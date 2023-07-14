Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs an investment approach that focuses on equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. These equity securities are identified using a proprietary quantitative methodology built on the foundation of tracking legally mandated filings known as “13D” filings that are submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Rules adopted under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 require a shareholder that acquires, with an activist intent, more than 5% of a company’s shares to file a form with the SEC known as a Schedule 13D that discloses the investor’s identity and the investor’s purpose in acquiring those shares.

The Fund’s Adviser identifies Activist Leader® investors utilizing a proprietary methodology based upon qualitative elements, including research into the effectiveness of activist investors’ achievement of stated objectives and creation of positive shareholder returns in positions that were the subject of a 13D filing by them. Because the Adviser’s identification of Activist Leaders® investors is based on ongoing research, the list of Activist Leaders® investors may change over time.

The Fund will be invested in equity securities of companies listed on a U.S. exchange with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, industry or group of industries.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.