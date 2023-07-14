Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF

ACTV | Active ETF

$32.43

$97.2 M

0.26%

$0.08

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$97.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.7
$26.61
$33.80

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ACTV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Richard Duff

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs an investment approach that focuses on equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. These equity securities are identified using a proprietary quantitative methodology built on the foundation of tracking legally mandated filings known as “13D” filings that are submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Rules adopted under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 require a shareholder that acquires, with an activist intent, more than 5% of a company’s shares to file a form with the SEC known as a Schedule 13D that discloses the investor’s identity and the investor’s purpose in acquiring those shares.

The Fund’s Adviser identifies Activist Leader® investors utilizing a proprietary methodology based upon qualitative elements, including research into the effectiveness of activist investors’ achievement of stated objectives and creation of positive shareholder returns in positions that were the subject of a 13D filing by them. Because the Adviser’s identification of Activist Leaders® investors is based on ongoing research, the list of Activist Leaders® investors may change over time.

The Fund will be invested in equity securities of companies listed on a U.S. exchange with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, industry or group of industries.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Read More

ACTV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -28.3% 20.0% 93.75%
1 Yr 6.6% -49.3% 235.3% 78.57%
3 Yr 0.0%* -17.5% 116.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -24.3% 45.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -20.9% 25.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 16.2% -57.8% 212.9% 5.07%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -47.8% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.9% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 24.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.3% 20.0% 96.67%
1 Yr N/A -49.3% 235.3% 78.87%
3 Yr N/A* -17.5% 116.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 45.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.8% 25.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 16.2% -57.8% 212.9% 5.07%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -47.8% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -25.6% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 24.5% N/A

ACTV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACTV Category Low Category High ACTV % Rank
Net Assets 97.2 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 80.33%
Number of Holdings 30 10 1551 97.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 30 M 812 K 2.82 B 68.75%
Weighting of Top 10 36.49% 4.7% 95.7% 10.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FRESHPET INC 4.01%
  2. GREEN DOT CORP-A 4.00%
  3. ROGERS CORP 4.00%
  4. BAUSCH HEALTH CO 4.00%
  5. NEW YORK TIMES-A 3.99%
  6. BATH BODY WORK 3.99%
  7. RESTAURANT BRAND 3.98%
  8. CONDUENT INC 3.97%
  9. SEAGATE TECHNOLO 3.97%
  10. NEWELL BRANDS IN 3.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTV % Rank
Stocks 		98.94% 14.38% 100.16% 35.83%
Cash 		4.23% -52.43% 47.85% 63.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 94.38%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 92.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 94.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 94.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 14.62% 98.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.03% 0.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 79.41%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.65% 48.61% 80.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 1.89%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 88.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.42% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 99.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.67% 10.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.62% 30.46%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 67.30% 16.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTV % Rank
US 		98.94% 11.42% 100.16% 83.33%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 7.92%

ACTV - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.05% 2.66% 87.58%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 48.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 23.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

ACTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% 44.76%

ACTV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACTV Category Low Category High ACTV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.26% 0.00% 9.02% 0.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACTV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACTV Category Low Category High ACTV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.43% 4.13% 76.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACTV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACTV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Duff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.

Michael Cheung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.

Michael Messinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.16 3.58

