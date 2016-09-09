Best Dividend Stocks
Aqua America Inc.

Stock

WTR

Price as of:

$51.94 -0.4 -0.76%

Industry

Water Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Aqua America Inc. (WTR)

Aqua America Inc. (WTR)

WTR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.37%

utilities Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.94

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

59.84%

EPS $1.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WTR DARS™ Rating

WTR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,330,300

Open Price

$52.35

Day's Range

$51.65 - $52.53

Previous Close

$52.34

52 week low / high

$34.21 - $52.58

Percent off 52 week high

-1.22%

WTR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WTR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WTR

Compare WTR to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Utilities Sector
  • My Watchlist

Trade WTR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WTR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WTR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.2343

2019-08-15

$0.2343

2019-05-16

$0.219

2019-02-14

$0.219

2018-11-15

$0.219

2018-08-16

$0.219

2018-05-17

$0.2047

2018-02-15

$0.2047

2017-11-16

$0.2047

2017-08-14

$0.2047

2017-05-15

$0.1913

2017-02-13

$0.1913

2016-11-14

$0.1913

2016-08-16

$0.1913

2016-05-11

$0.178

2016-02-10

$0.178

2015-11-10

$0.178

2015-08-12

$0.178

2015-05-13

$0.165

2015-02-11

$0.165

2014-11-12

$0.165

2014-08-13

$0.165

2014-05-14

$0.152

2014-02-13

$0.152

2013-11-14

$0.152

2013-08-14

$0.152

2013-05-15

$0.14

2013-02-13

$0.14

2012-11-14

$0.14

2012-08-15

$0.132

2012-05-15

$0.132

2012-02-15

$0.132

2011-11-15

$0.132

2011-08-15

$0.124

2011-05-13

$0.124

2011-02-15

$0.124

2010-11-15

$0.124

2010-08-13

$0.116

2010-05-13

$0.116

2010-02-11

$0.116

2009-11-12

$0.116

2009-08-13

$0.108

2009-05-14

$0.108

2009-02-12

$0.108

2008-11-13

$0.108

2008-08-14

$0.1

2008-05-14

$0.1

2008-02-13

$0.1

2007-11-14

$0.1

2007-08-15

$0.1

2007-05-16

$0.092

2007-02-13

$0.092

2006-11-15

$0.092

2006-08-16

$0.092

2006-05-16

$0.08552

2006-02-13

$0.08552

2005-11-15

$0.08552138034508627

2005-08-16

$0.07801950487621906

2005-05-16

$0.07801950487621906

2005-02-10

$0.07801950487621906

2004-11-10

$0.07801950487621906

2004-08-12

$0.07201800450112528

2004-05-12

$0.07201800450112528

2004-02-11

$0.07201800450112528

2003-11-12

$0.07201800450112528

2003-08-13

$0.06721680420105026

2003-05-13

$0.06721680420105026

2003-02-12

$0.06721680420105026

2002-11-13

$0.06721680420105026

2002-08-14

$0.063615903975994

2002-05-10

$0.063615903975994

2002-02-08

$0.063615903975994

2001-11-14

$0.06360630157539385

2001-08-15

$0.059534883720930236

2001-05-11

$0.059534883720930236

2001-02-12

$0.059534883720930236

2000-11-13

$0.059534883720930236

2000-08-11

$0.05530982745686422

2000-05-11

$0.05530982745686422

2000-02-11

$0.05530982745686422

1999-12-21

$0.08603750937734433

1999-11-09

$0.05530982745686422

1999-10-06

$0.08603750937734433

1999-08-13

$0.05530982745686422

1999-07-07

$0.08526931732933234

1999-05-10

$0.052237059264816206

1999-04-07

$0.08526931732933234

1999-02-08

$0.052237059264816206

1999-01-06

$0.1275198799699925

1998-11-06

$0.052237059264816206

1998-10-07

$0.1275198799699925

1998-08-13

$0.052237059264816206

1998-07-08

$0.12598349587396848

1998-05-11

$0.0499324831207802

1998-04-07

$0.12598349587396848

1998-02-11

$0.0499324831207802

1998-01-07

$0.12598349587396848

1997-11-06

$0.04898448918306378

1997-10-08

$0.09451124971791129

1997-08-15

$0.04898448918306378

1997-07-09

$0.0933586735018392

1997-05-09

$0.0466793367509196

1997-04-09

$0.0933586735018392

1997-02-10

$0.0466793367509196

1997-01-08

$0.0933586735018392

1996-11-12

$0.0466793367509196

1996-10-09

$0.0933586735018392

1996-08-13

$0.0466793367509196

1996-07-10

$0.0933586735018392

1996-05-10

$0.044566280354787435

1996-04-10

$0.0622391156678928

1996-02-09

$0.044566280354787435

1996-01-10

$0.0622391156678928

1995-11-10

$0.044566280354787435

1995-10-11

$0.0622391156678928

1995-08-11

$0.044566280354787435

1995-07-06

$0.0622391156678928

1995-05-09

$0.04302951206669132

WTR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WTR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WTR

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WTR Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WTR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.77%

3.38%

12years

WTR

News
WTR

Research
WTR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WTR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WTR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2343

2019-10-31

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2343

2019-07-25

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2019-05-02

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2018-11-02

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2018-07-20

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

2018-04-25

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

2017-10-26

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

2017-08-01

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2017-02-03

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2016-11-02

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2016-08-02

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2016-04-15

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2015-10-16

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2015-04-27

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-10-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-08-05

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2014-05-05

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2014-02-05

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2013-10-16

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2013-05-09

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-08-02

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2012-08-02

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2011-08-02

