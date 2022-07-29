Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AI Powered International Equity ETF

Active ETF
AIIQ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
AIIQ (ETF)

AI Powered International Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
AIIQ (ETF)

AI Powered International Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AI Powered International Equity ETF

AIIQ | Active ETF

-

$4.9 M

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

-15.6%

1 yr return

-15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 330.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AI Powered International Equity ETF

AIIQ | Active ETF

-

$4.9 M

0.00%

0.79%

AIIQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AI Powered International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Equbot
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Qiao Duan

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities (or depositary receipts) of companies in developed markets outside the United States based on the results of a proprietary, quantitative model (the “EquBot Model”) developed by EquBot Inc. (“EquBot” or the “Adviser”) that runs on the Watsonplatform. EquBot, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a technology based company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) based solutions to investment analyses. As a graduate of the IBM Global Entrepreneur program, EquBot leverages IBM’s Watson AI to conduct an objective, fundamental analysis of companies in non-U.S. developed markets based on up to ten years of historical data and apply that analysis to recent economic and news data.
Each day, the EquBot Model ranks each company based on the probability of the company benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, and world events and identifies approximately 80 to 250 companies with the greatest potential over the next twelve months for appreciation and their corresponding weights. The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The EquBot Model recommends a weight for each company based on its potential for appreciation and correlation to the other companies in the Fund’s portfolio. The EquBot Model limits the weight of any individual company to 10%.
IBM’s Watson AI is a computing platform capable of answering natural language questions by connecting large amounts of data, both structured (e.g., spreadsheets) and unstructured (e.g., news articles), and learning from each analysis it conducts (e.g., by recognizing patterns) to produce a more accurate answer with each subsequent question.
The Adviser utilizes the recommendations of the EquBot Model to decide which securities to purchase and sell, while complying with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and its rules and regulations. The Adviser anticipates primarily making purchase and sale decisions based on information from the EquBot Model. The Fund may frequently and actively purchase and sell securities.
As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had significant exposure to the health care and information technology sectors.
Read More

AIIQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.6% -15.6% 25.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -15.2% -15.2% 27.0% 100.00%
3 Yr 5.9%* -27.6% 9.3% 3.95%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 35.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -49.5% -11.5% 34.19%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% 81.33%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% 32.97%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.6% -35.3% 25.6% 98.17%
1 Yr -15.2% -46.8% 27.0% 98.62%
3 Yr 5.9%* -27.6% 13.1% 5.69%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 35.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIIQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -49.5% -11.5% 34.19%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% 81.33%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% 32.97%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

AIIQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIIQ Category Low Category High AIIQ % Rank
Net Assets 4.9 M 167 K 150 B 97.25%
Number of Holdings 122 5 516 18.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 97.24%
Weighting of Top 10 25.78% 10.3% 99.1% 68.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore 4.46%
  2. Aedifica SA 3.80%
  3. V-ZUG Holding AG 2.70%
  4. NuVista Energy Ltd 2.40%
  5. Birchcliff Energy Ltd 2.38%
  6. Softcat PLC 2.27%
  7. Cofinimmo SA 2.11%
  8. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE Co KGaA 1.95%
  9. CES Energy Solutions Corp 1.93%
  10. Mori Trust Hotel Reit Inc 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIIQ % Rank
Stocks 		98.72% 88.72% 101.51% 22.35%
Cash 		1.28% -1.51% 11.28% 76.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 90.09%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 90.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 89.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 89.40%

AIIQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 37.19% 79.44%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 61.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

AIIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIIQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 330.00% 7.00% 330.00% 100.00%

AIIQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIIQ Category Low Category High AIIQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.95% 91.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIIQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIIQ Category Low Category High AIIQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -1.69% 3.16% 40.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIIQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIIQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Qiao Duan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Ms. Qiao Duan serves as Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, having joined the firm in February 2017, where she is responsible for day-to-day management of client portfolios, quantitative research, and portfolio trading. Her experience spans domestic and international equities, fixed income, and derivatives. Ms. Duan received a Master of Science in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Xiamen University in 2014. She is a candidate in the CFA Program.

Eric Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Mr. Kelly serves as portfolio manager at the Sub-Adviser focusing on strategy implementation and trade execution, having joined the firm in September 2020. From July 2019 - September 2020, he was an execution Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, where he managed trading and reporting responsibilities relating to all ETF strategies. Prior to joining the Exponential ETFs, Mr. Kelly was an Associate Director with Institutional Investment Consulting (IIC) serving as the lead investment analyst on over $10 billion worth of Treasury and Retirement assets. Mr. Kelly joined joined IIC in 2013. Prior to IIC, Eric served as an analyst and trader at Merrill Lynch and in the hedge fund industry, operating within the equities, options, futures, and fixed income markets. Mr. Kelly attended the University of Michigan Dearborn where he received degrees in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in International Economics. He is a candidate in the CFA Program.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×