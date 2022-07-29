The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities (or depositary receipts) of companies in developed markets outside the United States based on the results of a proprietary, quantitative model (the “EquBot Model”) developed by EquBot Inc. (“EquBot” or the “Adviser”) that runs on the Watson ™ platform. EquBot, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a technology based company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) based solutions to investment analyses. As a graduate of the IBM Global Entrepreneur program, EquBot leverages IBM’s Watson AI to conduct an objective, fundamental analysis of companies in non-U.S. developed markets based on up to ten years of historical data and apply that analysis to recent economic and news data.

Each day, the EquBot Model ranks each company based on the probability of the company benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, and world events and identifies approximately 80 to 250 companies with the greatest potential over the next twelve months for appreciation and their corresponding weights. The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The EquBot Model recommends a weight for each company based on its potential for appreciation and correlation to the other companies in the Fund’s portfolio. The EquBot Model limits the weight of any individual company to 10%.

IBM’s Watson AI is a computing platform capable of answering natural language questions by connecting large amounts of data, both structured ( e.g. , spreadsheets) and unstructured ( e.g. , news articles), and learning from each analysis it conducts ( e.g. , by recognizing patterns) to produce a more accurate answer with each subsequent question.

The Adviser utilizes the recommendations of the EquBot Model to decide which securities to purchase and sell, while complying with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and its rules and regulations. The Adviser anticipates primarily making purchase and sale decisions based on information from the EquBot Model. The Fund may frequently and actively purchase and sell securities.