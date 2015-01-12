Best Dividend Stocks
Northwest Natural Gas

Stock

NWN

Price as of:

$72.34 -1.52 -2.06%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN)

NWN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.67%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.91

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

80.15%

EPS $2.38

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

63 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NWN DARS™ Rating

NWN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

169,500

Open Price

$73.82

Day's Range

$72.04 - $73.9

Previous Close

$73.86

52 week low / high

$57.2 - $74.13

Percent off 52 week high

-2.41%

NWN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NWN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NWN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

NWN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NWN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.4775

2019-07-30

$0.475

2019-04-29

$0.475

2019-01-30

$0.475

2018-10-30

$0.475

2018-07-30

$0.4725

2018-04-27

$0.4725

2018-01-30

$0.4725

2017-10-30

$0.4725

2017-07-27

$0.47

2017-04-26

$0.47

2017-01-27

$0.47

2016-10-27

$0.47

2016-07-27

$0.4675

2016-04-27

$0.4675

2016-01-27

$0.4675

2015-10-28

$0.4675

2015-07-29

$0.465

2015-04-28

$0.465

2015-01-28

$0.465

2014-10-29

$0.465

2014-07-29

$0.46

2014-04-28

$0.46

2014-01-29

$0.46

2013-10-29

$0.46

2013-07-29

$0.455

2013-04-26

$0.455

2013-01-29

$0.455

2012-10-29

$0.455

2012-07-27

$0.445

2012-04-26

$0.445

2012-01-27

$0.445

2011-10-27

$0.445

2011-07-27

$0.435

2011-04-27

$0.435

2011-01-27

$0.435

2010-10-27

$0.435

2010-07-28

$0.415

2010-04-28

$0.415

2010-01-27

$0.415

2009-10-28

$0.415

2009-07-29

$0.395

2009-04-28

$0.395

2009-01-28

$0.395

2008-10-29

$0.395

2008-07-29

$0.375

2008-04-28

$0.375

2008-01-29

$0.375

2007-10-29

$0.375

2007-07-27

$0.355

2007-04-26

$0.355

2007-01-29

$0.355

2006-10-27

$0.355

2006-07-27

$0.345

2006-04-26

$0.345

2006-01-27

$0.345

2005-10-27

$0.345

2005-07-27

$0.325

2005-04-27

$0.325

2005-01-27

$0.325

2004-10-27

$0.325

2004-07-28

$0.325

2004-04-28

$0.325

2004-01-28

$0.325

2003-10-29

$0.325

2003-07-29

$0.315

2003-04-28

$0.315

2003-01-29

$0.315

2002-10-29

$0.315

2002-07-29

$0.315

2002-04-26

$0.315

2002-01-29

$0.315

2001-10-29

$0.315

2001-07-27

$0.31

2001-04-26

$0.31

2001-01-29

$0.31

2000-10-27

$0.31

2000-07-27

$0.31

2000-04-26

$0.31

2000-01-27

$0.31

1999-10-27

$0.305

1999-07-28

$0.305

1999-04-28

$0.305

1999-01-27

$0.305

1998-10-28

$0.305

1998-07-29

$0.305

1998-04-28

$0.305

1998-01-28

$0.305

1997-10-29

$0.305

1997-07-29

$0.3

1997-04-28

$0.3

1997-01-29

$0.3

1996-10-29

$0.3

1996-07-29

$0.45

1996-04-26

$0.45

1996-01-29

$0.45

1995-10-27

$0.45

1995-07-27

$0.44

1995-04-24

$0.44

NWN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NWN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NWN

Metric

NWN Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NWN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.66%

0.92%

63years

NWN

News
NWN

Research
NWN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NWN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NWN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4775

2019-10-03

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-07-11

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-04-04

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-01-15

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-10-03

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4725

2018-07-05

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4725

2018-04-05

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4725

2018-01-12

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4725

2017-10-05

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-07-06

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-04-05

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-01-12

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2016-10-06

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2016-07-07

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2016-04-07

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2016-01-07

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2015-10-05

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2015-07-02

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2015-04-07

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2015-01-08

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2014-10-07

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-07-07

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-04-07

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-01-08

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2013-10-11

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-07-02

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-04-08

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-01-08

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2012-10-08

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2012-07-05

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2012-04-10

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2012-01-10

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2011-10-04

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2011-07-01

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2011-04-06

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2011-01-13

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2010-10-04

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2010-07-06

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2010-04-05

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2010-01-19

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2009-10-01

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2009-07-24

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2009-04-03

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2009-01-07

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2008-10-01

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-07-01

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-04-04

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-01-03

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-10-03

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-07-02

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-04-05

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-01-04

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2006-10-03

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2006-07-03

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2006-04-03

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2006-01-06

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2005-10-12

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-07-05

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-04-05

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-01-06

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-10-05

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-07-06

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-04-05

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-01-05

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2003-10-02

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2003-07-02

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2003-04-01

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2003-01-03

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2002-10-03

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2002-07-05

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2002-04-05

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2002-01-02

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2001-10-05

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2001-07-05

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2001-04-05

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2001-01-04

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-10-05

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-07-06

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-04-05

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-01-05

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1999-10-07

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1999-07-08

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1999-04-07

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1999-01-05

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1998-10-02

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1998-07-07

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1998-02-27

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1998-01-15

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1997-10-02

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-07-02

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-04-14

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-01-30

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-10-03

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1996-07-11

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1996-04-16

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1996-01-18

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1995-10-04

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1995-07-07

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

NWN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Northwest Natural Gas on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NWN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Northwest Natural Gas- (NWN)-NW Natural is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and serves more than 655,000 residential and business customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest. NW Natural is also among the fastest growing local distribution companies in the nation. The company has approximately $2.0 billion in total assets, which includes 16 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity within its service territory at Mist, Ore. NW Natural has increased its dividends paid on common stock for 52 consecutive years.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

X