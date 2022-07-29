Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-15.6%
1 yr return
-15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.8%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 330.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|AIIQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.6%
|-15.6%
|25.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-15.2%
|-15.2%
|27.0%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-27.6%
|9.3%
|3.95%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|34.19%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|81.33%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|32.97%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|YTD
|-15.6%
|-35.3%
|25.6%
|98.17%
|1 Yr
|-15.2%
|-46.8%
|27.0%
|98.62%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-27.6%
|13.1%
|5.69%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|34.19%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|81.33%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|32.97%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|AIIQ
|Net Assets
|4.9 M
|167 K
|150 B
|97.25%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|5
|516
|18.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|97.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.78%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|68.43%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|98.72%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|22.35%
|Cash
|1.28%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|76.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|90.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|90.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|89.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|89.40%
|AIIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|79.44%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|AIIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|330.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|100.00%
|AIIQ
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.95%
|91.26%
|AIIQ
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AIIQ
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|40.60%
|AIIQ
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Ms. Qiao Duan serves as Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, having joined the firm in February 2017, where she is responsible for day-to-day management of client portfolios, quantitative research, and portfolio trading. Her experience spans domestic and international equities, fixed income, and derivatives. Ms. Duan received a Master of Science in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Xiamen University in 2014. She is a candidate in the CFA Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Mr. Kelly serves as portfolio manager at the Sub-Adviser focusing on strategy implementation and trade execution, having joined the firm in September 2020. From July 2019 - September 2020, he was an execution Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, where he managed trading and reporting responsibilities relating to all ETF strategies. Prior to joining the Exponential ETFs, Mr. Kelly was an Associate Director with Institutional Investment Consulting (IIC) serving as the lead investment analyst on over $10 billion worth of Treasury and Retirement assets. Mr. Kelly joined joined IIC in 2013. Prior to IIC, Eric served as an analyst and trader at Merrill Lynch and in the hedge fund industry, operating within the equities, options, futures, and fixed income markets. Mr. Kelly attended the University of Michigan Dearborn where he received degrees in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in International Economics. He is a candidate in the CFA Program.
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
