Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

ADIV | Active ETF

$13.90

$3.2 M

3.45%

$0.48

4.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
$11.23
$14.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ADIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Mark Hammonds

Fund Description

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded, dividend-producing equity securities of companies that are tied economically to countries in the Asia Pacific region (as defined later in this Prospectus). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. In the Adviser’s view, investing in dividend-paying stocks permits investors to gain access to the more established companies in the region. In the Adviser’s view, “dividend builder” refers to a dividend-paying company which the Adviser believes will experience increasing dividends over time. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that have returned a real cash flow (cash flow adjusted for inflation) on investment of at least 8% for each of the last eight years, and, in the opinion of the Adviser, are likely to grow their dividend over time; however, this is one of several criteria used by the Adviser and it is possible that not all investments may meet this criterion.

Under normal market conditions the Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF will invest in companies economically tied to at least four different countries in the Asia Pacific region, which may be developed or emerging markets and which may include Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country or the Asia Pacific region, see section “More About Each Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries in the Asia Pacific region may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund will invest in companies in emerging market countries, including China. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity, and its potential for consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth while maintaining company value. While the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any one industry, from time to time, based on changing market conditions and the number of companies meeting selection criteria, the Fund may make significant investments in certain industries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio in securities of companies that are outside of the Asia Pacific region. These companies will generally be in the developed markets, including in the US and the UK.

Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or as many as 75 holdings.. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which could adversely affect the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek dividend income and long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in dividend-producing stocks of companies economically tied to the Asia Pacific region.

Read More

ADIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -23.2% 12.8% 94.92%
1 Yr 5.1% -35.7% 2.2% 81.03%
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.5% 11.8% 7.41%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.7% 6.4% 1.92%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 7.7% 2.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -40.0% 5.2% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.2% 12.8% 96.61%
1 Yr N/A -35.7% 2.2% 81.03%
3 Yr N/A* -16.5% 11.8% 7.41%
5 Yr N/A* -13.7% 6.4% 1.92%
10 Yr N/A* -0.5% 7.7% 2.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -40.0% 5.2% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.7% N/A

ADIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADIV Category Low Category High ADIV % Rank
Net Assets 3.2 M 3.84 M 5.61 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 36 35 1746 94.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 M 1.26 M 2.16 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 33.97% 17.7% 60.0% 86.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COMMON STOCK 4.21%
  2. COMMON STOCK 3.49%
  3. COMMON STOCK 3.45%
  4. COMMON STOCK 3.44%
  5. COMMON STOCK 3.29%
  6. REIT - Real Estate Invesment Trust 3.19%
  7. COMMON STOCK 3.18%
  8. REIT - Real Estate Invesment Trust 3.13%
  9. COMMON STOCK 3.12%
  10. COMMON STOCK 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 85.15% 99.81% 45.76%
Cash 		0.36% 0.13% 8.24% 55.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 20.34%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 35.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 45.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 20.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADIV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 37.29%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 35.18% 79.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.03% 10.17%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 28.54% 91.53%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 20.44% 52.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 7.86% 53.75% 13.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.66% 50.85%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.04% 89.83%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 15.16% 45.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.54% 30.22% 27.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.13% 88.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADIV % Rank
Non US 		87.52% 83.17% 99.70% 83.05%
US 		12.12% 0.00% 7.68% 6.78%

ADIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.94% 0.19% 2.14% 84.48%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.19% 1.00% 49.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ADIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 9.00% 222.00% 15.69%

ADIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADIV Category Low Category High ADIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.45% 0.00% 7.08% 8.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADIV Category Low Category High ADIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.41% 4.89% 10.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Hammonds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

Mark joined Guinness Asset Management in 2012 and is co-manager of the Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Mark worked at Ernst & Young, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Mark graduated from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, in 2007 with a First Class degree in Management Studies. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Edmund Harriss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.66 0.25

