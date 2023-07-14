Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

ETF
AGZD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.23 +0.04 +0.09%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
AGZD (ETF)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.23 +0.04 +0.09%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
AGZD (ETF)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.23 +0.04 +0.09%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

AGZD | ETF

$44.23

$215 M

3.39%

$1.50

0.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$215 M

Holdings in Top 10

5.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.2
$43.29
$46.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

AGZD | ETF

$44.23

$215 M

3.39%

$1.50

0.23%

AGZD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    8200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nieman

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to provide long exposure to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index while seeking to manage interest rate risk through the use of short positions in U.S. Treasury securities (“U.S. Treasuries”). The Index is comprised of a long portfolio and short portfolio. The “long portfolio” of the Index intends to replicate the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which broadly captures the U.S. investment grade, fixed income securities market and is comprised of U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Government-related bonds (e.g., obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities), corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. The “short portfolio” of the Index holds short positions in U.S. Treasuries (or futures providing exposure to

U.S. Treasuries in the case of the Fund) that seek to correspond to a duration exposure matching the duration of the long portfolio, with a targeted total duration exposure of approximately zero years (e.g., if the average duration of bonds in the long portfolio is approximately five years, the short portfolio will seek an average duration of approximately five years among its short holdings of U.S. Treasuries, with an aggregate targeted duration of Index holdings of approximately zero years). Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates.

The Index methodology weights the short exposure to U.S. Treasuries of differing maturities in an attempt to offset the sensitivity of the long exposure to overall moves in interest rate. Additionally, the Index seeks to mitigate, to the extent possible, relative moves in interest rates across the yield curve. The long portfolio and short portfolio of the Index are rebalanced on a monthly basis.

The Index is designed to have greater returns than an equivalent non-interest rate hedged investment when U.S. Treasury rates are rising significantly. Conversely, the Index is designed to have lower returns than an equivalent non-interest rate hedged investment when U.S. Treasury rates are falling significantly.

A significant portion of the bonds represented in the long portion of the Index are U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities. U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities are securities issued by entities such as Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) and Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) that are backed by pools of mortgages. Most transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a “to-be-announced transaction” or “TBA Transaction.” In a TBA Transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date; however, it is not anticipated that the Fund will receive pools, but instead will participate in rolling TBA Transactions. The Fund expects to enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short term instruments.

In seeking to track the short portfolio of the Index, the Fund will invest in short positions in futures contracts on U.S. Treasuries. The Fund may also short U.S. Treasuries.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as its Index.

Read More

AGZD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGZD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -7.5% 18.6% 13.69%
1 Yr 4.6% -18.4% 21.8% 5.17%
3 Yr 1.7%* -23.6% 52.9% 2.66%
5 Yr 1.8%* -29.7% 29.4% 3.12%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 8.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGZD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.2% -31.8% 18.4% 0.86%
2021 0.3% -14.3% 15.8% 16.10%
2020 0.1% -20.2% 60.6% 62.26%
2019 1.1% -10.2% 3.6% 48.71%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 0.7% 3.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGZD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -11.7% 18.6% 84.22%
1 Yr -0.5% -18.4% 38.5% 46.09%
3 Yr 1.0%* -23.6% 52.9% 3.76%
5 Yr 1.5%* -29.7% 30.2% 3.16%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGZD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.2% -31.8% 18.4% 0.86%
2021 0.3% -14.3% 15.8% 15.95%
2020 0.1% -20.2% 60.6% 62.26%
2019 1.1% -10.2% 3.6% 49.91%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 1.5% 10.82%

AGZD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGZD Category Low Category High AGZD % Rank
Net Assets 215 M 100 124 B 70.98%
Number of Holdings 2392 2 8175 4.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 -393 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 98.85%
Weighting of Top 10 5.40% 4.3% 105.0% 95.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CITI TRI PARTY REPO 1.24%
  2. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 0.58%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.51%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.49%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.45%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.43%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.43%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.43%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.42%
  10. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 0.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGZD % Rank
Cash 		107.88% -261.12% 258.91% 1.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.81% 0.00% 33.50% 59.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 94.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 99.86%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.76%
Bonds 		-8.69% -150.81% 180.51% 98.27%

AGZD - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGZD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.01% 26.65% 99.26%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 2.29% 2.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AGZD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGZD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGZD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 632.00% 53.92%

AGZD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGZD Category Low Category High AGZD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.39% 0.00% 15.93% 0.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGZD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGZD Category Low Category High AGZD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.55% 11.51% 85.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGZD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGZD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nieman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Gregg Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×