Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$11.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.9%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in investment grade bonds primarily by purchasing exchange traded funds and applying a credit hedge overlay to the Fund’s investments.
Bond Strategy
The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. investment grade bonds primarily by purchasing exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Fund pursues its strategy primarily by purchasing ETFs that invest principally in the U.S. investment grade bonds. The adviser does not frequently trade securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to such companies through its investments in ETFs. The adviser determines which ETFs to purchase based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record. The adviser selects ETFs that are representative of an asset class, have a minimum five-year track record, adequate trading volume relative to the Fund’s size.
The underlying ETFs that the Fund will invest in may target bonds with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements in connection with their investment strategies. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “five years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. When the bond reaches maturity, the Fund is repaid its par, or face value. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion. For instance, a “AAA” high-grade rated bond offers more security and lower profit potential (lower yield) than a “B-” rated speculative bond.
Credit Hedge Strategy
The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio in derivatives. The derivatives overlay consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put and call options on equity indexes, ETFs, and by purchasing total return swaps. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. The Fund will invest in total return swaps that use investment grade or high yield debt instruments or investment grade or high yield indexes as reference assets and equity indexes or ETFs.
The adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based typically on maturity. The adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and expiration dates. However, the adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as when market volatility renders the protection provided by the derivative strategy ineffective or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the use of derivatives is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.
|Period
|AGGH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AGGH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Period
|AGGH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AGGH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|AGGH
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGGH % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.7 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|1
|17234
|96.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.56 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|96.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.87%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|3.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGGH % Rank
|Stocks
|92.90%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|6.68%
|Cash
|7.13%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|39.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|92.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|69.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|60.65%
|Other
|-0.04%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|92.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGGH % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.30%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGGH % Rank
|US
|92.90%
|-0.94%
|24.47%
|6.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|4.86%
|93.30%
|AGGH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|88.90%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|91.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AGGH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AGGH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGGH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|AGGH
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGGH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.62%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|92.45%
|AGGH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AGGH
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGGH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|AGGH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Harley Bassman is a managing partner of the Adviser. In 2017, he founded and served as the chief investment officer for the Bassman Family Office and served as the editor for Convexity Maven, a macro-economic commentary. From 2014 to 2017, he was an executive vice-president at PIMCO, where he was responsible for PIMCO’s liquid alternatives and macro investment strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...