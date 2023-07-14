Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

AIRR | ETF

$53.54

$380 M

0.30%

$0.16

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.5%

1 yr return

41.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

30.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

14.7%

Net Assets

$380 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.4
$37.75
$54.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AIRR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    4550002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Roger Testin

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC (“RBA” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider has retained the ICE Data Indices, LLC to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index may be adjusted by the Index Provider for intra-rebalance corporate actions in order to maintain the continuity of the Index level and composition.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to measure the performance of small and mid cap U.S. companies in the industrial and community banking sectors. RBA believes there is increasing reason to expect that the United States may regain industrial market share, based on a number of factors, including: access to competitively-priced energy sources; the relative stability of the U.S. market compared to many emerging markets; and availability of bank financing for manufacturers. According to the Index Provider, the Index's initial universe consists of all U.S. exchange-traded equity securities, including depositary receipts, issued by companies classified according to the Global Industry Classification Standard as comprising the following industries: (a) Commercial Services & Supplies; (b) Construction & Engineering; (c) Electrical Equipment; (d) Machinery; and (e) Banks. The Index Provider then excludes all securities issued by companies classified as comprising the “Banks” industry that do not have a business focus on regional commercial lending; and are not domiciled in traditional mid-western manufacturing states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. To ensure that the Index is composed of securities of companies that derive a majority of their revenues from the United States, all securities issued by companies with non-U.S. sales of greater than 25% are excluded from the Index. Lastly, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, securities must be issued by companies that have a positive mean 12-months forward earnings consensus estimate.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 49 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in industrials companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

AIRR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -14.4% 36.3% 28.95%
1 Yr 41.7% -7.9% 42.1% 5.26%
3 Yr 30.0%* 1.4% 30.0% 2.63%
5 Yr 14.7%* -3.0% 14.7% 2.70%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 13.6% 85.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.1% -42.9% 23.1% 16.22%
2021 15.3% -4.9% 15.6% 5.41%
2020 5.4% -4.7% 19.6% 35.14%
2019 7.6% -16.5% 9.0% 20.00%
2018 -4.5% -7.2% 14.3% 68.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.7% -22.6% 31.7% 63.16%
1 Yr -3.4% -22.9% 29.4% 50.00%
3 Yr 19.1%* -2.2% 31.8% 7.89%
5 Yr 12.2%* -3.0% 13.1% 6.06%
10 Yr N/A* 3.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.1% -42.9% 23.1% 16.22%
2021 15.3% -4.9% 15.6% 5.41%
2020 5.4% -4.7% 19.6% 35.14%
2019 7.6% -16.6% 9.0% 20.00%
2018 -4.5% -7.2% 14.3% 71.88%

AIRR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIRR Category Low Category High AIRR % Rank
Net Assets 380 M 10.1 M 14.5 B 52.63%
Number of Holdings 56 24 375 55.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.7 M 2.57 M 5.66 B 73.68%
Weighting of Top 10 33.17% 14.2% 74.8% 73.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ENCORE WIRE CORP 4.00%
  2. COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC 3.87%
  3. PROTO LABS INC 3.84%
  4. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC-A 3.64%
  5. CLEAN HARBORS INC 3.63%
  6. ATKORE INC 3.62%
  7. GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC 3.60%
  8. QUANTA SERVICES INC 3.51%
  9. API GROUP CORP 3.48%
  10. ARCOSA INC 3.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIRR % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 96.71% 100.00% 39.47%
Cash 		0.18% 0.00% 4.05% 63.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.84%
Other 		0.00% -3.61% 0.04% 39.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIRR % Rank
Industrials 		84.07% 9.02% 99.28% 50.00%
Financial Services 		10.12% 0.00% 19.45% 5.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.50% 0.00% 60.78% 44.74%
Technology 		2.01% 0.00% 38.28% 84.21%
Utilities 		1.30% 0.00% 12.67% 10.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 44.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 7.75% 50.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 3.53% 55.26%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.43% 55.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 44.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 65.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIRR % Rank
US 		99.82% 31.25% 99.96% 21.05%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 68.66% 81.58%

AIRR - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 2.36% 47.37%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.03% 0.85% 86.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

AIRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 2.00% 205.00% 38.89%

AIRR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIRR Category Low Category High AIRR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 2.26% 63.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIRR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIRR Category Low Category High AIRR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -1.16% 1.35% 68.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIRR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIRR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.42 24.18 8.82 3.5

