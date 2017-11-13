Best Dividend Stocks
Exelon Corp

Stock

EXC

Price as of:

$44.55 -0.82 -1.81%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

Exelon Corp (EXC)

EXC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.97%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EXC DARS™ Rating

EXC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,844,903

Open Price

$45.26

Day's Range

$44.4 - $45.4

Previous Close

$45.37

52 week low / high

$43.1 - $51.18

Percent off 52 week high

-12.95%

EXC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EXC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EXC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EXC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EXC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.3625

2019-08-14

$0.3625

2019-05-14

$0.3625

2019-02-19

$0.3625

2018-11-14

$0.345

2018-08-14

$0.345

2018-05-14

$0.345

2018-02-14

$0.345

2017-11-14

$0.3275

2017-08-11

$0.3275

2017-05-11

$0.3275

2017-02-13

$0.3275

2016-11-10

$0.318

2016-08-11

$0.318

2016-05-11

$0.318

2016-02-10

$0.31

2015-11-10

$0.31

2015-08-12

$0.31

2015-05-13

$0.31

2015-02-11

$0.31

2014-11-12

$0.31

2014-08-13

$0.31

2014-05-14

$0.31

2014-02-12

$0.31

2013-11-13

$0.31

2013-08-13

$0.31

2013-05-13

$0.31

2013-02-14

$0.525

2012-11-13

$0.525

2012-08-13

$0.525

2012-02-13

$0.525

2011-11-10

$0.525

2011-08-11

$0.525

2011-05-12

$0.525

2011-02-11

$0.525

2010-11-10

$0.525

2010-08-12

$0.525

2010-05-12

$0.525

2010-02-11

$0.525

2009-11-10

$0.525

2009-08-12

$0.525

2009-05-13

$0.525

2009-02-11

$0.525

2008-11-12

$0.525

2008-08-13

$0.5

2008-05-13

$0.5

2008-02-13

$0.5

2007-11-13

$0.44

2007-08-13

$0.44

2007-05-11

$0.44

2007-02-13

$0.44

2006-11-13

$0.4

2006-08-11

$0.4

2006-05-11

$0.4

2006-02-13

$0.4

2005-11-10

$0.4

2005-08-11

$0.4

2005-05-11

$0.4

2005-02-11

$0.4

2004-11-10

$0.4

2004-08-11

$0.305

2004-05-12

$0.275

2004-02-11

$0.275

2003-11-12

$0.25

2003-08-13

$0.25

2003-05-13

$0.23

2003-02-12

$0.23

2002-11-13

$0.22

2002-08-13

$0.22

2002-05-13

$0.22

2002-02-13

$0.22

2001-11-13

$0.21125

2001-08-13

$0.21125

2001-05-11

$0.21125

2001-02-13

$0.27626

1998-12-30

$0.0625

1998-10-01

$0.0625

1998-07-01

$0.0625

1998-04-02

$0.0625

1997-12-31

$0.0625

1997-10-02

$0.0625

1997-07-02

$0.0625

1997-04-03

$0.0625

1997-01-02

$0.0625

1996-10-03

$0.055

1996-07-03

$0.055

1996-04-03

$0.055

1996-01-03

$0.055

1995-10-04

$0.055

1995-07-06

$0.055

EXC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EXC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EXC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EXC Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EXC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.68%

5.07%

3years

EXC

News
EXC

Research
EXC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EXC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EXC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3625

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2019-07-30

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2019-02-05

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2018-09-24

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2018-07-24

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2018-01-30

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2017-09-25

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2017-07-25

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2017-04-25

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2017-01-31

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3180

2016-10-25

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3180

2016-07-26

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3180

2016-04-26

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-10-27

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-07-28

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-04-28

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-01-27

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-10-21

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-07-29

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-05-06

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-01-28

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-10-22

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-07-23

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-04-24

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-02-06

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2012-10-22

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2012-07-25

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2011-10-25

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2011-10-25

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2011-07-26

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2011-05-03

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2011-01-25

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2010-10-26

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2010-07-27

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2010-04-27

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2010-01-26

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2009-10-28

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2009-07-28

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2009-04-29

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2009-01-27

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2008-10-24

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-07-29

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-04-30

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-12-19

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-10-23

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-07-24

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-02-27

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2006-12-13

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-07-25

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-06-28

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-01-24

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-01-24

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-10-25

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-07-20

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-04-27

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-01-25

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-10-21

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2004-07-28

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-04-27

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-01-27

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-10-28

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-07-30

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-04-29

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-01-28

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-10-29

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-07-30

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-04-23

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-01-29

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2113

2001-10-23

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2113

2001-07-24

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2113

2001-04-24

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2763

2001-01-30

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-10

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-12-17

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-08-20

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-06-18

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-02-19

1998-04-02

1998-04-06

1998-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-12-18

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-08-21

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-06-19

1997-07-02

1997-07-07

1997-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-02-20

1997-04-03

1997-04-07

1997-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-12-19

1997-01-02

1997-01-06

1997-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-08-15

1996-10-03

1996-10-07

1996-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-06-20

1996-07-03

1996-07-08

1996-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-02-15

1996-04-03

1996-04-08

1996-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-12-21

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-08-17

1995-10-04

1995-10-09

1995-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-06-15

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

EXC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Exelon Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EXC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Exelon Corp (EXC) is a utility services holding company and energy producer. The company primarily focuses on electrical power and natural gas. Exelon operates regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and also has other business in 47 states. EXC was founded in 2000 when it merged with PECO energy. The company is based in Chicago, IL. Exelon is largely affected by regulation as a utility, and faces operational risks related to the nuclear power reactors it runs. In 2012, Exelon merged with Constellation Energy. As well, Exelon has filed for a merger with Pepco. EXC has been paying dividends since 1992, and has increased them most years. They were most recently cut in 2013. EXC pays out its dividend quarterly.

