Transalta Corp

Stock

TAC

Price as of:

$4.15 +0.35 +9.21%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Transalta Corp (TAC)

TAC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.11%

utilities Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.13

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS -$0.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TAC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

192,161

Open Price

$4.03

Day's Range

$4.01 - $4.22

Previous Close

$3.8

52 week low / high

$3.63 - $8.5

Percent off 52 week high

-51.18%

TAC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TAC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TAC

Compare TAC to Popular Screens

TAC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TAC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-28

$0.0319

2019-11-29

$0.03

2019-08-30

$0.03

2019-05-31

$0.0296

2019-02-28

$0.0302

2018-11-30

$0.03

2018-08-31

$0.0309

2018-05-31

$0.0306

2018-02-28

$0.0316

2017-11-30

$0.0312

2017-08-30

$0.032

2017-05-30

$0.0297

2017-02-27

$0.0305

2016-11-29

$0.0296

2016-08-30

$0.031

2016-05-27

$0.0308

2016-02-26

$0.0289

2015-11-27

$0.1345

2015-08-28

$0.1362

2015-05-28

$0.1492

2015-02-26

$0.1446

2014-11-26

$0.1599

2014-08-27

$0.165776

2014-05-28

$0.165

2014-02-28

$0.1622

2013-11-26

$0.275

2013-08-28

$0.2753

2013-05-29

$0.2807

2013-02-27

$0.2833

2012-11-28

$0.2923

2012-08-29

$0.2931

2012-05-30

$0.2815

2012-02-28

$0.2918

2011-11-29

$0.2806

2011-08-30

$0.2935

2011-05-27

$0.2963

2011-02-25

$0.2951

2010-11-29

$0.2837

2010-08-30

$0.2738

2010-05-27

$0.2721

2010-02-25

$0.2743

2009-11-27

$0.277

2009-08-28

$0.2644

2009-05-28

$0.2606

2009-02-25

$0.2311

2008-11-26

$0.2188

2008-08-27

$0.2579

2008-05-28

$0.2729

2008-02-27

$0.2751

2007-11-28

$0.2533

2007-08-29

$0.2376

2007-05-30

$0.2316

2007-02-27

$0.2156

2006-11-29

$0.2202

2006-08-30

$0.2256

2006-05-30

$0.227

2006-02-27

$0.2182

2005-11-29

$0.2139

2005-08-30

$0.2089

2005-05-27

$0.1989

2005-02-25

$0.2015

2004-11-29

$0.2124

2004-08-30

$0.1904

2004-05-27

$0.1825

2004-02-26

$0.1873

2003-08-27

$0.1794

2003-05-28

$0.1818

2003-02-26

$0.1673

2002-11-26

$0.1587

2002-08-28

$0.1609

2002-05-29

$0.1634

2002-02-27

$0.1554

2001-11-28

$0.1569

2001-08-29

$0.1624

2001-05-30

$0.1626

2001-02-27

$0.1635

2000-11-29

$0.1627

2000-08-30

$0.1684

2000-05-30

$0.1668

2000-02-28

$0.1726

1999-11-29

$0.1699

1999-08-30

$0.1679

1999-05-27

$0.1696

1999-02-25

$0.1665

1998-11-27

$0.1628

1998-08-28

$0.1556

1998-05-28

$0.1684

1998-02-26

$0.1725

1997-11-27

$0.172

1997-08-28

$0.1765

1997-05-29

$0.1776

1997-02-27

$0.1792

1996-11-28

$0.1819

1996-08-29

$0.1794

1996-05-30

$0.1788

1996-02-28

$0.1782

1995-11-29

$0.1804

1995-08-30

$0.183

1995-05-25

$0.1786

1993-02-23

$0.195

TAC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TAC

Metric

TAC Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TAC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.12%

6.51%

1years

TAC

TAC

TAC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TAC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

TAC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0319

2020-01-16

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-10-09

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2020-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-07-16

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2019-04-15

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0302

2018-12-14

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-10-10

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2019-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0309

2018-07-19

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0306

2018-04-19

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2018-02-02

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0312

2017-10-30

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2018-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2017-07-18

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0297

2017-04-19

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0305

2016-12-19

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2016-10-17

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2017-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

2016-07-19

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0308

2016-04-21

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0289

2016-02-16

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1345

2015-10-29

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2016-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

2015-07-21

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1492

2015-04-27

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

2015-01-23

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1599

2014-10-29

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2015-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1658

2014-07-22

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-04-28

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1622

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-10-30

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2014-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2753

2013-07-23

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2807

2013-04-22

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2833

2013-01-28

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2923

2012-10-24

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2013-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2931

2012-07-13

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2815

2012-04-25

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2918

2012-01-25

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2806

2011-10-27

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2012-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2935

2011-07-27

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2963

2011-04-28

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2951

2010-12-07

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2837

2010-10-28

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2011-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2738

2010-07-22

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2721

2010-04-28

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2743

2010-01-29

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2770

2009-10-29

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2010-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2644

2009-07-23

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2606

2009-04-29

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2311

2009-01-28

2009-02-25

2009-03-01

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2008-10-23

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2009-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2579

2008-07-22

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2729

2008-04-23

2008-05-28

2008-06-01

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2751

2008-01-31

2008-02-27

2008-03-01

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2007-10-25

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2008-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2376

2007-07-24

2007-08-29

2007-09-01

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2316

2007-04-25

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2156

2007-01-25

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2202

2006-10-26

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2007-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2256

2006-07-25

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2006-04-27

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2182

2006-01-26

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2139

2005-10-26

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2006-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2089

2005-07-28

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1989

2005-04-28

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2015

2005-02-01

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2124

2004-10-29

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2005-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1904

2004-07-23

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2004-04-29

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1873

2004-01-28

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1794

2003-07-30

2003-08-27

2003-09-01

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1818

2003-04-29

2003-05-28

2003-06-01

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1673

2003-01-30

2003-02-26

2003-03-01

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1587

2002-10-31

2002-11-26

2002-12-01

2003-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1609

2002-07-31

2002-08-28

2002-09-01

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1634

2002-05-01

2002-05-29

2002-06-01

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1554

2002-01-31

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1569

2001-10-25

2001-11-28

2001-12-01

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1624

2001-08-02

2001-08-29

2001-09-01

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1626

2001-05-02

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1635

2001-02-01

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1627

2000-10-24

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1684

2000-08-02

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1668

2000-05-04

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1726

2000-02-03

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1699

1999-10-29

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1679

1999-08-05

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1696

1999-04-28

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1665

1999-02-03

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1628

1998-10-26

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

1998-07-24

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1684

1998-04-27

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1998-02-12

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

1997-10-23

1997-11-27

1997-12-01

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1765

1997-07-24

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1776

1997-05-09

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1792

1997-02-13

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1819

1996-11-08

1996-11-28

1996-12-02

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1794

1996-08-08

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

1996-05-08

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1782

1996-02-09

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1804

1995-11-09

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

1995-08-14

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1786

1995-05-12

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1993-02-10

1993-02-23

1993-03-01

1993-04-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TAC

TAC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Transalta Corp (TAC) - engages in the production and sale of electric energy in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Australia. The company generates electricity through its portfolio of facilities fueled by coal, gas, hydro, wind, and geothermal resources. It has joint venture with EPCOR Utilities, Inc. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

