Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

44.3%

1 yr return

38.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

13.5%

Net Assets

$397 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.2
$18.44
$29.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AIQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -28.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 11, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    6739346
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nam To

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index ("Underlying Index"). The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of companies involved in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and big data. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).
The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from the further development and utilization of artificial intelligence technology in their products and services, as well as to companies that provide hardware which facilitates the use of artificial intelligence for the analysis of big data (collectively, "Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Companies"), as defined by Indxx, LLC the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider").
As technology continues to advance, artificial intelligence and big data are converging as complementary technology themes that enable companies to extract useful information from large and complex data sets. The increasing availability and accessibility of big data is creating more potential applications for artificial intelligence technology, which further incentivizes companies to develop capabilities in this area. Advances in artificial intelligence and big data technology have the potential to impact companies across many sectors, and are particularly applicable to companies that have acquired significant amounts of consumer, industrial, financial or other types of data.
The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes exchange-listed companies that meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider or 3 months, in the case of other IPOs) greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed or incorporated in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition, ADRs and GDRs of companies incorporated or with primary listing in China are eligible for inclusion.
From the eligible universe, the Index Provider identifies Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Companies by applying a proprietary analysis that seeks to identify companies that can be classified in the following categories:
Artificial Intelligence Developers
Artificial Intelligence Applied to Products and Services - Companies that have developed internal artificial intelligence capabilities (organically or through acquisition) and are applying artificial intelligence technology directly in their products and services. Artificial intelligence applications include but are not limited to language/ image processing and recognition, automated communications, threat detection, recommendation generation, and other predictive analytics.
Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service ("AIaaS") for Big Data Applications - Companies that provide artificial intelligence capabilities to their customers as a service. Companies in this segment typically offer cloud-based platforms that allow their customers to apply artificial intelligence techniques to big data without the need for a direct investment in their own artificial intelligence-related infrastructure or capabilities.
Many companies in the Artificial Intelligence Developers category are considered "big data owners" due to the large amounts of consumer, industry, financial or other types of data that has been acquired through their platforms, products and services.  These companies have typically developed internal capabilities in artificial intelligence technology and are using these capabilities to create competitive advantage in their businesses.  This category may include companies from sectors including, but not limited to, Information Technology, Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary.
Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics Hardware
Artificial Intelligence Hardware - Companies that produce semiconductors, memory storage and other hardware that is utilized for artificial intelligence applications. This currently includes, but is not limited to, companies that produce graphics processing units (GPUs), application-specific integrated circuit ("ASIC") chips, field-programmable gate array ("FPGA") chips, and all-flash array storage.
Quantum Computing - Companies that are developing quantum computing technology.  While currently in the process of being commercialized, quantum computing is expected to have significant potential for artificial intelligence and big data applications.
In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be classified in the categories described above, as determined by the Index Provider. This classification is based on a composite analysis of public filings, products and services, official company statements and other information regarding direct involvement in the artificial intelligence and big data categories as described above. Eligible companies are then ranked by the Index Provider using a research framework that assesses a company's exposure to these categories. Companies must receive a minimum score within a given category to be selected in the Underlying Index, as determined by the Index Provider. Accordingly, the Fund assets will be concentrated (that is, it will hold 25% or more of its total assets) in companies that provide exposure to Artificial Intelligence & Big Data.
The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted annually with a semi-annual re-weighting. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include information technology companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector.
Read More

AIQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.3% -29.2% 74.8% 24.46%
1 Yr 38.0% -39.8% 67.6% 8.58%
3 Yr 10.6%* -40.6% 28.5% 16.96%
5 Yr 13.5%* -30.5% 25.6% 12.44%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 91.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.4% -73.9% 35.7% 33.33%
2021 8.2% -25.6% 45.1% 27.23%
2020 15.2% 1.8% 60.0% 29.25%
2019 8.8% -15.0% 13.7% 26.11%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -28.3% -54.1% 74.8% 89.70%
1 Yr -21.1% -62.3% 67.6% 86.75%
3 Yr 15.0%* -40.6% 36.7% 19.16%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.4% -73.9% 35.7% 33.33%
2021 8.2% -25.6% 45.1% 27.23%
2020 15.2% 1.8% 60.0% 29.25%
2019 8.8% -15.0% 13.7% 26.11%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

AIQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIQ Category Low Category High AIQ % Rank
Net Assets 397 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 61.97%
Number of Holdings 90 10 397 24.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.3 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 76.27%
Weighting of Top 10 32.83% 7.6% 100.0% 86.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK 4.30%
  2. META PLATFORMS INC COMMON STOCK 3.67%
  3. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 3.63%
  4. SALESFORCE INC COMMON STOCK 3.15%
  5. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 3.14%
  6. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 3.09%
  7. CISCO SYSTEMS INC COMMON STOCK 3.06%
  8. ORACLE CORP COMMON STOCK 2.95%
  9. SIEMENS AG-REG COMMON STOCK 2.95%
  10. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK 2.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 68.59% 100.53% 20.34%
Cash 		0.09% -0.53% 15.91% 77.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 92.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 89.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 92.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 92.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIQ % Rank
Technology 		63.87% 2.80% 100.00% 68.64%
Communication Services 		13.21% 0.00% 97.05% 23.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.83% 0.00% 32.97% 16.95%
Industrials 		9.02% 0.00% 38.68% 8.47%
Healthcare 		0.86% 0.00% 25.57% 35.59%
Financial Services 		0.21% 0.00% 38.36% 72.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 92.37%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 94.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 92.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 92.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 94.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIQ % Rank
US 		68.93% 19.45% 100.53% 88.98%
Non US 		30.98% 0.00% 80.40% 9.32%

AIQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.08% 3.60% 74.46%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.03% 1.95% 42.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 4.35%

AIQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIQ Category Low Category High AIQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 18.85% 14.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIQ Category Low Category High AIQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.30% 2.08% 16.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2018

4.06

4.1%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

