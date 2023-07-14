The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded, dividend-producing equity securities of companies that are tied economically to countries in the Asia Pacific region (as defined later in this Prospectus). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. In the Adviser’s view, investing in dividend-paying stocks permits investors to gain access to the more established companies in the region. In the Adviser’s view, “dividend builder” refers to a dividend-paying company which the Adviser believes will experience increasing dividends over time. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that have returned a real cash flow (cash flow adjusted for inflation) on investment of at least 8% for each of the last eight years, and, in the opinion of the Adviser, are likely to grow their dividend over time; however, this is one of several criteria used by the Adviser and it is possible that not all investments may meet this criterion.

Under normal market conditions the Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF will invest in companies economically tied to at least four different countries in the Asia Pacific region, which may be developed or emerging markets and which may include Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country or the Asia Pacific region, see section “More About Each Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries in the Asia Pacific region may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund will invest in companies in emerging market countries, including China. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity, and its potential for consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth while maintaining company value. While the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any one industry, from time to time, based on changing market conditions and the number of companies meeting selection criteria, the Fund may make significant investments in certain industries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio in securities of companies that are outside of the Asia Pacific region. These companies will generally be in the developed markets, including in the US and the UK.

Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or as many as 75 holdings.. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which could adversely affect the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek dividend income and long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in dividend-producing stocks of companies economically tied to the Asia Pacific region.