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2011-08-02

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2011-05-02

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2010-08-03

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2010-08-03

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2010-05-03

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2010-02-01

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2009-08-04

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2009-08-04

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2009-05-01

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2009-02-02

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2008-08-05

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-08-05

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-01

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-02-07

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-10-05

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-08-07

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2007-05-03

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2006-09-20

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2006-08-01

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0855

2006-05-01

2006-05-16

2006-05-18

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0855

2006-02-07

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2005-08-02

2005-08-16

2005-08-18

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0855

2005-08-01

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2005-05-04

2005-05-16

2005-05-18

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2005-01-28

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2004-08-03

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2004-08-03

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2004-04-27

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-16

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2003-08-05

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2003-08-05

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2003-05-06

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2003-02-04

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2002-08-06

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0636

2002-08-06

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0636

2002-05-03

2002-05-10

2002-05-14

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0636

2002-02-05

2002-02-08

2002-02-12

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0636

2001-08-07

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2001-08-07

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2001-01-31

2001-02-12

2001-02-14

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2000-08-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

1999-12-10

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

1999-10-05

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

1999-09-21

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

1999-08-03

1999-08-13

1999-08-17

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

1999-06-15

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

1999-04-28

1999-05-10

1999-05-12

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

1999-03-23

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

1999-01-27

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

1998-12-15

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

1998-10-06

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

1998-09-22

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

1998-08-04

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

1998-06-23

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0499

1998-04-29

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

1998-03-24

1998-04-07

1998-04-09

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

1997-12-16

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0499

1997-12-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

1997-10-07

1997-11-06

1997-11-11

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0945

1997-09-23

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

1997-08-05

1997-08-15

1997-08-19

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

1997-06-24

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-04-29

1997-05-09

1997-05-13

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

1997-03-25

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-01-29

1997-02-10

1997-02-12

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

1996-12-17

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1996-10-30

1996-11-12

1996-11-14

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

1996-09-25

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

1996-06-25

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1996-05-16

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0446

1996-04-30

1996-05-10

1996-05-14

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1996-03-25

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0446

1996-01-30

1996-02-09

1996-02-13

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1995-12-19

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0446

1995-11-01

1995-11-10

1995-11-14

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1995-09-27

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0446

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1995-06-27

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

1995-04-26

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

WTR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Aqua America Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WTR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Water Utilities

Aqua America- (WTR) - the company operates as the holding company for regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It serves residential, commercial, fire protection, industrial, and other water and wastewater customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Maine, Missouri, and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2007, it served approximately 3 million customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

X