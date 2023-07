The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by CIBC National Trust Company (the “Index Provider”), which is designed to provide exposure to a diverse set of U.S. and Canadian companies involved in the clean energy sector including renewables and clean technology. The clean energy sector is comprised of companies that provide the products and services that enable the evolution of a more sustainable energy sector. Clean energy business segments include, but are not limited to, the following activities: (i) renewable energy sources, including solar power, wind power, hydroelectricity, geothermal energy, biomass, biofuels, and tidal/wave energy, (ii) clean technologies, including electric vehicles, energy storage, lithium, fuel cell, smart grid, and energy efficiency technologies and (iii) other emerging clean energy activities and technologies.

The Underlying Index is compiled by the Index Provider and may be comprised of U.S. or Canadian companies. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s Index Universe (defined below), a company’s stock must be traded on one or more major U.S. or Canadian securities exchanges, be based in the U.S. or in Canada, have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and minimum average daily trading value thresholds established by the index rulebook of at least $300 million, and have a minimum median average daily trading liquidity of greater than $3 million over the last 60 trading days prior to the selection date, and the company must derive a majority of its value from clean energy business segments (as defined above). Such eligible companies shall be defined as the “Index Universe.” All equity securities meeting the above criteria are selected for inclusion in the Index Universe.

From the Index Universe, it is the intent of the Index Provider to include at least 30 stocks that meet the Index criteria. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Index’s portfolio are weighted according to each stock’s float-adjusted market-capitalization. The index weight of the largest stock is capped at 5% as of the rebalance date, and the excess weight is redistributed proportionally over the remainder of the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022 the Underlying Index consisted of 46 securities.

The Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. The Index Provider’s Index Committee reviews and approves all changes to the Underlying Index as well as regularly reviews the constituent criteria and index construction guidelines based on a proprietary, rules-based research process.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.