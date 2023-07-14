Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$94.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.3%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
St. James Investment Company, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Subadviser”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Subadviser believes are priced at a substantial discount to the Subadviser’s estimate of fair value. However, the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and in any economic sector, including equity securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Subadviser, which actively manages the Fund, uses a five-stage process to identify, purchase, and sell companies that it believes are fundamentally attractive and will yield positive absolute returns, meaning it seeks positive returns in all market conditions, over complete market cycles, net of fees and expenses, and not returns that outperform a specific benchmark.
The Subadviser expects that, because of its “bottom up” approach to company analysis, from time to time, the Fund could be overweight in certain market sectors. The Subadviser’s strategy is based on company by company analysis, not market sector analysis. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund may also invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Subadviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies at valuations appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Subadviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested.
|Period
|ABEQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|86.01%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|36.26%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|36.74%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|57.17%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|69.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABEQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|2.70%
|2021
|6.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|67.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|ABEQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|69.43%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|66.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|39.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ABEQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|2.70%
|2021
|6.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|67.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|ABEQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABEQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|94.9 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.74%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|1727
|98.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|84.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.33%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|5.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABEQ % Rank
|Stocks
|81.65%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|98.60%
|Cash
|18.35%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|0.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|96.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|94.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|96.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|96.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABEQ % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.42%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|9.88%
|Basic Materials
|20.01%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|0.33%
|Consumer Defense
|10.75%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|24.32%
|Energy
|9.45%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|26.14%
|Communication Services
|9.03%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|7.88%
|Healthcare
|8.24%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|96.02%
|Real Estate
|5.11%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|19.00%
|Utilities
|4.71%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|46.97%
|Technology
|4.38%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|94.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.90%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|90.29%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|99.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABEQ % Rank
|US
|63.49%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|99.42%
|Non US
|18.16%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|4.21%
|ABEQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|28.38%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ABEQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ABEQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABEQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|30.38%
|ABEQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABEQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.83%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|6.01%
|ABEQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ABEQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABEQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|76.04%
|ABEQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2023
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2023
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2020
2.36
2.4%
Robert J. Mark, is the cofounder，portfolio magager and Managing Member of St. James and serves as Portfolio Manager of the Firm’s Core Equity and International Equity strategies. Robert formerly worked in the Private Client Group at Goldman Sachs in Houston after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin where he received his MBA in Finance. Robert graduated in 1989 from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in Engineering.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
