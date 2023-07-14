Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Two Roads Shared Trust - Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

ETF
AFIF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.89 +0.04 +0.4%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
AFIF (ETF)

Two Roads Shared Trust - Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.89 +0.04 +0.4%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
AFIF (ETF)

Two Roads Shared Trust - Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.89 +0.04 +0.4%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Two Roads Shared Trust - Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

AFIF | ETF

$8.89

$109 M

6.44%

$0.57

-

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
$8.60
$9.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Two Roads Shared Trust - Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

AFIF | ETF

$8.89

$109 M

6.44%

$0.57

-

AFIF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Two Roads Shared Trust - Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Regents Park Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    13775000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cyrille Conseil

Fund Description

AFIF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.5% 18.6% 21.23%
1 Yr 4.0% -18.4% 21.8% 6.01%
3 Yr -1.1%* -23.6% 52.9% 16.25%
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 8.44%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 7.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -31.8% 18.4% 8.73%
2021 -0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 30.72%
2020 0.7% -20.2% 60.6% 45.06%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 90.88%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.7% -11.7% 18.6% 97.07%
1 Yr -4.9% -18.4% 38.5% 85.89%
3 Yr -1.2%* -23.6% 52.9% 16.59%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -31.8% 18.4% 8.73%
2021 -0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 30.72%
2020 0.7% -20.2% 60.6% 45.06%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 91.39%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

AFIF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFIF Category Low Category High AFIF % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 100 124 B 81.99%
Number of Holdings 280 2 8175 64.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.8 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 74.17%
Weighting of Top 10 20.12% 4.3% 105.0% 64.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 11.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFIF % Rank
Bonds 		93.12% -150.81% 180.51% 30.88%
Cash 		6.00% -261.12% 258.91% 52.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.88% 0.00% 33.50% 59.16%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 93.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 99.13%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFIF % Rank
Corporate 		54.22% 0.00% 97.25% 29.42%
Securitized 		39.54% 0.00% 99.65% 21.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.21% 0.00% 100.00% 58.90%
Government 		0.03% 0.00% 99.43% 85.22%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 98.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 99.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFIF % Rank
US 		71.87% -151.11% 194.51% 38.53%
Non US 		21.25% -136.75% 104.82% 39.54%

AFIF - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 50.40%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.29% 71.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AFIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 0.00% 632.00% 79.35%

AFIF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFIF Category Low Category High AFIF % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.44% 0.00% 15.93% 2.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFIF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFIF Category Low Category High AFIF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.55% 11.51% 87.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFIF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFIF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cyrille Conseil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Cyrille is a Portfolio Manager at Anfield Capital and member of the Investment Committee. He has over 18 years of investment management experience having most recently been associated with PIMCO for over 12 years. Cyrille was an Executive Vice President, portfolio manager, and Head of PIMCO’s global Leveraged Loan desk, where he managed over $7 billion in assets under management. Prior to his portfolio management responsibilities, Cyrille was a senior member of PIMCO’s credit research team, where he was responsible for the coverage of the Telecom, Media, and Cable industries among other industries. Cyrille holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation, an MBA with a concentration in finance and international business from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business, New York, NY. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA, where he received a Bachelors of Science in Economics with a concentration in finance.

David Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Peter Van de Zilver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×