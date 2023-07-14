Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in investment grade bonds primarily by purchasing exchange traded funds and applying a credit hedge overlay to the Fund’s investments.

Bond Strategy

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. investment grade bonds primarily by purchasing exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund pursues its strategy primarily by purchasing ETFs that invest principally in the U.S. investment grade bonds. The adviser does not frequently trade securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to such companies through its investments in ETFs. The adviser determines which ETFs to purchase based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record. The adviser selects ETFs that are representative of an asset class, have a minimum five-year track record, adequate trading volume relative to the Fund’s size.

The underlying ETFs that the Fund will invest in may target bonds with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements in connection with their investment strategies. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “five years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. When the bond reaches maturity, the Fund is repaid its par, or face value. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion. For instance, a “AAA” high-grade rated bond offers more security and lower profit potential (lower yield) than a “B-” rated speculative bond.

Credit Hedge Strategy

The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio in derivatives. The derivatives overlay consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put and call options on equity indexes, ETFs, and by purchasing total return swaps. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. The Fund will invest in total return swaps that use investment grade or high yield debt instruments or investment grade or high yield indexes as reference assets and equity indexes or ETFs.

The adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based typically on maturity. The adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and expiration dates. However, the adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as when market volatility renders the protection provided by the derivative strategy ineffective or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the use of derivatives is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.