIVI % Rank
|Non US
|95.43%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|1.42%
|US
|1.04%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|95.45%
|AIVI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.01%
|2.61%
|82.81%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|24.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|AIVI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIVI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIVI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|158.16%
|88.18%
|AIVI
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIVI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.69%
|0.00%
|8.10%
|3.13%
|AIVI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AIVI
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIVI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.18%
|7.85%
|4.42%
|AIVI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.965
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.765
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$1.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.61
|0.54
