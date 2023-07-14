The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index ("Underlying Index"). The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of companies involved in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and big data. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from the further development and utilization of artificial intelligence technology in their products and services, as well as to companies that provide hardware which facilitates the use of artificial intelligence for the analysis of big data (collectively, "Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Companies"), as defined by Indxx, LLC the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider").

As technology continues to advance, artificial intelligence and big data are converging as complementary technology themes that enable companies to extract useful information from large and complex data sets. The increasing availability and accessibility of big data is creating more potential applications for artificial intelligence technology, which further incentivizes companies to develop capabilities in this area. Advances in artificial intelligence and big data technology have the potential to impact companies across many sectors, and are particularly applicable to companies that have acquired significant amounts of consumer, industrial, financial or other types of data.

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes exchange-listed companies that meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider or 3 months, in the case of other IPOs) greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed or incorporated in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition, ADRs and GDRs of companies incorporated or with primary listing in China are eligible for inclusion.

From the eligible universe, the Index Provider identifies Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Companies by applying a proprietary analysis that seeks to identify companies that can be classified in the following categories:

• Artificial Intelligence Developers

▪ Artificial Intelligence Applied to Products and Services - Companies that have developed internal artificial intelligence capabilities (organically or through acquisition) and are applying artificial intelligence technology directly in their products and services. Artificial intelligence applications include but are not limited to language/ image processing and recognition, automated communications, threat detection, recommendation generation, and other predictive analytics.

▪ Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service ("AIaaS") for Big Data Applications - Companies that provide artificial intelligence capabilities to their customers as a service. Companies in this segment typically offer cloud-based platforms that allow their customers to apply artificial intelligence techniques to big data without the need for a direct investment in their own artificial intelligence-related infrastructure or capabilities.

Many companies in the Artificial Intelligence Developers category are considered "big data owners" due to the large amounts of consumer, industry, financial or other types of data that has been acquired through their platforms, products and services. These companies have typically developed internal capabilities in artificial intelligence technology and are using these capabilities to create competitive advantage in their businesses. This category may include companies from sectors including, but not limited to, Information Technology, Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary.

• Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics Hardware

◦ Artificial Intelligence Hardware - Companies that produce semiconductors, memory storage and other hardware that is utilized for artificial intelligence applications. This currently includes, but is not limited to, companies that produce graphics processing units (GPUs), application-specific integrated circuit ("ASIC") chips, field-programmable gate array ("FPGA") chips, and all-flash array storage.

◦ Quantum Computing - Companies that are developing quantum computing technology. While currently in the process of being commercialized, quantum computing is expected to have significant potential for artificial intelligence and big data applications.

In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be classified in the categories described above, as determined by the Index Provider. This classification is based on a composite analysis of public filings, products and services, official company statements and other information regarding direct involvement in the artificial intelligence and big data categories as described above. Eligible companies are then ranked by the Index Provider using a research framework that assesses a company's exposure to these categories. Companies must receive a minimum score within a given category to be selected in the Underlying Index, as determined by the Index Provider. Accordingly, the Fund assets will be concentrated (that is, it will hold 25% or more of its total assets) in companies that provide exposure to Artificial Intelligence & Big Data.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted annually with a semi-annual re-weighting. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include information technology companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.