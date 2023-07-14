Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

Active ETF
ADME
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.6625 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
ADME (ETF)

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.6625 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
ADME (ETF)

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.6625 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

ADME | Active ETF

$36.66

$191 M

0.90%

$0.33

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$191 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.7
$33.14
$37.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

ADME | Active ETF

$36.66

$191 M

0.90%

$0.33

0.79%

ADME - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Aptus Capital Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    9491755
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Gardner

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective principally by investing in a portfolio of U.S.-listed equity securities, while limiting downside risk by purchasing exchange-listed put options on one or more of such equity securities or on broad-based indexes or ETFs that track the performance of the U.S. equity market. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities.
The equity component of the Fund’s portfolio is comprised of large, mid, or small-capitalization U.S.-listed common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Aptus” or the “Adviser”), generally selects the equity securities for the Fund based on an analysis of each company’s fundamental and momentum characteristics to try to identify attractive opportunities for growth. The Adviser’s proprietary analysis is built from a “yield plus growth” framework, which takes into account fundamental characteristics such as yield, growth, and valuation, along with momentum, to identify attractive securities. Typically, such securities will have either an attractive combination of yield plus growth relative to the overall market and/or strong momentum relative to the overall market.
The Adviser seeks to limit the Fund’s exposure to equity market declines primarily by purchasing exchange-listed put options on individual equity securities or on one or more equity indexes or ETFs (each, a “reference asset”) that track a portfolio of U.S. equity securities (“Equity Puts”). A put option gives the purchaser the right to sell shares of the reference asset at a specified price (“strike price”) prior to a specified date (“expiration date”). The purchaser pays a cost (premium) to purchase the put option. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the holder exercises its put option, the holder will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price (which gain is offset by the premium originally paid by the holder), and in the event the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the holder’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid. The Adviser may purchase Equity Puts that are at-the-money, near-the-money, or out-of-the-money (also known as a “tail hedge”), and the Adviser will actively manage the Fund’s Equity Puts as markets move or events occur (e.g., earnings announcements) to roll forward expiration dates or to increase or decrease market exposure. The Adviser generally expects to invest less than 5% of the Fund’s net assets in Equity Puts at the time of investment.
In addition to purchasing Equity Puts, the Adviser may write (sell) Equity Puts. A written (sold) put option gives the seller the obligation to buy shares of the reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. The writer (seller) of the put option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the holder exercises the put option, the writer (seller) of the put option will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset appreciates in value, the put option may end up worthless and the writer (seller) of the put option retains the premium.
The Adviser also may purchase or write (sell) exchange-listed call options on individual equity securities or on one or more equity indexes or ETFs (each, a “reference asset”) that track a portfolio of U.S. equity securities (“Equity Calls”). A call option gives the purchaser the right to purchase shares of the reference asset at a specified strike price prior to a specified expiration date. The purchaser pays a cost (premium) to purchase the call option. In the event the reference asset appreciates in value, the value of the call option will generally increase, and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the premium may be lost.
A written (sold) call option gives the seller the obligation to sell shares of the reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. The writer (seller) of the call option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset appreciates above the strike price and the holder exercises the call option, the writer (seller) of the call option will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the writer (seller) of the call option retains the premium.
In addition to or in lieu of such Equity Puts or Equity Calls, the Adviser may utilize a combination of purchased and written (sold) put or call options (known as a “spread”) on individual equity securities, one or more equity indexes or ETFs, or the Cboe Volatility Index® (the “VIX® Index”). The VIX Index reflects a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500® Index call and put options. The Fund may use VIX call options as a hedge when the market is experiencing a rapid change in volatility, and the Adviser generally expects to invest less than 1% of the Fund’s net assets in VIX Index call and put options at the time of investment.
As of July 31, 2022, the Fund invested a significant portion of its assets in the information technology sector.
Read More

