The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC ( “RBA” or the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider has retained the ICE Data Indices, LLC to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index may be adjusted by the Index Provider for intra-rebalance corporate actions in order to maintain the continuity of the Index level and composition. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to measure the performance of small and mid cap U.S. companies in the industrial and community banking sectors. RBA believes there is increasing reason to expect that the United States may regain industrial market share, based on a number of factors, including: access to competitively-priced energy sources; the relative stability of the U.S. market compared to many emerging markets; and availability of bank financing for manufacturers. According to the Index Provider, the Index's initial universe consists of all U.S. exchange-traded equity securities, including depositary receipts, issued by companies classified according to the Global Industry Classification Standard as comprising the following industries: (a) Commercial Services & Supplies; (b) Construction & Engineering; (c) Electrical Equipment; (d) Machinery; and (e) Banks. The Index Provider then excludes all securities issued by companies classified as comprising the “Banks” industry that do not have a business focus on regional commercial lending; and are not domiciled in traditional mid-western manufacturing states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. To ensure that the Index is composed of securities of companies that derive a majority of their revenues from the United States, all securities issued by companies with non-U.S. sales of greater than 25% are excluded from the Index. Lastly, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, securities must be issued by companies that have a positive mean 12-months forward earnings consensus estimate. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 49 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in industrials companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.