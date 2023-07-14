Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
ABSOLUTE SELECT VALUE ETF

Active ETF
ABEQ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.09 -0.17 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
ABEQ (ETF)

ABSOLUTE SELECT VALUE ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.09 -0.17 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
ABEQ (ETF)

ABSOLUTE SELECT VALUE ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.09 -0.17 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABSOLUTE SELECT VALUE ETF

ABEQ | Active ETF

$28.09

$94.9 M

2.83%

$0.79

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$94.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
$24.94
$28.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABSOLUTE SELECT VALUE ETF

ABEQ | Active ETF

$28.09

$94.9 M

2.83%

$0.79

1.24%

ABEQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ABSOLUTE SELECT VALUE ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Absolute Investment Advisers
  • Inception Date
    Jan 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2425000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Mark

Fund Description

St. James Investment Company, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Subadviser”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Subadviser believes are priced at a substantial discount to the Subadviser’s estimate of fair value. However, the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and in any economic sector, including equity securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Subadviser, which actively manages the Fund, uses a five-stage process to identify, purchase, and sell companies that it believes are fundamentally attractive and will yield positive absolute returns, meaning it seeks positive returns in all market conditions, over complete market cycles, net of fees and expenses, and not returns that outperform a specific benchmark.

The Subadviser expects that, because of its “bottom up” approach to company analysis, from time to time, the Fund could be overweight in certain market sectors. The Subadviser’s strategy is based on company by company analysis, not market sector analysis. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may also invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Subadviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies at valuations appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Subadviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested.

Read More

ABEQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -12.7% 217.8% 86.01%
1 Yr 6.6% -58.4% 200.0% 36.26%
3 Yr 8.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 36.74%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 57.17%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 69.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -65.1% 22.3% 2.70%
2021 6.1% -25.3% 25.5% 67.59%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -12.7% 217.8% 69.43%
1 Yr 3.6% -58.4% 200.0% 66.39%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% 39.21%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -65.1% 22.3% 2.70%
2021 6.1% -25.3% 25.5% 67.59%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

ABEQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABEQ Category Low Category High ABEQ % Rank
Net Assets 94.9 M 1 M 151 B 86.74%
Number of Holdings 25 2 1727 98.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 84.64%
Weighting of Top 10 48.33% 5.0% 99.2% 5.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 9.00%
  2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 6.43%
  3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. 5.44%
  4. Loews Corporation 5.42%
  5. Unilever plc 4.92%
  6. Merck Company, Inc. 4.89%
  7. Enbridge, Inc. 4.25%
  8. Equity Commonwealth 4.00%
  9. Corteva, Inc. 3.80%
  10. Medtronic plc 3.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABEQ % Rank
Stocks 		81.65% 28.02% 125.26% 98.60%
Cash 		18.35% -88.20% 71.98% 0.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 96.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 94.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 96.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 96.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABEQ % Rank
Financial Services 		25.42% 0.00% 58.05% 9.88%
Basic Materials 		20.01% 0.00% 21.69% 0.33%
Consumer Defense 		10.75% 0.00% 34.10% 24.32%
Energy 		9.45% 0.00% 54.00% 26.14%
Communication Services 		9.03% 0.00% 26.58% 7.88%
Healthcare 		8.24% 0.00% 30.08% 96.02%
Real Estate 		5.11% 0.00% 90.54% 19.00%
Utilities 		4.71% 0.00% 27.04% 46.97%
Technology 		4.38% 0.00% 54.02% 94.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.90% 0.00% 22.74% 90.29%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 99.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABEQ % Rank
US 		63.49% 24.51% 121.23% 99.42%
Non US 		18.16% 0.00% 41.42% 4.21%

ABEQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.04% 45.41% 28.38%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 93.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ABEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 488.00% 30.38%

ABEQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABEQ Category Low Category High ABEQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 41.61% 6.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABEQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABEQ Category Low Category High ABEQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -1.51% 4.28% 76.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABEQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABEQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Mark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2020

2.36

2.4%

Robert J. Mark, is the cofounder，portfolio magager and Managing Member of St. James and serves as Portfolio Manager of the Firm’s Core Equity and International Equity strategies. Robert formerly worked in the Private Client Group at Goldman Sachs in Houston after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin where he received his MBA in Finance. Robert graduated in 1989 from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in Engineering.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

