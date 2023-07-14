The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities selected from a universe of developed market equities, excluding the United States and Canada, that exhibit value characteristics (the “Parent Universe”) based on the selection results of a proprietary, quantitative artificial intelligence (“AI”) model developed by Voya Investment Management Co., LLC (“Voya IM” or the “Sub-Adviser”). AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence by machines. Machine learning is a subset of AI that refers to a machine’s ability to learn and improve from experience automatically without being explicitly programmed.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Parent Universe, a company must (i) be listed on a non-U.S. internationally recognized global stock exchange or regulated public market, (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, (iii) have an average daily volume of at least $100,000, and (iv) have an average of six months aggregate daily trading volume of 250,000 shares.

The AI model enhances the Fund’s value investing strategy by analyzing a variety of inputs, including company fundamentals and market sentiment, to select equity securities within the Parent Universe that exhibit value characteristics. The AI model seeks to self-identify persistent patterns in company data to identify those it expects to

outperform, based on current and historical data spanning more than 20 years, including structured ( e.g. , financials) and unstructured ( e.g. , press releases, news articles) data.

The equity securities selected by the AI model typically have a lower price-to-book ratio, a lower price-to-earnings ratio, and greater free cash flow. The AI model is generally updated monthly and typically selects between 60 and 190 equity securities that exhibit strong value characteristics, such as those noted above, and have the greatest potential to achieve income and capital appreciation for inclusion in the Fund. The AI model weights the selected equities based on their overall model scores; however, the AI model limits the weight of any individual company to 6%. The Sub-Adviser oversees the AI model and generally intervenes in limited circumstances to address factors that the Sub-Adviser believes are not incorporated in the AI model, such as responding to corporate actions ( e.g. , mergers and acquisitions). The Sub-Adviser generally buys and sells equity securities for the Fund on a monthly basis based on the recommendations of the AI model, while also ensuring that the Fund remains in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and its rules and regulations.

As of June 30, 2022, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the financials and industrials sectors; however, the Fund is actively managed, and its sector exposure may change from time to time.