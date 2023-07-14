Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$109 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 135.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AFIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|21.23%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|6.01%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|16.25%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|8.44%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|7.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|8.73%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|30.72%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|45.06%
|2019
|0.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|90.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|AFIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|97.07%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|85.89%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|16.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AFIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|8.73%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|30.72%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|45.06%
|2019
|0.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|91.39%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|AFIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFIF % Rank
|Net Assets
|109 M
|100
|124 B
|81.99%
|Number of Holdings
|280
|2
|8175
|64.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.8 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|74.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.12%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|64.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFIF % Rank
|Bonds
|93.12%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|30.88%
|Cash
|6.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|52.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.88%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|59.16%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|93.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|99.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|90.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFIF % Rank
|Corporate
|54.22%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|29.42%
|Securitized
|39.54%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|21.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.90%
|Government
|0.03%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|85.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|98.99%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|99.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFIF % Rank
|US
|71.87%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|38.53%
|Non US
|21.25%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|39.54%
|AFIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|26.65%
|50.40%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|71.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AFIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AFIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|135.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|79.35%
|AFIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFIF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.44%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|2.93%
|AFIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AFIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFIF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|87.66%
|AFIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2023
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2023
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2023
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Cyrille is a Portfolio Manager at Anfield Capital and member of the Investment Committee. He has over 18 years of investment management experience having most recently been associated with PIMCO for over 12 years. Cyrille was an Executive Vice President, portfolio manager, and Head of PIMCO’s global Leveraged Loan desk, where he managed over $7 billion in assets under management. Prior to his portfolio management responsibilities, Cyrille was a senior member of PIMCO’s credit research team, where he was responsible for the coverage of the Telecom, Media, and Cable industries among other industries. Cyrille holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation, an MBA with a concentration in finance and international business from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business, New York, NY. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA, where he received a Bachelors of Science in Economics with a concentration in finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...