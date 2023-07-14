The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of Ocean Health Companies (defined below). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in Ocean Health Companies. The Fund categorizes an “Ocean Health Company” as a company that is concerned with and attentive to discharge of excess nutrients into bodies of water, end of lifecycle product waste, commitments to environmental protectionism, and/or CO2 emissions.

Ocean Health Criteria

In order to identify investment candidates for the Fund, the Fund’s sub-adviser, Newday Funds, Inc., doing business as Newday Impact (“Newday” or the “Sub-Adviser”), analyzes the Fund’s investable universe utilizing a proprietary, mathematically-driven screening methodology. The Sub-Adviser begins its analysis by screening an initial universe of: (i) U.S.-listed companies whose securities comprise approximately ninety-five percent of the market capitalization of securities listed on U.S. stock exchanges; and (ii) companies whose securities are listed on foreign stock exchanges and that are domiciled in one of the 22 developed markets or 24 emerging markets listed below that, in aggregate, represent approximately 85% of the global equity opportunity set outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign companies either directly (via securities listed on foreign stock exchanges) or indirectly via American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are listed on U.S. exchanges. The Sub-Adviser considers specific key performance indicators (“KPI”) which are indicators of corporate alignment within the Ocean Health theme, such as a company’s water pollutant emissions,

CO2 emissions, and hazardous waste production to assign each company a score (an “Ocean Health Impact Score”). Each KPI considered has a set of properties which determine how it is scored and weighted as described below.

The Sub-Adviser’s ocean health criteria are used to determine potential candidate companies for investment by the Fund. A company’s financial returns are not considered during this step. However, as noted below, once a universe of potential candidates is selected based on ocean health criteria, the Sub-Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio using a bottom-up approach that takes into consideration a company’s financial return potential by analyzing, among other factors, earnings expectations, earnings quality, and profitability.

Peer Group: Each KPI is assigned a peer group of either a specific “Sector” or the entire “Universe,” which determines which group of companies will be evaluated against each other with respect to a particular KPI. A “Sector” peer group is one of eleven market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Information Technology, Real Estate, Communication Services and Utilities. The “Universe” peer group includes all eleven market sectors and addresses each company in the screened universe after applying the exclusion criteria discussed below. Sorting KPIs into appropriate peer groups ensures the Sub-Adviser’s analysis takes place within proper context. Along with Polarity and Data Type (each described below), this step in the Sub-Adviser’s methodology defines how each company’s KPI raw value is pre-processed for scoring.

Data type: The data type of a KPI is “boolean” or “float”. Boolean KPIs are typically survey responses regarding policies or internal structures, and will take the form of “true/false” or “yes/no”. Float KPIs are numeric values, such as emissions data, resource use, or financial values.

Polarity: The polarity of a KPI is “positive” or “negative.” A positive polarity KPI reflects a desirable trait, and will result in a higher subscore for a “true” value or a high numeric value. Conversely, a negative polarity KPI reflects a negative indication, such as a controversy or a pollutant quantity, and will result in a higher subscore for a “false” value or a low numeric value.

Category: Each KPI is sorted into thematic categories (“Categories”), representing distinct subtopics within a theme. The thematic categories in the Ocean Health model are “Emissions” (covering CO2 and other pollutant emissions), “Involvement” (covering company involvement in environmentally favorable activities, or indicating a company provides certain products and services with benefits to ocean health), “Waste” (covering a company’s material footprint as well as objectives, policies and procedures to reduce hazardous and total waste), and “Water Discharge” (covering a company’s footprint specific to water use). This piece of the model was added to increase the stability of the scoring output. One of the challenges typically present in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) databases is that companies do not always supply data for every field, which can cause issues in a scoring model if not treated with care. To address that problem, in the Sub-Adviser’s model, each Category has a calculated target weight. To improve the results of the scoring model, if a company has missing KPI values, the weight assigned to the missing KPI values is redistributed proportionally between the other KPIs in a Category group.

Intensity: The Intensity of each KPI reflects its relevance to the impact thesis for the Fund’s portfolio. Within the Sub-Adviser’s database of ESG data, there are often several KPIs that are centrally relevant to the impact thesis, as well as many that are not quite as important, but still indicate alignment with a theme. Simply put, the Sub-Adviser gives more relevant KPIs more weight in the model.

