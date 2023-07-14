Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF

AAA | ETF

$24.62

$7.4 M

6.05%

$1.49

-

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$24.04
$24.72

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AAA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Alternative Access Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Coppa

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in AAA rated first priority debt tranches of U.S. dollar-dominated collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

CLOs are trusts that are typically collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include, among others, domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans. The Fund may invest in CLOs of any maturity. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to track the performance of any particular index.

The Fund principally invests in CLOs with the following criteria:

Rated AAA

No CLO, at the time of purchase by the Fund, will have a rating that is below AAA (or equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)). An NRSRO is a credit rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”), that issues credit ratings that the SEC permits other financial firms to use for certain regulatory purposes. After purchase, a CLO’s rating may decline below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, Alternative Access Funds, LLC (“AAF” or the “Sub-Advisor”) will consider whether continuing to hold the CLO is in the best interest of the Fund.

Broadly Syndicated Senior-Secured Loans

The underlying collateral pool for each CLO must be comprised primarily (typically 90%) of broadly syndicated senior-secured first lien loans. A Broadly Syndicated Loan CLO (“BSL CLO”) is a CLO that limits the amount of loan collateral whose offering size is typically less than $250 million to a maximum of approximately 5% of the portfolio. No investments will be made in middle market CLOs, collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) and synthetic CLOs. 

First Priority Tranches Only

The Fund will invest only in the senior-most tranches of CLOs. The cash flows from a CLO trust are generally split into two or more portions, called tranches, varying in risk and yield. Senior tranches are paid from the cash flows of the underlying assets before the junior tranches and equity, or “first loss,” tranches. Losses are first borne by the equity tranches, then by the junior tranches, and finally by the senior tranches. Senior tranches pay the lowest interest rates but are generally safer investments than more junior tranches because, should there be any default, senior tranches are typically paid first. For the avoidance of doubt, the CLOs that the Fund purchases will be the senior-most tranches, consisting of floating rate bonds that rank first in priority of payments, at the time the CLO is issued. The Fund will not purchase CLO tranches that have subsequently become the senior-most tranches due to amortization of previously more senior tranches.

Minimum Offering and Tranche Size

The Fund will only invest in a CLO with a minimum initial total deal size of $300 million and minimum initial AAA tranche size of $150 million.

Maximum Positions Size

The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in any single security.

Maximum CLO Manager Exposure

The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in any single CLO manager.

Maximum Weighted Average Rating Factor

Each CLO will have a maximum Weighted Average Rating Factor (the “WARF”) (the “Maximum WARF”), at the time of purchase, of less than the greater of: a) 3,000, and b) the median WARF value of all outstanding broadly syndicated CLOs (as determined by the Sub-Advisor). WARF is a measure that is used by credit rating companies to indicate the quality of a CLO by aggregating the credit ratings of the CLO’s holdings into a single numerical value. If no WARF is calculated by the trustee of a particular CLO, the Sub-Advisor will at its discretion invest only in a CLO that it believes would not exceed the Maximum WARF. After purchase, a CLO’s WARF may exceed the Maximum WARF. In such cases, the Sub-Advisor will consider whether to continue to hold the CLO. Additional information about the WARF is located in the “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies” section.

Read More

AAA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -1.1% 3.6% 3.06%
1 Yr 4.6% -5.0% 6.6% 1.75%
3 Yr 0.0%* -2.9% 10.5% 23.58%
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 2.3% 28.35%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.1% 1.5% 32.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.1% -6.3% 2.3% 10.41%
2021 0.4% -1.1% 21.9% 2.79%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -3.2% 2.8% 99.13%
1 Yr -1.3% -5.0% 3.1% 90.83%
3 Yr N/A* -2.9% 10.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.0% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.1% -6.3% 2.3% 10.41%
2021 0.4% -1.1% 21.9% 2.79%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

AAA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAA Category Low Category High AAA % Rank
Net Assets 7.4 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 95.20%
Number of Holdings 29 1 3396 92.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.35 M -200 M 16.1 B 86.40%
Weighting of Top 10 45.84% 2.6% 103.2% 20.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cayuga Park Clo Ltd / Llc 1.24225% 7.03%
  2. Rockford Tower Clo 2021-1 Ltd / Rockford Tower Clo 2021-1 Llc 1.3015% 5.63%
  3. Magnetite Xix. Limited 1.4% 5.33%
  4. Regatta II Funding L.P. 1.49% 5.20%
  5. Madison Park Funding XVIII Limited 1.3195% 5.04%
  6. Dryden 58 Clo Ltd / Llc 1.12225% 5.04%
  7. OCTAGON INVESTMENT PARTNERS 36 LTD 1.09375% 5.03%
  8. Octagon Investment Partners 39 2.46271% 4.94%
  9. Dryden 76 Clo Ltd / Llc 2.21271% 4.90%
  10. CBAM 2017-1 LTD 1.3815% 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAA % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 0.00% 123.41% 3.95%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 92.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 92.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 98.25%
Cash 		0.00% -24.02% 100.00% 99.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAA % Rank
Securitized 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 92.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.56%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 99.12%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 96.93%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAA % Rank
US 		50.24% 0.00% 100.00% 75.44%
Non US 		49.76% 0.00% 49.76% 0.44%

AAA - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.08% 18.10% 85.84%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 55.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 27.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% N/A

AAA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAA Category Low Category High AAA % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.05% 0.00% 5.90% 1.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAA Category Low Category High AAA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.30% 14.86% 9.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Coppa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Peter Coppa has experience in the asset management business, running corporate debt hedge funds and CLOs. Prior to joining AAF, Mr. Coppa spent 14 years as Managing Director at Marathon Asset Management (“MAM”). He has experience in value and event-driven distressed investing, dynamic hedging and portfolio management, corporate financial analysis, and macro-economic research. Beginning in 2009 until 2017, Mr. Coppa was a portfolio manager for MAM’s distressed and credit opportunities fund. He has invested in dozens of special credit opportunities throughout his career, in sectors including, but not limited to, airlines, telecommunications, metals and mining, energy and power, and a variety of sovereigns. Prior to 2009, Mr. Coppa was an analyst and trader for MAM’s credit opportunities, structured credit and convertible arbitrage funds. He began his career as a credit analyst at Delaware Investments. Mr. Coppa received a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 0.13

