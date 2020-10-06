Exponent
Compare EXPO to Popular Dividend Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
EXPO Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EXPO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
EXPO Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-1.54%
|
77.78%
|
156.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade EXPO using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EXPO’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EXPO’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Engineering Construction Services
Additional Links:
This company provides engineering and scientific consulting services worldwide. Its services include analysis of products, people, property, processes, and finances related to litigation, product recall, regulatory compliance, research, development, and design. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It offers services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, defense technology development, ecological and biological sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, environmental and earth sciences, health sciences, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The company provides its services through a team of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business and regulatory consultants. It serves clients in automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, and technology sectors. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
0.000%
$10.79
$10.79
0.000%
$115.00
$115.00
0.000%
$0.02
$0.01
100.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
-$0.02
-50.000%
$16.81
$0.00
0.000%
$23.10
$3.10
15.500%
$21.23
-$0.52
-2.391%
