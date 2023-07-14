Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 4.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded, dividend-producing equity securities of companies that are tied economically to countries in the Asia Pacific region (as defined later in this Prospectus). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. In the Adviser’s view, investing in dividend-paying stocks permits investors to gain access to the more established companies in the region. In the Adviser’s view, “dividend builder” refers to a dividend-paying company which the Adviser believes will experience increasing dividends over time. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that have returned a real cash flow (cash flow adjusted for inflation) on investment of at least 8% for each of the last eight years, and, in the opinion of the Adviser, are likely to grow their dividend over time; however, this is one of several criteria used by the Adviser and it is possible that not all investments may meet this criterion.
Under normal market conditions the Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF will invest in companies economically tied to at least four different countries in the Asia Pacific region, which may be developed or emerging markets and which may include Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country or the Asia Pacific region, see section “More About Each Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries in the Asia Pacific region may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund will invest in companies in emerging market countries, including China. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.
The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity, and its potential for consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth while maintaining company value. While the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any one industry, from time to time, based on changing market conditions and the number of companies meeting selection criteria, the Fund may make significant investments in certain industries.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio in securities of companies that are outside of the Asia Pacific region. These companies will generally be in the developed markets, including in the US and the UK.
Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or as many as 75 holdings.. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which could adversely affect the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek dividend income and long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in dividend-producing stocks of companies economically tied to the Asia Pacific region.
|Period
|ADIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-23.2%
|12.8%
|94.92%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-35.7%
|2.2%
|81.03%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.5%
|11.8%
|7.41%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.7%
|6.4%
|1.92%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|7.7%
|2.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|ADIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADIV % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.2 M
|3.84 M
|5.61 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|35
|1746
|94.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.16 M
|1.26 M
|2.16 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.97%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|86.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADIV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|85.15%
|99.81%
|45.76%
|Cash
|0.36%
|0.13%
|8.24%
|55.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|20.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|35.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|45.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|20.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADIV % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|37.29%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.18%
|79.66%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.03%
|10.17%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.54%
|91.53%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.44%
|52.54%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|7.86%
|53.75%
|13.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.66%
|50.85%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.04%
|89.83%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.16%
|45.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|2.54%
|30.22%
|27.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|88.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADIV % Rank
|Non US
|87.52%
|83.17%
|99.70%
|83.05%
|US
|12.12%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|6.78%
|ADIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.94%
|0.19%
|2.14%
|84.48%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|49.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ADIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ADIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|9.00%
|222.00%
|15.69%
|ADIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADIV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.45%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|8.47%
|ADIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ADIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADIV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|10.34%
|ADIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
Mark joined Guinness Asset Management in 2012 and is co-manager of the Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Mark worked at Ernst & Young, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Mark graduated from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, in 2007 with a First Class degree in Management Studies. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.66
|0.25
