PG&E Corp

Stock

PCG

Price as of:

$10.94 -0.05 -0.45%

Industry

Electric Utilities

PG&E Corp (PCG)

PCG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $3.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PCG DARS™ Rating

PCG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,931,300

Open Price

$10.92

Day's Range

$10.77 - $11.38

Previous Close

$10.99

52 week low / high

$3.55 - $25.19

Percent off 52 week high

-56.57%

PCG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PCG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

PCG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-09-28

$0.53

2017-06-28

$0.53

2017-03-29

$0.49

2016-12-28

$0.49

2016-09-28

$0.49

2016-06-28

$0.49

2016-03-29

$0.455

2015-12-29

$0.455

2015-09-28

$0.455

2015-06-26

$0.455

2015-03-27

$0.455

2014-12-29

$0.455

2014-09-26

$0.455

2014-06-26

$0.455

2014-03-27

$0.455

2013-12-27

$0.455

2013-09-26

$0.455

2013-06-27

$0.455

2013-03-26

$0.455

2012-12-27

$0.455

2012-09-27

$0.455

2012-06-28

$0.455

2012-03-28

$0.455

2011-12-28

$0.455

2011-09-29

$0.455

2011-06-28

$0.455

2011-03-29

$0.455

2010-12-29

$0.455

2010-09-28

$0.455

2010-06-28

$0.455

2010-03-29

$0.455

2009-12-29

$0.42

2009-09-28

$0.42

2009-06-26

$0.42

2009-03-27

$0.42

2008-12-29

$0.39

2008-09-26

$0.39

2008-06-26

$0.39

2008-03-27

$0.39

2007-12-27

$0.36

2007-09-27

$0.36

2007-06-28

$0.36

2007-03-28

$0.36

2006-12-27

$0.33

2006-09-28

$0.33

2006-06-29

$0.33

2006-03-29

$0.33

2005-12-28

$0.33

2005-09-29

$0.3

2005-06-28

$0.3

2005-03-29

$0.3

2000-09-13

$0.3

2000-06-13

$0.3

2000-03-13

$0.3

1999-12-13

$0.3

1999-09-13

$0.3

1999-06-11

$0.3

1999-03-11

$0.3

1998-12-11

$0.3

1998-09-11

$0.3

1998-06-11

$0.3

1998-03-12

$0.3

1997-12-11

$0.3

1997-09-11

$0.3

1997-06-12

$0.3

1997-03-12

$0.3

1996-12-12

$0.3

1996-09-12

$0.49

1996-06-12

$0.49

1996-03-13

$0.49

1995-12-13

$0.49

1995-09-13

$0.49

1995-06-13

$0.49

PCG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PCG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCG

Metric

PCG Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PCG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

3years

PCG

News
PCG

Research
PCG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PCG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2017-09-20

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2017-05-31

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2017-02-15

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2016-12-16

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2016-09-21

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2016-05-23

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2016-02-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2015-12-16

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2015-09-16

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2015-06-17

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2015-02-18

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2014-12-17

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2014-09-16

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2014-06-18

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2014-02-19

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-12-18

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-09-17

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-06-19

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2013-02-20

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2012-12-19

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2012-09-18

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2012-06-20

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2012-02-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2011-12-21

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2011-09-21

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2011-06-15

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2011-02-17

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2010-09-15

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2010-06-16

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2010-02-18

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-12-16

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-09-16

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-06-17

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-02-24

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2008-12-17

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2008-09-18

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2008-06-18

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2008-02-22

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-12-19

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-09-19

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-06-20

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-03-16

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-09-20

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-06-21

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-02-15

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-12-21

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-09-21

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-06-15

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-02-16

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-07-19

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-04-19

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-02-16

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1999-10-20

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1999-07-21

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1999-04-21

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1999-02-17

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-10-21

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-07-15

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-04-15

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-02-18

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-10-17

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-07-18

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-05-21

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-02-20

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-10-17

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1996-09-18

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1996-05-16

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1996-01-17

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1995-10-20

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1995-07-21

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1995-05-18

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

PCG

Investor Resources

Learn more about PG&E Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PCG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation (PCG) operates as a public utility company through its subsidiaries that engage in electricity and natural gas distribution primarily in northern and central California. As of December 31, 2013, the company served approximately 5.2 million electricity distribution customers and approximately 4.4 million natural gas distribution customers. The company was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California. From 2012 to 2014, PCG received significant negative media coverage from the San Bruno accident, with the blame being placed on the utility. As well, PCG is affected by changes in regulated utility rates. PCG has been paying dividends since 1992, and has had stable dividends since 2010. PCG pays its dividends quarterly.

