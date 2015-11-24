Best Dividend Stocks
Edison International

Stock

EIX

Price as of:

$73.6 -0.67 -0.9%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Edison International (EIX)

Edison International (EIX)

EIX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.43%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.55

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

54.35%

EPS $4.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EIX DARS™ Rating

EIX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,085,855

Open Price

$74.52

Day's Range

$73.5 - $74.6

Previous Close

$74.27

52 week low / high

$53.4 - $76.45

Percent off 52 week high

-3.73%

EIX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.6375

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.6375

2019-12-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade EIX's Upcoming Dividend

EIX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EIX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.6375

2019-09-27

$0.6125

2019-07-05

$0.6125

2019-03-28

$0.6125

2018-12-28

$0.6125

2018-09-27

$0.605

2018-06-29

$0.605

2018-03-28

$0.605

2017-12-28

$0.605

2017-09-28

$0.5425

2017-06-28

$0.5425

2017-03-29

$0.5425

2016-12-28

$0.5425

2016-09-28

$0.48

2016-06-28

$0.48

2016-03-29

$0.48

2015-12-29

$0.48

2015-09-28

$0.4175

2015-06-26

$0.4175

2015-03-27

$0.4175

2014-12-29

$0.4175

2014-09-26

$0.355

2014-06-26

$0.355

2014-03-27

$0.355

2013-12-27

$0.355

2013-09-26

$0.3375

2013-06-26

$0.3375

2013-03-26

$0.3375

2012-12-27

$0.3375

2012-09-26

$0.325

2012-06-27

$0.325

2012-03-28

$0.325

2011-12-28

$0.325

2011-09-28

$0.32

2011-06-28

$0.32

2011-03-29

$0.32

2010-12-29

$0.32

2010-09-28

$0.315

2010-06-28

$0.315

2010-03-29

$0.315

2009-12-29

$0.315

2009-09-28

$0.31

2009-06-26

$0.31

2009-03-27

$0.31

2008-12-29

$0.31

2008-09-26

$0.305

2008-06-26

$0.305

2008-03-27

$0.305

2007-12-27

$0.305

2007-09-26

$0.29

2007-06-27

$0.29

2007-03-28

$0.29

2006-12-27

$0.29

2006-09-27

$0.27

2006-06-28

$0.27

2006-03-29

$0.27

2005-12-28

$0.27

2005-09-28

$0.25

2005-06-28

$0.25

2005-03-29

$0.25

2004-12-28

$0.25

2004-09-28

$0.2

2004-06-28

$0.2

2004-03-29

$0.2

2004-01-02

$0.2

2000-10-03

$0.28

2000-06-30

$0.28

2000-04-03

$0.28

2000-01-03

$0.27

1999-10-01

$0.27

1999-06-30

$0.27

1999-03-31

$0.27

1998-12-31

$0.26

1998-10-01

$0.26

1998-06-30

$0.26

1998-04-01

$0.26

1997-12-31

$0.25

1997-10-01

$0.25

1997-07-01

$0.25

1997-04-02

$0.25

1996-12-27

$0.25

1996-10-02

$0.25

1996-07-02

$0.25

1996-04-02

$0.25

1996-01-03

$0.25

1995-10-03

$0.25

1995-06-30

$0.25

1995-03-30

$0.25

1994-12-29

$0.25

1994-09-29

$0.25

1994-06-28

$0.25

1994-03-29

$0.355

1993-12-30

$0.355

1993-09-29

$0.355

1993-06-28

$0.355

1993-03-30

$0.7

1992-12-29

$0.7

EIX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EIX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EIX

Metric

EIX Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EIX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.75%

5.05%

14years

EIX

EIX

EIX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EIX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

EIX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6375

2019-12-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2019-08-22

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2019-06-26

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2019-02-28

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2018-12-06

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2018-08-23

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2018-06-21

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2018-02-22

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

2017-08-24

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

2017-04-27

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

2017-02-23

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

2016-12-08

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-08-25

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-04-28

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-02-25

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-12-10

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-08-27

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-06-17

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-02-26

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2014-12-11

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-08-28

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-06-19

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-02-27

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2013-12-12

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2013-09-05

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2013-04-26

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2013-02-28

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2012-09-06

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2012-04-26

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2012-02-23

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-09-01

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-04-28

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-02-24

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-12-09

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-09-02

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-04-22

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-02-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-09-03

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-06-18

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-02-26

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-12-11

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2008-09-04

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2008-04-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2008-02-28

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2007-12-14

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-04-26

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-02-22

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-09-07

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-04-27

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-03-01

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-08-19

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-05-19

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-02-17

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-11-18

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-09-16

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-05-20

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-03-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-12-11

2004-01-02

2004-01-06

2004-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2000-09-21

2000-10-03

2000-10-05

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2000-05-18

2000-06-30

2000-07-05

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2000-03-16

2000-04-03

2000-04-05

2000-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-12-09

2000-01-03

2000-01-05

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-09-16

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-05-20

1999-06-30

1999-07-02

1999-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-03-18

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-12-10

1998-12-31

1999-01-05

1999-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-09-21

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-05-21

1998-06-30

1998-07-02

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-02-19

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-11-20

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-09-18

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-05-15

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-03-20

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-11-22

1996-12-27

1997-01-03

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-09-19

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-05-16

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-03-27

1996-04-02

1996-04-05

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-11-16

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-09-21

1995-10-03

1995-10-05

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-05-18

1995-06-30

1995-07-05

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-02-16

1995-03-30

1995-04-05

1995-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1994-11-17

1994-12-29

1995-01-05

1995-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1994-09-15

1994-09-29

1994-10-05

1994-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1994-06-16

1994-06-28

1994-07-05

1994-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

1994-03-17

1994-03-29

1994-04-05

1994-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

1993-11-18

1993-12-30

1994-01-05

1994-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

1993-09-16

1993-09-29

1993-10-05

1993-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

1993-06-16

1993-06-28

1993-07-02

1993-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

1993-03-18

1993-03-30

1993-04-05

1993-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

1992-11-19

1992-12-29

1993-01-05

1993-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

EIX

EIX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Edison International- (EIX)-engages in the supply of electric energy in central, coastal, and southern California. As of December 31, 2007, the company served approximately 430 cities and communities, and a population of approximately 13 million people. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

