Trending ETFs
Engineering Services Dividends Stocks, ETFs, Funds

8 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks In January

Overview

Ex-Div

Div Growth

Returns

Ratings

Allocations

Fees

About

AECOM

ACM | Stock

$76.17

+0.49%

$11.22 B

0.79%

$0.60

01/04

2022

$0.15

-

Declared

-0.08%

-

VSE Corp.

VSEC | Stock

$59.31

-1.03%

$776.32 M

0.67%

$0.40

01/25

2022

$0.10

Last $0.09

Declared

-2.62%

-

Exponent Inc.

EXPO | Stock

$107.97

-2.13%

$6.06 B

0.74%

$0.80

03/03

2022

$0.20

Last $0.20

Estimated

-3.19%

-

Stantec Inc

STN | Stock

$55.43

+0.87%

$6.14 B

0.93%

$0.51

12/30

2021

$0.13

Last $0.13

Declared

-0.85%

-

Granite Construction Inc.

GVA | Stock

$39.34

+0.57%

$1.83 B

1.33%

$0.52

12/30

2021

$0.13

Last $0.13

Declared

1.23%

-

