Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Stock

VTI

Price as of:

$120.28 +7.61 +6.8%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

VTI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

18 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VTI DARS™ Rating

VTI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$120.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,170,997

Open Price

$117.63

Day's Range

$117.0 - $120.4

Previous Close

$111.91

52 week low / high

$109.49 - $172.56

Percent off 52 week high

-30.74%

VTI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VTI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VTI

Compare VTI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VTI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VTI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VTI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.8855

2019-09-16

$0.7

2019-06-17

$0.5472

2019-03-25

$0.772

2018-12-24

$0.7209

2018-09-28

$0.7142

2018-06-22

$0.6034

2018-03-22

$0.5661

2017-12-21

$0.673

2017-09-22

$0.553

2017-06-21

$0.575

2017-03-24

$0.542

2016-12-20

$0.727

2016-09-13

$0.539

2016-06-14

$0.469

2016-03-15

$0.48

2015-12-21

$0.583

2015-09-25

$0.508

2015-06-26

$0.468

2015-03-25

$0.508

2014-12-22

$0.561

2014-09-24

$0.465

2014-06-24

$0.42

2014-03-25

$0.423

2013-12-20

$0.494

2013-09-23

$0.429

2013-06-24

$0.386

2013-03-22

$0.364

2012-12-20

$0.545

2012-09-24

$0.364

2012-06-25

$0.346

2012-03-26

$0.308

2011-12-21

$0.361

2011-09-23

$0.306

2011-06-24

$0.283

2011-03-25

$0.283

2010-12-22

$0.346

2010-09-24

$0.297

2010-06-24

$0.269

2010-03-25

$0.236

2009-12-22

$0.358

2009-09-24

$0.248

2009-03-25

$0.278

2008-12-22

$0.335

2008-09-24

$0.296

2008-06-24

$0.313

2008-03-25

$0.15575

2007-12-20

$0.19275

2007-09-24

$0.1605

2007-06-25

$0.14275

2007-03-26

$0.15275

2006-12-22

$0.178

2006-09-25

$0.13225

2006-06-26

$0.13375

2006-03-20

$0.1315

2005-12-27

$0.168

2005-09-26

$0.1425

2005-06-27

$0.10075

2005-03-24

$0.1095

2004-12-27

$0.19625

2004-09-27

$0.09675

2004-06-28

$0.095

2004-03-29

$0.0875

2003-12-22

$0.1105

2003-09-29

$0.085

2003-06-23

$0.075

2003-03-31

$0.075

2002-12-23

$0.098

2002-09-30

$0.075

2002-06-24

$0.065

2002-03-25

$0.075

2001-12-24

$0.09825

2001-09-24

$0.07875

2001-06-25

$0.07

VTI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VTI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VTI

Stock not rated.

VTI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.77%

21.94%

18years

VTI

News
VTI

Research
VTI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VTI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VTI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8855

2019-12-20

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2019-09-12

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5472

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7720

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7209

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7142

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6034

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5661

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6730

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5530

2017-09-20

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5420

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7270

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5390

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4690

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5080

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4680

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5080

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5610

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4230

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4940

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4290

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3640

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3640

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3460

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3610

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3460

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2970

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2690

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2360

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3580

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2230

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2780

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2960

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3130

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1558

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1928

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1605

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1428

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1528

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1323

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1338

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1315

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1680

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2005-09-16

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1008

2005-06-17

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1095

2005-03-18

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

2004-09-17

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1105

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-09-19

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-06-13

2003-06-23

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-03-21

2003-03-31

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-09-20

2002-09-30

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2002-06-14

2002-06-24

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-03-20

2002-03-25

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0983

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2001-12-27

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

2001-09-14

2001-09-24

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-06-15

2001-06-25

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VTI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X