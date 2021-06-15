The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the STOXX Global Silver Mining Index, or any successor thereto (the “Index”). The Index is a rules-based equity index developed and maintained by STOXX Ltd. (the “Index Provider”), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Themes Management Company, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index is designed to provide exposure to global companies in the large-, mid- and small- capitalization segments that have significant exposure to the silver mining industry. The Index is denominated in U.S. dollars. As of June 30, 2023, the Index was comprised of 28 companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $375 million and $55 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $10 billion.

In constructing or adjusting the Index, the Index Provider identifies an “Index Universe” of companies that, on Selection Day (as defined below), fulfill the following requirements: 1) are a part/component of the STOXX World AC All Cap Index (a free float market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of large-, mid- and small- capitalization companies, as calculated by the Index Provider, that represent the top 85% of the investable market capitalization of each developed and emerging market country included in the Index, excluding companies based in India, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia); and 2) have three month Average Daily Traded Value of $0.5 million or more.

The Index Universe is then screened to identify Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Tier 1 companies are companies 1) with RBICS Focus of Silver Ore Mining (revenue of 50% or more from the Silver Ore Mining sector), and 2) companies with revenues of 25% or more from the RBICS L6 subindustry of Silver Ore Mining, which companies are ranked by their revenues to the subindustry and included in Tier 1 until there are a maximum of 50 companies in Tier 1. Tier 2 companies are companies that are in the top 40% in terms of market share from Silver Ore Mining not selected as Tier 1 companies and eligible in terms of their Average Daily Traded Value. For this purpose, “market share” is defined by the Index Provider as the percentile ranking of all companies in the Index Universe with at least $1 million dollars in revenue generated within the Silver Ore Mining sector Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies are included in the Index (“Index Components”).

The Index Components are initially weighted by their free float market capitalization. The Index is then capped so that High Exposure Silver Mining Companies weigh in aggregate a minimum of 80% of the Index. “High Exposure Silver Mining Companies” are defined as those with revenues of 50% or more from the RBICS L6 subindustry of Silver Ore Mining, companies with RBICS Focus of Silver Ore Mining (i.e., revenue of 50% or more from the Silver Ore Mining sector), or companies that rank in the top 10 in terms of market share (as defined above) from Silver Ore Mining as identified by the Index Provider. In addition, the maximum Index Component weight is no higher than 10% and companies with a weight over 4.5% do not exceed 45% in aggregation. Tier 2 companies, in aggregate, are capped at 30% of the Index. These caps represent a general guideline set by the Index Provider and, at times, the Fund may hold positions that exceed the caps based on market activity and/or timing of Index selection/rebalancing.

The composition of the Index is ordinarily reviewed once a year in September (“Selection Day”). The Index Component weight factors are calculated quarterly in March, June, September, and December. They are published on the second Friday of March, June, September, and December, based on the stocks’ closing prices the preceding Thursday. The determination of the Index Universe and the selection of the Index Components of the Index is made by the Index Provider based on its proprietary methodology. The Index Components may change over time.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities that comprise the Index and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) based on the securities in the Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of High Exposure Silver Mining Companies and in ADRs and GDRs based on such securities. Such securities may include those of large-, mid- and small- capitalization companies from developed and emerging market countries. The Fund’s 80% Policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before each can be changed.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. To the extent the Index is concentrated (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of June 30, 2023, companies in the exploration, metals and mining, and silver mining industries and the materials sector represented a significant portion of the Index. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received).