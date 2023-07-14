Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund

AIVI | Active ETF

$39.82

$71.7 M

9.69%

$3.86

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

18.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$71.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.2
$30.11
$40.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AIVI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Peg DiOrio

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities selected from a universe of developed market equities, excluding the United States and Canada, that exhibit value characteristics (the “Parent Universe”) based on the selection results of a proprietary, quantitative artificial intelligence (“AI”) model developed by Voya Investment Management Co., LLC (“Voya IM” or the “Sub-Adviser”). AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence by machines. Machine learning is a subset of AI that refers to a machine’s ability to learn and improve from experience automatically without being explicitly programmed.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Parent Universe, a company must (i) be listed on a non-U.S. internationally recognized global stock exchange or regulated public market, (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, (iii) have an average daily volume of at least $100,000, and (iv) have an average of six months aggregate daily trading volume of 250,000 shares.
The AI model enhances the Fund’s value investing strategy by analyzing a variety of inputs, including company fundamentals and market sentiment, to select equity securities within the Parent Universe that exhibit value characteristics. The AI model seeks to self-identify persistent patterns in company data to identify those it expects to 
outperform, based on current and historical data spanning more than 20 years, including structured (e.g., financials) and unstructured (e.g., press releases, news articles) data. 
The equity securities selected by the AI model typically have a lower price-to-book ratio, a lower price-to-earnings ratio, and greater free cash flow. The AI model is generally updated monthly and typically selects between 60 and 190 equity securities that exhibit strong value characteristics, such as those noted above, and have the greatest potential to achieve income and capital appreciation for inclusion in the Fund. The AI model weights the selected equities based on their overall model scores; however, the AI model limits the weight of any individual company to 6%. The Sub-Adviser oversees the AI model and generally intervenes in limited circumstances to address factors that the Sub-Adviser believes are not incorporated in the AI model, such as responding to corporate actions (e.g., mergers and acquisitions). The Sub-Adviser generally buys and sells equity securities for the Fund on a monthly basis based on the recommendations of the AI model, while also ensuring that the Fund remains in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and its rules and regulations. 
As of June 30, 2022, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the financials and industrials sectors; however, the Fund is actively managed, and its sector exposure may change from time to time. 
Read More

AIVI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIVI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -28.5% 424400.0% 0.29%
1 Yr 18.3% -19.1% 220.8% 91.55%
3 Yr 6.9%* -6.9% 18.5% 58.33%
5 Yr 2.8%* -12.7% 6.8% 5.63%
10 Yr 3.6%* -5.8% 9.4% 4.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIVI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -99.0% 166.1% 100.00%
2021 4.6% -91.9% 28.2% 100.00%
2020 -0.4% -7.3% 20.1% N/A
2019 4.1% -100.0% 7.1% 100.00%
2018 -1.9% -8.1% 16.8% 7.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIVI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 15.6% 96.82%
1 Yr N/A -19.1% 220.8% 91.59%
3 Yr N/A* -6.9% 20.8% 58.59%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 9.8% 6.58%
10 Yr N/A* -5.8% 12.7% 4.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIVI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -27.8% 166.1% 8.53%
2021 4.6% -42.2% 211.0% 0.30%
2020 -0.4% -7.3% 20.1% 2.17%
2019 4.1% -16.3% 7.1% 98.08%
2018 -1.9% -8.1% 433899.9% 0.34%

AIVI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIVI Category Low Category High AIVI % Rank
Net Assets 71.7 M 2.21 M 44.7 B 83.14%
Number of Holdings 123 2 3900 43.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.3 M 530 K 13.7 B 77.56%
Weighting of Top 10 33.28% 7.3% 99.9% 50.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.37%
  2. Koninklijke Philips NV 3.46%
  3. Enagas SA 3.21%
  4. HeidelbergCement AG 3.20%
  5. Swiss Re AG 2.92%
  6. Aviva PLC 2.90%
  7. MG PLC 2.84%
  8. Henkel AG Co KGaA 2.71%
  9. Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 2.66%
  10. Holcim AG 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIVI % Rank
Stocks 		96.47% 75.03% 100.46% 6.82%
Cash 		6.79% -31.92% 11.89% 89.49%
Preferred Stocks 		2.60% 0.00% 1.34% 39.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 54.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 34.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 36.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIVI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 22.64%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.16% 93.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.64% 4.01%
Industrials 		0.00% 1.03% 36.79% 20.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 65.04%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 26.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.59% 80.52%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.78% 67.05%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.84% 35.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 81.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 27.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIVI % Rank
Non US 		95.43% 71.47% 100.46% 1.42%
US 		1.04% 0.00% 15.02% 95.45%

AIVI - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIVI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 2.61% 82.81%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 24.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

AIVI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIVI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIVI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% 88.18%

AIVI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIVI Category Low Category High AIVI % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.69% 0.00% 8.10% 3.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIVI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIVI Category Low Category High AIVI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.18% 7.85% 4.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIVI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

AIVI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2022

0.39

0.4%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2022

0.39

0.4%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.61 0.54