ADME - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -13.8% 30.8% 26.82%
1 Yr 5.9% -16.2% 40.4% 32.96%
3 Yr 3.9%* -22.0% 29.1% 30.49%
5 Yr 1.6%* -14.2% 15.7% 38.67%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 5.5% 61.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -54.0% 17.4% 89.60%
2021 9.7% -22.5% 24.1% 15.57%
2020 5.7% -19.4% 24.1% 21.74%
2019 2.2% -5.5% 12.9% 46.05%
2018 -1.2% -14.0% 2.4% 37.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.2% -33.0% 30.8% 97.21%
1 Yr -3.0% -52.8% 40.4% 77.09%
3 Yr 10.5%* -21.4% 29.1% 11.11%
5 Yr 6.8%* -14.1% 16.8% 5.48%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -54.0% 17.4% 89.60%
2021 9.7% -22.5% 24.1% 15.57%
2020 5.7% -19.4% 24.1% 21.74%
2019 2.2% -5.5% 12.9% 46.05%
2018 -1.2% -14.0% 2.4% 45.58%

ADME - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADME Category Low Category High ADME % Rank
Net Assets 191 M 818 K 5.18 B 32.96%
Number of Holdings 79 3 2670 53.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 105 M -175 M 1.1 B 25.15%
Weighting of Top 10 29.83% 1.5% 100.0% 68.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.56%
  3. Alphabet Inc 3.45%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.69%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.41%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 1.95%
  7. Linde PLC 1.85%
  8. NextEra Energy Inc 1.82%
  9. Lockheed Martin Corp 1.80%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADME % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% -2.90% 119.13% 2.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 42.69%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 56.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 40.59%
Cash 		0.00% -67.46% 106.99% 97.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 55.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADME % Rank
Technology 		23.18% 0.00% 43.24% 25.33%
Healthcare 		15.34% 0.00% 100.00% 43.33%
Financial Services 		14.15% 0.00% 83.83% 50.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.90% 0.00% 88.83% 30.00%
Industrials 		7.47% 0.00% 31.93% 69.33%
Energy 		6.29% 0.00% 32.57% 30.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.99% 0.00% 33.38% 54.67%
Communication Services 		5.91% 0.00% 32.32% 71.33%
Basic Materials 		3.59% 0.00% 28.58% 41.33%
Real Estate 		3.53% 0.00% 10.93% 22.00%
Utilities 		2.64% 0.00% 21.71% 40.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADME % Rank
US 		94.89% -24.26% 116.70% 2.92%
Non US 		5.11% -43.01% 95.82% 43.86%

ADME - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.44% 13.51% 95.98%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 2.50% 13.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

ADME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 479.00% 24.29%

ADME - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADME Category Low Category High ADME % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.90% 0.00% 9.33% 17.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADME Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADME Category Low Category High ADME % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -3.33% 2.16% 16.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADME Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADME - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Gardner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

John David Gardner is the Founder and majority owner of ACA. John David began his career in the financial services industry when he joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney as a Financial Advisor in 2010. JD attended the Raj Soin College of Business, Wright State University for both undergraduate (BS in Business with a Major in Financial Services) and graduate degrees (MBA with a concentration in Finance). He founded Aptus in 2013 to provide access to stock market exposure while recognizing risk - both market and behavioral. Aptus is an innovative investment manager located in Fairhope, Alabama focused on behavioral finance and serves as the Index Provider to the Aptus Behavioral Momentum Index and adviser to the Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF. John David has also passed the Series 3, 7, 66, and 31 securities license examinations.

Beckham Wyrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Beckham David Wyrick, Jr. (year of birth 1983) joined ACA in 2016 and serves as Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer. Beckham focuses on custom research, and is heavily involved in managing the Aptus Funds. In addition, he also builds and maintains asset allocation models for individual investors in separately managed accounts. Beckham is currently a Level 2 candidate in the CFA Program. Beckham attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where he was also a member of the men’s basketball team. He graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. Beckham currently resides in Fairhope, Alabama with his wife, Johanna and their two children, Ada and Henri.

John Tyner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

David Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

David Wagner III is a Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Aptus since 2020. In his role as Portfolio Manager, he is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, and buy/sell decisions. Additionally, he is responsible for implementation of the investment philosophy and idea generation, as well as the evaluation of macro-level trends and the market environment. Mr. Wagner began his career at Opus Capital Management in 2013 as an equity research analyst. He was most recently employed by Driehaus Capital Management as an Assistant Portfolio Manager where he was responsible for conducting research and analysis for various small and microcap strategies. Mr. Wagner is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Cincinnati. He earned his BS in Accounting and BBA in Finance from the University of Kentucky. He also earned his MBA specialized in Finance from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×