The Sub-Adviser utilizes publicly available information sourced from a third-party data analysis platform when applying its ocean health criteria and determining a company’s Ocean Health Impact Score. The third-party data analysis platform assembles data from sources such as company websites, annual reports, and corporate social responsibility reports, which are produced by either the companies themselves or are contributed by third-party firms. The Sub-Adviser reviews the source materials as well as standardized reports prepared by the third-party data analysis platform.

Upon completion of this analysis each company will be assigned an Ocean Health Impact Score reflecting its relative alignment with the thematic topic considered by the Sub-Adviser’s models. The Sub-Adviser’s internal ESG scoring model produces a numerical Ocean Health Impact Score with a range of 0-100%, where higher scoring companies are determined to be more thematically aligned, and therefore favorable candidates for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. Generally, there will not be companies close to a 0% or 100% score. For example, in order to score 100%, a company would have to register a positive response to every surveyed KPI, as well as being the top ranked company in its peer group on every numerical data point, and in practice this is extremely unlikely to happen.

Excluded Companies

There are certain products and services the Sub-Adviser considers fundamentally incompatible with sustainable development. While the factors considered may not directly impact ocean health, the Sub-Adviser believes that companies with significant

involvement in the listed business categories are generally not strong candidates for inclusion from an ESG perspective. The Sub-Adviser will exclude any companies with meaningful exposure (e.g., 5% revenue where such data is available) in any of the listed business categories. The Sub-Adviser will not make exclusions based on a lack of available data. Generally, the 5% revenue threshold is designed so that the Sub-Adviser’s model excludes the primary manufacturers or sellers of such products, rather than resellers with marginal exposure. For example, major online retailers would be screened out for sale of alcohol, firearms, etc. if the Sub-Adviser did not set a revenue threshold.

Additionally, the Sub-Adviser screens out companies involved in severe ESG controversies, the occurrence of which typically indicates a company has a significant lack of proper ESG policy implementation, which may be due to a significant structural deficit in operations or oversight, unethical leadership, or some other cause. Examples of ESG controversies that may cause the Sub-Adviser to exclude a company from the Fund’s investable universe include controversies concerning: environmental matters; wages & working conditions; bribery; corruption & fraud; anti-competitive behavior; insider dealings; and child labor. The Sub-Adviser will exclude any companies with meaningful exposure (as defined above) in any of the following business categories:

• Armaments - Companies that produce vehicles, planes, armaments or any combat materials used by the military.

• Cluster Bombs - Companies that produce cluster bombs.

• Anti-Personnel Landmines - Companies that produce anti-personnel landmines.

• Firearms - Companies that produce or retail firearms or small arms ammunition intended for civilian use.

• Gambling - Companies that generate revenues from gambling.

• Tobacco 5% Revenues - Companies that receive more than 5% of their total net revenues from tobacco production.

• Alcohol 5% Revenue s - Companies that receive more than 5% of their total net revenues from alcohol production.

• Child Labor Controversies - Companies that have controversies regarding the use of child labor.

• Fossil Fuels - Companies that are included in the following Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS) sub-industries: Oil & Gas Drilling, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Integrated Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation, and/or Coal & Consumable Fuels.

Portfolio Selection

Once a universe of Ocean Health Companies is established based on the Ocean Health Impact Scores, the Sub-Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio using a bottom-up approach that takes into consideration seven fundamental factors: earnings expectations, earnings quality, profitability, operating efficiency, valuation, governance and risk. The Sub-Adviser uses two key models to select companies for the Fund’s portfolio, a buy/sell model and a macro model. The buy/sell model identifies companies most at risk of underperforming the market and the macro model identifies companies expected to outperform or underperform in any given state of the economic/business cycle. Based on the output of these models, the Sub-Adviser then selects its highest conviction securities and determines weightings for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Adviser may invest in companies of any market capitalization, region, or sector allowing it to construct a portfolio that focuses on the most attractive security opportunities regardless of the company’s size, location or its sector orientation.

The Fund’s portfolio will include approximately 40-60 companies. The portfolio is actively managed by the Sub-Adviser and the weightings are adjusted regularly with a focus on each company’s Ocean Health Impact Score and investment fundamentals.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. However, the Fund has a policy that it will reduce its holding in a security if the position makes up more than 7.5% of the Fund’s portfolio.