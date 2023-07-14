The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective principally by investing in a portfolio of U.S.-listed equity securities, while limiting downside risk by purchasing exchange-listed put options on one or more of such equity securities or on broad-based indexes or ETFs that track the performance of the U.S. equity market. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities.

The equity component of the Fund’s portfolio is comprised of large, mid, or small-capitalization U.S.-listed common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Aptus” or the “Adviser”), generally selects the equity securities for the Fund based on an analysis of each company’s fundamental and momentum characteristics to try to identify attractive opportunities for growth. The Adviser’s proprietary analysis is built from a “yield plus growth” framework, which takes into account fundamental characteristics such as yield, growth, and valuation, along with momentum, to identify attractive securities. Typically, such securities will have either an attractive combination of yield plus growth relative to the overall market and/or strong momentum relative to the overall market.

The Adviser seeks to limit the Fund’s exposure to equity market declines primarily by purchasing exchange-listed put options on individual equity securities or on one or more equity indexes or ETFs (each, a “reference asset”) that track a portfolio of U.S. equity securities (“Equity Puts”). A put option gives the purchaser the right to sell shares of the reference asset at a specified price (“strike price”) prior to a specified date (“expiration date”). The purchaser pays a cost (premium) to purchase the put option. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the holder exercises its put option, the holder will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price (which gain is offset by the premium originally paid by the holder), and in the event the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the holder’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid. The Adviser may purchase Equity Puts that are at-the-money, near-the-money, or out-of-the-money (also known as a “tail hedge”), and the Adviser will actively manage the Fund’s Equity Puts as markets move or events occur ( e.g. , earnings announcements) to roll forward expiration dates or to increase or decrease market exposure. The Adviser generally expects to invest less than 5% of the Fund’s net assets in Equity Puts at the time of investment.

In addition to purchasing Equity Puts, the Adviser may write (sell) Equity Puts. A written (sold) put option gives the seller the obligation to buy shares of the reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. The writer (seller) of the put option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the holder exercises the put option, the writer (seller) of the put option will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset appreciates in value, the put option may end up worthless and the writer (seller) of the put option retains the premium.

The Adviser also may purchase or write (sell) exchange-listed call options on individual equity securities or on one or more equity indexes or ETFs (each, a “reference asset”) that track a portfolio of U.S. equity securities (“Equity Calls”). A call option gives the purchaser the right to purchase shares of the reference asset at a specified strike price prior to a specified expiration date. The purchaser pays a cost (premium) to purchase the call option. In the event the reference asset appreciates in value, the value of the call option will generally increase, and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the premium may be lost.

A written (sold) call option gives the seller the obligation to sell shares of the reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. The writer (seller) of the call option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset appreciates above the strike price and the holder exercises the call option, the writer (seller) of the call option will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the writer (seller) of the call option retains the premium.

In addition to or in lieu of such Equity Puts or Equity Calls, the Adviser may utilize a combination of purchased and written (sold) put or call options (known as a “spread”) on individual equity securities, one or more equity indexes or ETFs, or the Cboe Volatility Index® (the “VIX® Index”). The VIX Index reflects a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500® Index call and put options. The Fund may use VIX call options as a hedge when the market is experiencing a rapid change in volatility, and the Adviser generally expects to invest less than 1% of the Fund’s net assets in VIX Index call and put options at the time of investment.

As of July 31, 2022, the Fund invested a significant portion of its assets in the information technology sector.