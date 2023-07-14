Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$24.62
$7.4 M
6.05%
$1.49
-
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$7.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$24.62
$7.4 M
6.05%
$1.49
-
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in AAA rated first priority debt tranches of U.S. dollar-dominated collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).
CLOs are trusts that are typically collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include, among others, domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans. The Fund may invest in CLOs of any maturity. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to track the performance of any particular index.
The Fund principally invests in CLOs with the following criteria:
Rated AAA
No CLO, at the time of purchase by the Fund, will have a rating that is below AAA (or equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)). An NRSRO is a credit rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”), that issues credit ratings that the SEC permits other financial firms to use for certain regulatory purposes. After purchase, a CLO’s rating may decline below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, Alternative Access Funds, LLC (“AAF” or the “Sub-Advisor”) will consider whether continuing to hold the CLO is in the best interest of the Fund.
Broadly Syndicated Senior-Secured Loans
The underlying collateral pool for each CLO must be comprised primarily (typically 90%) of broadly syndicated senior-secured first lien loans. A Broadly Syndicated Loan CLO (“BSL CLO”) is a CLO that limits the amount of loan collateral whose offering size is typically less than $250 million to a maximum of approximately 5% of the portfolio. No investments will be made in middle market CLOs, collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) and synthetic CLOs.
First Priority Tranches Only
The Fund will invest only in the senior-most tranches of CLOs. The cash flows from a CLO trust are generally split into two or more portions, called tranches, varying in risk and yield. Senior tranches are paid from the cash flows of the underlying assets before the junior tranches and equity, or “first loss,” tranches. Losses are first borne by the equity tranches, then by the junior tranches, and finally by the senior tranches. Senior tranches pay the lowest interest rates but are generally safer investments than more junior tranches because, should there be any default, senior tranches are typically paid first. For the avoidance of doubt, the CLOs that the Fund purchases will be the senior-most tranches, consisting of floating rate bonds that rank first in priority of payments, at the time the CLO is issued. The Fund will not purchase CLO tranches that have subsequently become the senior-most tranches due to amortization of previously more senior tranches.
Minimum Offering and Tranche Size
The Fund will only invest in a CLO with a minimum initial total deal size of $300 million and minimum initial AAA tranche size of $150 million.
Maximum Positions Size
The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in any single security.
Maximum CLO Manager Exposure
The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in any single CLO manager.
Maximum Weighted Average Rating Factor
Each CLO will have a maximum Weighted Average Rating Factor (the “WARF”) (the “Maximum WARF”), at the time of purchase, of less than the greater of: a) 3,000, and b) the median WARF value of all outstanding broadly syndicated CLOs (as determined by the Sub-Advisor). WARF is a measure that is used by credit rating companies to indicate the quality of a CLO by aggregating the credit ratings of the CLO’s holdings into a single numerical value. If no WARF is calculated by the trustee of a particular CLO, the Sub-Advisor will at its discretion invest only in a CLO that it believes would not exceed the Maximum WARF. After purchase, a CLO’s WARF may exceed the Maximum WARF. In such cases, the Sub-Advisor will consider whether to continue to hold the CLO. Additional information about the WARF is located in the “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies” section.
|Period
|AAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|3.06%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|1.75%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|23.58%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|28.35%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|32.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|10.41%
|2021
|0.4%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|2.79%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|AAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-3.2%
|2.8%
|99.13%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-5.0%
|3.1%
|90.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.0%
|2.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|10.41%
|2021
|0.4%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|2.79%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|AAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAA % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.4 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|95.20%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|1
|3396
|92.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.35 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|86.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.84%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|20.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAA % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|3.95%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|92.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|92.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|98.25%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAA % Rank
|Securitized
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|92.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.56%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|99.12%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|96.93%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAA % Rank
|US
|50.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.44%
|Non US
|49.76%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|0.44%
|AAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.08%
|18.10%
|85.84%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|55.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|AAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|N/A
|AAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.05%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|1.75%
|AAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|9.95%
|AAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2023
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2020
1.72
1.7%
Peter Coppa has experience in the asset management business, running corporate debt hedge funds and CLOs. Prior to joining AAF, Mr. Coppa spent 14 years as Managing Director at Marathon Asset Management (“MAM”). He has experience in value and event-driven distressed investing, dynamic hedging and portfolio management, corporate financial analysis, and macro-economic research. Beginning in 2009 until 2017, Mr. Coppa was a portfolio manager for MAM’s distressed and credit opportunities fund. He has invested in dozens of special credit opportunities throughout his career, in sectors including, but not limited to, airlines, telecommunications, metals and mining, energy and power, and a variety of sovereigns. Prior to 2009, Mr. Coppa was an analyst and trader for MAM’s credit opportunities, structured credit and convertible arbitrage funds. He began his career as a credit analyst at Delaware Investments. Mr. Coppa received a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...