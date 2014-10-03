Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Chesapeake Utilities

Stock

CPK

Price as of:

$96.84 -0.22 -0.23%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

CPK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.67%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.48%

EPS $3.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

15 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CPK DARS™ Rating

CPK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$96.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,998

Open Price

$97.07

Day's Range

$96.57 - $97.29

Previous Close

$97.06

52 week low / high

$77.2 - $97.29

Percent off 52 week high

-0.46%

CPK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CPK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CPK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CPK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CPK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.405

2019-09-12

$0.405

2019-06-13

$0.405

2019-03-14

$0.37

2018-12-13

$0.37

2018-09-13

$0.37

2018-06-14

$0.37

2018-03-14

$0.325

2017-12-14

$0.325

2017-09-14

$0.325

2017-06-13

$0.325

2017-03-13

$0.305

2016-12-13

$0.305

2016-09-13

$0.305

2016-06-13

$0.305

2016-03-11

$0.2875

2015-12-11

$0.2875

2015-09-11

$0.2875

2015-06-11

$0.2875

2015-03-13

$0.27

2014-12-11

$0.27

2014-09-11

$0.27

2014-06-12

$0.27

2014-03-13

$0.25666666666666665

2013-12-12

$0.25666666666666665

2013-09-11

$0.25666666666666665

2013-06-13

$0.25666666666666665

2013-03-18

$0.24333333333333335

2012-12-12

$0.24333333333333335

2012-09-12

$0.24333333333333335

2012-06-13

$0.24333333333333335

2012-03-13

$0.23

2011-12-13

$0.23

2011-09-13

$0.23

2011-06-13

$0.23

2011-03-10

$0.22

2010-12-13

$0.22

2010-09-13

$0.22

2010-06-11

$0.22

2010-03-11

$0.21

2009-12-10

$0.21

2009-09-10

$0.21

2009-06-10

$0.21

2009-03-11

$0.20333333333333334

2008-12-11

$0.20333333333333334

2008-09-11

$0.20333333333333334

2008-06-11

$0.20333333333333334

2008-03-11

$0.19666666666666666

2007-12-14

$0.19666666666666666

2007-09-11

$0.19666666666666666

2007-06-11

$0.19666666666666666

2007-03-09

$0.19333333333333333

2006-12-14

$0.19333333333333333

2006-09-11

$0.19333333333333333

2006-06-09

$0.19333333333333333

2006-03-09

$0.19

2005-12-09

$0.19

2005-09-09

$0.19

2005-06-09

$0.19

2005-03-10

$0.18666666666666668

2004-12-09

$0.18666666666666668

2004-09-09

$0.18666666666666668

2004-06-02

$0.18666666666666668

2004-03-10

$0.18333333333333332

2003-12-10

$0.18333333333333332

2003-09-10

$0.18333333333333332

2003-06-10

$0.18333333333333332

2003-03-10

$0.18333333333333332

2002-12-05

$0.18333333333333332

2002-09-10

$0.18333333333333332

2002-06-07

$0.18333333333333332

2002-03-08

$0.18333333333333332

2001-12-06

$0.18333333333333332

2001-09-06

$0.18333333333333332

2001-06-07

$0.18333333333333332

2001-03-08

$0.18

2000-12-07

$0.18

2000-09-07

$0.18

2000-06-08

$0.18

2000-03-08

$0.17333333333333334

1999-12-08

$0.17333333333333334

1999-09-08

$0.17333333333333334

1999-06-09

$0.17333333333333334

1999-03-10

$0.16666666666666666

1998-12-09

$0.16666666666666666

1998-09-09

$0.16666666666666666

1998-06-10

$0.16666666666666666

1998-03-11

$0.16666666666666666

1997-12-10

$0.16166666666666665

1997-09-04

$0.16166666666666665

1997-06-11

$0.16166666666666665

1997-03-12

$0.16166666666666665

1996-12-11

$0.16166666666666665

1996-09-04

$0.155

1996-06-10

$0.155

1996-03-06

$0.155

1995-12-06

$0.15

1995-09-06

$0.15

1995-06-06

$0.15

CPK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CPK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CPK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CPK Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CPK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.44%

12.89%

15years

CPK

News
CPK

Research
CPK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CPK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CPK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4050

2019-11-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2019-08-07

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2019-05-08

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-02-26

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-11-08

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-08-08

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-05-09

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2018-02-27

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2017-11-08

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2017-08-02

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2017-05-03

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2017-02-24

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2016-11-02

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2016-08-03

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2016-05-04

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2016-02-23

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2015-11-04

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2015-08-05

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2015-05-06

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-03-04

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-11-06

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-08-06

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-05-06

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2567

2014-03-05

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2567

2013-11-05

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2567

2013-08-07

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2567

2013-05-02

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2433

2013-03-06

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2433

2012-11-06

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2433

2012-08-07

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2433

2012-05-02

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-02-29

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-11-02

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-08-03

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-05-04

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-03-02

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-11-04

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-08-04

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-05-05

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-02-24

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-11-04

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-08-05

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-05-06

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

2009-02-24

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

2008-11-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

2008-08-06

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

2008-05-01

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2008-02-20

2008-03-11

2008-03-13

2008-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2007-11-07

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2008-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2007-08-08

2007-09-11

2007-09-13

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2007-05-02

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2007-02-21

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2006-11-07

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2006-08-08

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2006-05-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-02-23

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-11-03

2005-12-09

2005-12-13

2006-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-08-04

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-05-05

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2005-02-24

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2004-11-04

2004-12-09

2004-12-13

2005-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2004-08-05

2004-09-09

2004-09-13

2004-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2004-05-06

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2004-02-26

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2003-11-07

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2003-08-15

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2003-05-20

2003-06-10

2003-06-12

2003-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2003-02-21

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2002-11-08

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2003-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2002-08-16

2002-09-10

2002-09-12

2002-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2002-05-21

2002-06-07

2002-06-11

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2002-02-22

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2001-11-02

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2002-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2001-08-17

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2001-05-15

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-02-26

2001-03-08

2001-03-12

2001-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-10-06

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-08-18

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-05-16

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2000-02-25

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

1999-10-08

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

1999-08-20

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

1999-05-18

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1999-02-26

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-10-09

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-08-28

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-05-19

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-02-27

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1617

1997-10-03

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1617

1997-08-29

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1617

1997-05-20

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1617

1997-02-28

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1617

1996-10-04

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1996-07-26

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1996-05-21

1996-06-10

1996-06-12

1996-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1996-02-23

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-10-20

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1996-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-07-21

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-05-16

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

CPK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Chesapeake Utilities on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CPK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities- (CPK)- is a diversified utility company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission and marketing, propane distribution and wholesale marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X