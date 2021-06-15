The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities comprising the BITA AI Leaders Select Index (the “Index”). The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks capital appreciation and current income while maintaining the opportunity for exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the securities of the companies comprising the Index, subject to a potential reduction in returns in a rising market.

The Fund seeks to employ its investment strategy regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund intends to write covered call options on the securities in its portfolio to provide income, while maintaining exposure to the share price returns of the companies comprising the Index through its investments in the underlying securities. A covered call option written by the Fund is a call option with respect to which the Fund owns the underlying security. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● exposure to the share price returns, and

● current income from the option premiums

About the Index

The Index is a rules-based composite index that tracks the market performance of companies, listed on recognized exchanges based in the US, that are at the forefront of AI technologies.

“AI” or “Artificial Intelligence” is a term used to describe computer systems and software programs designed to simulate human intelligence to perform tasks given a set of human-defined objectives. AI models reach conclusions through reasoning and self-correct to improve analysis. AI may include, but is not limited to, unsupervised machine-learning, supervised machine learning, deep learning, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, and neural networks. AI encompasses the idea of machines mimicking human intelligence, whereas (non-AI) computer algorithms are the specific instructions that enable computers to perform tasks. Algorithms are a component of AI, used to implement various AI techniques and approaches.

The initial universe is composed of securities issued by companies with products, services, and activities classified within the following Artificial Intelligence areas:

● AI Hardware: The AI hardware subtheme compiles crucial components and equipment designed to perform AI-related tasks efficiently. This includes state-of-the-art microprocessors, GPUs and integrated circuits that offer faster processing and energy-saving capabilities necessary to execute AI algorithms and models effectively.

● AI Software: Companies that develop and maintain computer applications capable of intelligent behavior such as learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. These can range from commonly known applications, like chatbots and natural language processing algorithms, to applications around more complex types of AI such as self-aware AI and theory of mind AI.

● AI Enabling Infrastructure: Companies that develop AI platforms that facilitate the development, deployment, and management of artificial intelligence applications, that develop and maintain hardware and software components necessary to support the storage, processing, and analysis of large volumes of data for artificial intelligence applications, and those that provide the underlying communication systems and protocols that facilitate the exchange of data and information between distributed AI components and devices.

● AI Services: Companies that offer “Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIAS).” AIAS involves the provision of AI capabilities and resources to users on a subscription or pay-per-use basis, delivered over the internet. AIAS platforms offer a wide range of AI services, including machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, speech recognition, and predictive analytics, among others. These services are typically accessed via Application Programming Interfaces (”APIs”) or web interfaces, allowing developers, data scientists, and businesses to integrate AI functionalities into their applications, products, and workflows without the need to build and maintain their own AI infrastructure.

Each company’s thematic alignment with AI is determined using publicly available revenue data found in regulatory filings such as Annual Reports, 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 20-Fs, 8-Ks, quarterly earnings reports, company presentations and/or official earnings conference call transcripts, as well as news.

Based on their degree of thematic purity, securities are admitted into the Eligible Universe and assigned to one of two categories: (1) “Purity Leaders,” which are companies with a high relative revenue exposure to AI products, services, and activities; and (2) “Key Enablers,” which are companies that play a crucial role in facilitating the business application of AI technology, even though their primary business activities may not be solely focused on AI products or services. Securities in the Eligible Universe are ranked and selected as follow within each category:

A. Purity Leaders: Securities are ranked based on their trading volumes and the top 5 are selected for inclusion. Securities within this category are weighted by average daily value traded over the prior 12-months, subject to a 10% cap.

B. Key Enablers: Securities are ranked based on their market capitalization and the top 20 securities are selected for inclusion. Securities within this category are equally weighted.

The final Index is calculated by aggregating the “Purity Leaders” and “Key Enablers” categories and weighting them in a fixed proportion of 40% and 60% respectively.

The Index is rebalanced monthly with Purity Leaders weighted by average 12-month trading volume, subject to a 10% cap, and Key Enablers equally weighted. The Index is reconstituted quarterly by employing the process described above.

As of April 30, 2024, the Index included 25 companies and had a market capitalization range of approximately $3 billion to $3 trillion.

About the Fund’s Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide exposure to companies that are at the forefront of AI technologies and seeks to generate income by selling call options on the stocks of these companies.